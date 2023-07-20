AvePoint Expands 20-Year Microsoft Relationship with Microsoft 365 Backup, Enhancing Data Resiliency Suite

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced the evolution of its Cloud Backup offering and the latest milestone in its 20-year partnership with Microsoft, working with them to integrate with Microsoft 365 Backup. As one of first providers to integrate with the Microsoft 365 Backup API, AvePoint now provides a more sophisticated approach to protecting and quickly restoring customer and partner data in the event of a malicious attack or accidental data deletion.



As the dependence on SaaS applications to power hybrid work grows, data protection is more critical than ever. According to IDC, 55% of organizations will have adopted a cloud-centric data protection strategy, like working with a Backup as a Service (BaaS), or cloud backup provider to mitigate risk.

“Data backup is a non-negotiable in today’s digital workplace, and improper restorations can be extremely damaging to any business,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ). “As part of our ongoing relationship with Microsoft and commitment to collaborating on innovative solutions, I am eager to continue supporting our global partners and customers with rapid, comprehensive data backup through the ability to integrate with the Microsoft 365 Backup API.”

AvePoint Cloud Backup, which was included in Gartner’s 2023 Market Guide for Backup as a Service, today empowers organizations to increase scalability, reduce costs and recover data faster. Integrating with the Microsoft 365 Backup API strengthens AvePoint Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure Active Directory and Virtual Machines to provide organizations with a complete, end-to-end backup solution that enables them to own their service level agreements, protect their most critical data and maintain flexibility in where data is stored.

“We’re excited about working with AvePoint, and we’re looking forward to the unprecedented speed and scale of backup and restore experiences they can bring to customers with our new Microsoft 365 Backup solution,” said Jeff Teper, President, Collaboration Apps and Platforms, Microsoft.

AvePoint’s selection to work with Microsoft adds to its longstanding relationship with Microsoft, which includes being named a Microsoft Syntex Repository Services launch partner in May, powering the next generation of AvePoint Confide for secure collaboration, and in 2022, a Microsoft Syntex launch partner, as well as a host of Partner of the Year Awards. Recently, AvePoint was the only vendor to be named to the Global Independent Software (ISV) Microsoft Partner of the Year in Japan for two consecutive years. Additionally, AvePoint was named a finalist in the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for the Apps and Solutions for Teams category.

To learn more about AvePoint Cloud Backup, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/products/cloud/backup.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

