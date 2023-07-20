Binti and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Modern Child Welfare Technology Solutions to State and Local Agencies

OAKLAND, Calif. and RESTON, Va., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binti, Inc., The mission-driven company committed to driving better outcomes for children and families through technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Binti’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s modern and results-driven modular software for Child Welfare agencies available to State and Local agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), E&I Cooperative Services Contract and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are excited to work with Carahsoft to expand the pathways by which agencies can partner with Binti,” said Felicia Curcuru, CEO of Binti. “With this new partnership, agencies will have more choices and flexibility in the way they procure Binti’s software modules. Carahsoft is a leader in Public Sector technology distribution and we are thrilled to work with them to deliver our solutions and bring better outcomes to children and families.”

Binti builds a modern, mobile-friendly Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution focused on driving measurable results and promoting quality practice in child welfare to ensure that every child has a fair chance at life. Binti’s software can help agencies quickly achieve tangible results to improve the lives of vulnerable children including:

Increase the total number of available foster care homes

Reduce the time to approve and license those homes

Increase the percentage of kinship or relative placements for youth in foster care

Improve foster care placement stability

Help children reach permanent home or placement more quickly



The software provides individual portals for each stakeholder involved in the process: State, county and private agency workers and families that support these children. Each of these portals provide a curated experience that guides the user through the actions they need to take to improve the experience, report on outcomes, facilitate communication and encourage collaboration among stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Binti and our resellers to revolutionize how child welfare agencies operate,” said Joe Tabatabaian, Sales Director at Carahsoft. “By empowering agencies with resources and technology needed to navigate the complexities of the foster care and adoption process, Carahsoft and Binti are both making a difference in the community and supporting the Government to fulfill its duties.”

Binti's software is now available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint AR2472, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance NCPA001-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Binti team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or binti@carahsoft.com.

About Binti, Inc.

Since launching in 2017, Binti has scaled quickly to serve over 400+ agencies across 34 states, including 10 statewide implementations. Our growth is fueled by measurable results:

Binti has helped over 70,000 families get approved to foster/adopt children, and over 10,000 social workers use Binti as their workspace in the office and the field.

On average, agencies using Binti have increased the number of families approved by 30%, in 18% less time, making a meaningful dent in the shortage of foster homes, and ensuring that more youth are placed in family settings.

Our intuitive software tools saves social work time, which can lead to meaningful time and cost savings for agencies



To fuel Binti’s continued growth, Binti has raised over $60M to-date from top investors including Founders Fund, First Round Capital, Kapor Capital, Michael Dell, Lachy Groom and others. For more information or to get a demo of Binti’s solution, visit www.binti.com or contact us at info@binti.com.

Contact:

Rebecca Liebschutz

844-424-6844

media@binti.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com