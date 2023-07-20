Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering and Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Atlanta, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets, announced today that its operating partnership, Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP, has completed the issuance of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 9.25% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), rated BBB by S&P and Baa2 by Moody's. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund the Company's pending tender offer for its outstanding unsecured senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes").

Additionally, the Company announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as set forth below and is rescheduling its second quarter earnings call to this afternoon at 5pm ET in order to provide analysts and investors with a real time update regarding the refinancing activity, quarterly results, and revised guidance.

Commenting on the refinancing activity, Brent Smith, Piedmont's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With the completion of our latest unsecured notes offering, we have now addressed all of the Company’s debt previously scheduled to mature in 2023 and 2024. The offering was successful despite the extreme volatility and increased economic uncertainty weighing on the financing markets which has drastically reduced new unsecured offerings and mortgage originations, particularly for the office sector. Raising debt capital at this scale in the most challenging commercial real estate market since the global financial crisis is a testament to the strength and credit worthiness of the Piedmont balance sheet.” Continuing, Smith said "Operationally, quarterly results continued to demonstrate the resiliency of our leasing pipeline with over 580,000 square feet leased with an approximately 70% retention ratio and over 14% higher cash rental rates. Furthermore, 240,000 square feet were leased to new tenants, building on the success of the past several quarters. Our well-capitalized, flexible balance sheet and strategic focus on small to medium enterprises continues to drive leasing success. Today, the pipeline remains robust with approximately 250,000 square feet of leasing already in documentation in the third quarter and we continue to project that we will be approximately 87% leased by the end of 2023."

Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023:

Financial Results:

Three Months Ended (in 000s other than per share amounts ) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income/(loss) applicable to Piedmont $ (1,988 ) $ 7,966 Net income/(loss) per share applicable to common stockholders - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 Interest expense $ 23,389 $ 13,775 NAREIT Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO applicable to common stock $ 55,535 $ 61,620 NAREIT FFO and Core FFO per diluted share $ 0.45 $ 0.50 Adjusted Funds From Operations applicable to common stock $ 44,444 $ 48,900

Net loss applicable to Piedmont for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $2.0 million, as compared to net income applicable to Piedmont of $8.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.



Core FFO was $0.45 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.50 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022. The $0.05 per diluted share decrease was almost exclusively attributable to a $9.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, increase in interest expense during the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by continued growth in Property Net Operating Income, as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Leasing:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 # of lease transactions 49 Total leasing sf 581,031 New tenant leasing sf 236,448 Cash rent roll up 14.3 % Accrual rent roll up 19.6 % Quarterly retention ratio 69.3 % Leased Percentage as of period end 86.2 %

The Company completed approximately 581,000 square feet of leasing transactions during the second quarter, over 40% of which, or approximately 236,000 square feet, was for new tenant leasing.

The average size lease executed during the second quarter of 2023 was approximately 12,000 square feet and the weighted average lease term was approximately six years.

The two largest leases completed during the quarter were both for new tenants at Galleria Atlanta: An insurance company leased approximately 70,000 square feet through 2036 at Galleria 300; and An owner operator of single family residences leased approximately 51,000 square feet through 2035 at Galleria 600.

Cash and accrual basis rents on leases executed during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 for space vacant one year or less increased approximately 14% and 20%, respectively.

The Company's scheduled lease expirations for the remainder of 2023 represent less than 3% of its annualized lease revenue.

During the second quarter of 2023, Same Store NOI - Cash basis increased 0.2% as new leases commencing or with expiring abatements began to outweigh leases that expired during the first six months of 2023. Same Store NOI on an accrual basis decreased 3.7% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease was attributable to a combination of a decline in our overall leased percentage during the current period as compared to the prior period; an increase in leases under operating expense abatement due to recent leasing activity; and an increase in leases which are executed but not yet commenced.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately 1.3 million square feet of executed leases for vacant space yet to commence or under rental abatement, representing approximately $37 million of future additional annual cash revenue; consequently, the Company continues to estimate that Same Store NOI, on both a cash and accrual basis, will increase approximately 1-3% on an annual basis in 2023.

The Company's leased percentage as of June 30, 2023 increased slightly to 86.2% from 86.1% at March 31, 2023. The Company projects its estimated year end leased percentage will be approximately 87%.

Balance Sheet:

(in 000s except for ratios) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total Real Estate Assets $ 3,512,128 $ 3,500,624 Total Assets $ 4,094,349 $ 4,085,525 Total Debt $ 2,049,236 $ 1,983,681 Weighted Average Cost of Debt 4.49 % 3.89 % Debt-to-Gross Assets Ratio 38.4 % 37.6 % Average Net Debt-to-Core EBITDA (ttm) 6.3x 6.0x

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repaid $350 million of maturing unsecured senior notes utilizing $170 million of cash and investments on hand and its $600 million line of credit. The balance outstanding on the line of credit as of June 30, 2023 was $200 million.





ESG and Operations:

The Company published its 2022 ESG report which is available electronically at www.piedmontreit.com/ ESG / Annual ESG Reports.

The Company renewed its WELL Health-Safety Rating for its entire 17 million square foot portfolio spanning 51 managed properties.

US Bancorp Center in Minneapolis, MN won an International The Outstanding Building of the Year ("TOBY") award.

All five Atlanta Galleria properties, as well as 4250 North Fairfax in Arlington, VA, achieved LEED Gold status, bringing the percentage of the portfolio that is LEED certified to 64%.

The Company increased its financial needs-based scholarship program to six students for the 2023-24 academic year at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA.





Guidance for 2023

The Company is updating its previously issued guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023 to reflect the continuing rise in interest rates and to specifically reflect the net impact of additional interest expense associated with the issuance of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 2028 Notes discussed above and the anticipated extinguishment of $300 million of its outstanding $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes in connection with the Company's pending tender offer as follows:

Previous Revised (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Net income/(loss) $ (1 ) $ 1 $ (19 ) $ (17 ) Add: Depreciation 144 151 148 151 Amortization 80 84 87 89 Core FFO applicable to common stock $ 223 $ 236 $ 216 $ 223 Core FFO applicable to common stock per diluted share $ 1.80 $ 1.90 $ 1.74 $ 1.80

The approximately 5% difference between the stated interest rate on the 2024 Notes and the new 2028 Notes will result in an approximately $20.2 million increase in annual interest expense.

This guidance is based on information available to management as of the date of this release and reflects management's view of current market conditions. This guidance assumes that the Company’s pending tender offer to purchase any and all of the Company’s outstanding 2024 Notes is completed as expected and that the Company repurchases $300 million of the outstanding $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes pursuant to the tender offer. No speculative acquisitions or dispositions are included in the above guidance. The Company will adjust guidance throughout the year as such transactions occur, and if interest rate impacts differ from current assumptions.

Note that actual results could differ materially from these estimates and individual quarters may fluctuate on both a cash basis and an accrual basis due to the timing of any future dispositions, significant lease commencements and expirations, abatement periods, repairs and maintenance expenses, capital expenditures, capital markets activities, seasonal general and administrative expenses, accrued potential performance-based compensation expense, one-time revenue or expense events, the actual results of the Company's pending tender offer, and other factors discussed under "Forward Looking Statements" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this release and the accompanying quarterly supplemental information as of and for the period ended June 30, 2023 contain certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, Same Store NOI (cash and accrual basis), Property NOI (cash and accrual basis), EBITDAre, and Core EBITDA. Definitions and reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics are included below and in the accompanying quarterly supplemental information.

Each of the non-GAAP measures included in this release and the accompanying quarterly supplemental financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP measures in this release and the accompanying quarterly supplemental information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including other REITs. The Company may also change the calculation of any of the non-GAAP measures included in this news release and the accompanying supplemental financial information from time to time in light of its then existing operations.

