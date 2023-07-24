Redwood Logistics to Present with Honda at OTM SIG 2023 User Conference

CHICAGO, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced the company’s participation at the Oracle Transportation Management Special Interest Groups (OTM SIG) 2023 User Conference in Philadelphia, PA from July 30-August 2, 2023. Redwood will be a headline presenter for two sessions titled ‘Honda: When Minutes Matter’ on July 31 from 4:00-4:50 p.m. ET and ‘OTM Usability 101’ on August 1 from 11:30 a.m-12:20 p.m. ET.



“Redwood continues to grow as a modern 4PL provider through our unique approach to layering the digital and physical supply chains,” said Erin Breen, EVP of Redwood Platform Solutions. “Coupling years of effective logistics execution with technology, like RedwoodConnect™, has allowed us to take logistics a step further, going beyond simple execution and into complete orchestration of supply networks.”

Adam Bishop, Senior Logistics Analyst at Honda, and Tom Meisinger, Quality Lead for Oracle Products at Redwood Logistics, will lead ‘Honda: When Minutes Matter’. The session will highlight a successful implementation of RedwoodConnect and OTM into Honda’s supply chain management to efficiently ship 7,000 orders per day and ensure timely delivery of critical parts to automobile, motorcycle and power-equipment dealers across North America. By leveraging order management, bulk plan optimization and creative integration solutions available via RedwoodConnect, Honda is now able to achieve 5.5% freight savings, less than 1% order bulk plan failures, and 6% order release consolidation to streamline processes to generate cost savings across the business.

“By taking details down to an orchestrational level, we are setting our customers up for a unique and customizable modern 4PL experience that can fuel their growth,” added Breen. “Our use case with Honda showcases how the RedwoodConnect™ platform can effectively streamline and orchestrate some of the most complex supply networks in the world while still providing the customer satisfaction that our users strive for.”

In the OTM Usability 101 session, Redwood will lead a session focused on enhancing the user interface (UI) experience in OTM. Attendees will gain valuable insights on optimizing their UI through column sizing, positioning on screen set and reducing clicks for quicker access to information. The session will also cover visual aids, including indicators and images, as well as explore the new visual features available in enhanced OTM workbenches. Furthermore, the audience will discover efficient workflows to ensure the right data is available at their fingertips. Kevin Buonocore, Solutions Director at Redwood Logistics, along with Brandon Vilander, Operations Analyst at SteelSupply, and Garrett Hall, Transportation App. Analyst at SteelSupply, will lead this engaging discussion.

To learn more about Redwood and their participation in the OTM SIG 2023 User Conference join the LinkedIn Live on Thursday, July 27th at 2 p.m. ET featuring Adam Bishop, Senior Logistics Analyst at Honda sharing a sneak peek into his session. Visit Redwood’s website to live chat with a Redwood expert and stop by booth #5 on the show floor to see a demo of Redwood Connect.

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model, known as a modern 4PL. Redwood utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:



Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com