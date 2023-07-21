Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN): 7MM Epidemiology Study 2023-2032 - The US Accounted for the Highest Proportion (~41%) of Prevalent Cases in 2022

Dublin, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) epidemiology trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Epidemiology Perspective



The epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN), Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) by Antigens covering the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK and Japan from 2019 to 2032.



Key Findings

In 2022, among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest proportion (~41%) of prevalent cases of IMN.

EU4 and the UK accounted for ~24,000 cases of IMN in 2022, which is expected to increase by 2032.

In 2022, Japan accounted for ~23% of the total prevalent IMN cases among the 7MM countries. Approximately 16,000 IMN cases were observed in Japan in 2022.

Among EU4 and the UK, France had the lowest number of prevalent cases of IMN at ~4,100 cases in 2022. As per estimates, these cases are expected to increase by 2032.

Approximately one-third of participants with IMN undergo spontaneous remission. In 2022, the addressable pool of IMN included ~47,000 cases in the 7MM.

About 80% of MN cases are renal limited (primary MN), and 20% are associated with other systemic diseases or exposures (secondary MN).

In the United States, PLA2R and THSD7A antigens were observed in ~80% and ~3% of IMN patients, respectively.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN), explaining its causes, symptoms, and diagnosis.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report assesses the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) risks and burdens.

The report provides the segmentation of the epidemiology for 7MM segmented by 'Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN), Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) by Antigens.'

Report Highlights

10-year Forecast of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)

7MM Coverage

Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)

Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) by Antigens

Key Questions Answered

What are the risk and burdens of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)?

What is the historical Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the UK, and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)?

Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) during the forecast period (2023-2032)?

At what CAGR is the population expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2023-2032)?

The report will allow the user to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends, shaping and driving the 7MM Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) epidemiology.

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists.

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) epidemiology model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Study Period: 2019-2032



Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. IMN Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of IMN in 2019

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of IMN in 2032



4. Executive Summary of IMN



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Classification

5.4. Causes

5.5. Pathophysiology

5.6. Diagnosis

5.7. Biomarkers



6. Methodology



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM

7.4. The United States

7.4.1. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

7.4.2. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy by Antigens

7.5. EU4 and the UK

7.5.1. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

7.5.2. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy by Antigens

7.6. Japan

7.6.1. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy

7.6.2. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy by Antigens



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



