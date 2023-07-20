Townsquare Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call dial-in number is 1-888-886-7786 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-416-764-8658 (International) and the confirmation code is 78973744. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company’s results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 16, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 78973744. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 30,400 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 356 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.