CasinoTrac to Sponsor and Exhibit Rapidly Expanding CMS at OIGA

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), the provider of CasinoTrac casino information and management system that automates and monitors casino operations, today announced their Major Sponsorship and plans to exhibit at the 2023 Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Convention and Trade Show.



Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “We are proud and excited to be a big part of OIGA this year. The First Nations of Oklahoma and the region have been a crucial part of our growth and expansion. We are very grateful for their partnership and proud to be a member of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.”

OIGA 2023 will be held at Cox Business Convention Center, in Tulsa, OK, from Monday, August 14, 2023, through Wednesday, August 16, 2023. CasinoTrac is exhibiting at booth 928.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells CasinoTrac, a unified casino information and management ecosystem. The company has nearly 300 systems installed around the world. More information is available at http://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

About OIGA

Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA), established in 1986, is a non-profit organization of Indian Nations with other non-voting associate members representing organizations, tribes and businesses engaged in tribal gaming enterprises from around Oklahoma. The common commitment and purpose of OIGA is to advance the welfare of Indian peoples economically, socially, and politically. More information is available at https://oiga.org/.