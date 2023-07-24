The Lovesac Company Appoints Carly Kawaja as Chief People Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, announced today that Carly Kawaja has been named Chief People Officer (CPO), effective July 17, 2023. She will report to President and Chief Operating Officer, Mary Fox.



In this role, Ms. Kawaja will be responsible for leading the vision, strategy and operations of Lovesac’s talent management including associate experience, rewards, talent acquisition, development, diversity, inclusion and belonging. Prior to Lovesac, Ms. Kawaja led the Human Resource organization at Athleta from 2019 to 2023 and was instrumental in developing the company’s talent strategy and building a high performing culture to support its growing business. Prior to Athleta, from 2006 to 2019, Ms. Kawaja held a variety of human resource leadership positions at consumer companies including Stitch Fix and Old Navy.

“We are very pleased to welcome Carly to the Lovesac family,” said Mary Fox, “Her extensive human resources experience, including at organizations that have distinguished themselves from a sustainable business practices perspective, make her the perfect leader to provide strategic direction and leadership as we rapidly scale our business and build best in class talent and capabilities. Winning as a team with the best talent and culture is at the heart of Lovesac and Carly brings a wealth of experience to lead these initiatives. We are confident that she will be instrumental in enabling the long-term success of our brand and culture.”

Carly is a graduate of Duke University, where she majored in History as well as Markets and Management.

