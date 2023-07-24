BIGG Digital Assets Announces Upcoming Investor Webinars, Investor Conference and Publication

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( https://www.netcoins.com/ca/ and https://www.netcoins.com/us/ ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to provide the following update on Investor Relations activities.



Radius Research Investor Webinar

BIGG invites investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Mark Binns will be outlining the company's operations and strategy along with its many opportunities in the crypto and metaverse ecosystems.



The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.



Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, July 26th at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: Register Here

PI Financial Investor Webinar

BIGG is excited to join PI Financial as they host Halving Horizon's: Navigating Crypto's Path! The next Bitcoin Halving is expected to occur in April 2024. It will see the block reward fall from 6.25 to 3.125 bitcoins.

BIGG, represented by Netcoins’ President Fraser Matthews, will join PI Financial on August 3, 2023 to discuss the next Bitcoin Halving and future of crypto.

You can register for this event Here .

Capital Tides Investor Conference

BIGG will host 16 Pre-Scheduled Meetings with 2-3 Accredited Investors and/or Finance Professionals each, in Vancouver, BC on September 29, 2023. This Inaugural Event, produced by Investor Events and in partnership with Stockhouse.com, will host 40+ companies from various sectors, including Crypto, Metals & Mining, Technology, Healthcare and Special Situations.

Further event information can be found: Here

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

BIGG has been featured in the June 2023 issue of the Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine. For the Technology Issue, BIGG is highlighted as 1 of 6 companies getting ahead of the curve with innovations to solve tomorrow’s problems today.

The article can be found on pages 22-25 here: Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading (US and CA), Netcoins Pay (CA) and Netcoins Staking (CA). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and a leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

