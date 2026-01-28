Townsquare Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Participation in Upcoming Emerging Growth Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”) announced today details related to its conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results as well as Townsquare’s participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call

The Company will release fourth quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 16, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-800-717-1738 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-646-307-1865 (International) and the conference ID is “Townsquare.” A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company’s results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through March 23, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 1134751. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website.

Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Management will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The presentation will be held at 10:30 AM Eastern Time and will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with management are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration.

Qualified investors wishing to meet 1x1 with management can reach out to Giorgia Pigato, from Noble Capital Markets, at gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at www.townsquaremedia.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

