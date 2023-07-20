Global Service and Technology Provider Executives Assume Key Roles on MEF Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the results of the 2023-2024 Board of Directors elections held at the MEF Annual Members Meeting. The newly appointed Board comprises a highly skilled group of service and technology visionaries and leaders dedicated to advancing an automated ecosystem that delivers secure, standardized services, providing customers with on-demand, cloud-like experiences.
MEF 2023-2024 Board of Directors
- Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business
- Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson
- Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global
- Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen
- Shawn Hakl, Vice President, 5G Strategy, Microsoft
- Aamir Hussain, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America
- Daniele Mancuso, Senior Vice President Chief Product Management, Sparkle
- Franck Morales, Vice President, Evolution Platform, Orange Business Services
- Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T Business
- Bob Victor, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions, Comcast Business
- Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Innovation, Colt Technology Services
MEF Officers
- Nan Chen, President and CEO
- Andrew Dugan, Chairman
- Bob Victor, Treasurer
- Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF
- Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF
- Daniel Bar-Lev, Vice President, Strategic Programs, MEF
"We are fortunate to have assembled a world-class team of distinguished leaders on MEF's Board of Directors," said Nan Chen, President and CEO, MEF. "For more than 20 years, MEF has tackled shared business challenges through industry collaboration. Our new Board brings deep industry expertise, insights, and fresh perspectives that will propel innovation and strengthen MEF's ability to drive network transformation and power the digital economy."
About MEF
MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact:
Melissa Power
MEF
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b568afa-9629-49f9-9037-68a88ec3be81