Townsquare Announces Digital Advertising Partnership with Muirfield Broadcasting

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”), a leader in digital advertising and marketing solutions focused on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, announced today a strategic digital advertising partnership with Muirfield Broadcasting, home to STAR 102.5 FM and WIOZ 550 AM, whose trusted local brands have connected businesses with audiences throughout North Carolina's Sandhills and Moore County for more than 50 years.

In 2024, Townsquare launched its Media Partnerships division as part of Townsquare Ignite, its Digital Advertising segment, to bring its industry-leading digital solutions to other local media companies. Through a white-label offering, the division enables partners to benefit from the same proprietary technology, operational expertise, and data-driven strategies that have fueled Townsquare's success, with digital now contributing more than half of the Company's total revenue and profit.

“We're seeing growing interest from local media companies looking to diversify and grow their digital advertising business while strengthening their relationships with advertisers. Because Townsquare has successfully transformed its own business, we're uniquely positioned to help other broadcasters do the same,” said Shaun Collignon, CRO of Townsquare Ignite, the Company’s Digital Advertising division. “By combining Muirfield’s trusted local brands and deep community relationships with Townsquare's proprietary technology, digital advertising expertise, and data-driven strategies, we’re enabling Muirfield to offer a broader suite of marketing solutions that deliver measurable business results while opening doors to new advertisers – including businesses that may not have traditionally considered radio. That’s what continues to make our Media Partnerships platform so compelling.”

The partnership with Muirfield Broadcasting is one of 16 strategic alliances Townsquare has established under this initiative, collectively expanding the Company's reach into 41 new markets beyond its owned and operated footprint. Through this collaboration, Townsquare will provide Muirfield with customized, data-driven digital advertising solutions that complement its trusted local brands, enabling the company to deliver a more comprehensive suite of marketing services to local, regional, and national advertisers.

“We are excited to work with Townsquare Ignite; this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive marketing solutions for our clients. By combining advanced technology, strategic expertise, and real-time campaign insights, we can offer businesses smarter, more effective digital marketing that complements the trusted reach of our local media brands,” said Tiffany Hewitt, General Manager, Muirfield Broadcasting. “Today's businesses need more than advertising - they need a strategic marketing partner. By combining the power of live, local radio with cutting-edge digital solutions, we're helping our clients grow their brands, reach new audiences, and achieve measurable success.”

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

About Muirfield Broadcasting Company

Muirfield Broadcasting - home of STAR 102.5 FM and WIOZ 550 AM - has proudly served the Sandhills and Moore County for more than 50 years. Combining the power of trusted local radio with a growing digital marketing platform, we deliver integrated advertising solutions that help businesses reach and engage their ideal audience. Built on a commitment to being live, local, and community-focused, Muirfield Broadcasting connects brands with the communities they serve through trusted personalities, compelling content, strategic marketing, and multi-platform campaigns across broadcast, digital, social media, streaming, and online channels.

Townsquare Contact

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com