Heilind Electronics Expands Interconnect Solutions with Cinch Johnson 1.85mm Termination Plug

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Cinch Connectivity Solutions’ Johnson connectors, presents the 1.85mm Termination Plug.

The stainless steel 1.85mm termination plug supports electrical performance up to 67GHz with VSWR performance to 1.25. Available in end launch, 2 hole, and 4 hole flange mount styles with 50 Ohm impedance.

Cinch Johnson termination plugs are ideal for applications requiring precision RF signals including test and measurement, network routers and switches, and instrumentation test fixture equipment.

Heilind Electronics’ interconnect experts offer and support a wide range of Cinch Johnson products. Learn more about the 1.85mm Termination Plug or view the full Cinch Johnson catalog at Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

About Bel

Cinch is a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB). Bel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics, and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

