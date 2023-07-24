English Finnish

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the acquisition of Handelsbanken's Finnish SME business

On 31 May 2023, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) announced an arrangement whereby OmaSp will acquire the Finnish SME business of Svenska Handelsbanken AB. The transaction was subject to approval by the authorities. OmaSp submitted the notification regarding the arrangement to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority on 12 July 2023, and the authority announced that it had approved OmaSp's business transaction on 24 July 2023.

On 31 May 2023, Handelsbanken signed an agreement with OmaSp, S-Bank Plc and Fennia Life Insurance Company Ltd. to sell the bank's Finnish SME business to OmaSp, its retail banking, asset management and investment services businesses to S-Bank, and its life insurance business, including investment, pension and loan insurance, to Fennia.





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank in short

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 450 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.