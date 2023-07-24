Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 First Half Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) reported financial results for the 2023 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
2023 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
- Net income increased 26.1% to a record $10.0 million
- Earnings were $1.23 per diluted share compared to $1.35 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.4% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 40.1% to a record $13.3 million
- Net interest margin improved by 39 basis points to 4.30%, compared to 3.91%, and reflects five consecutive quarters of a net interest margin above 4%
- Total loans were a record $1.41 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
- Total deposits were a record $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
- Uninsured deposits to total assets were approximately 20%, and approximately 25% of total deposits at June 30, 2023
- Return on average assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.21%
- Return on average equity was 9.64%, compared to 11.49%
- Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.92%, compared to 13.03%
- Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.74%, compared to 0.89%
- Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.49%
- Equity to assets increased to 11.26% from 9.91%
"I'm proud to report that Middlefield achieved record second-quarter and year-to-date results, including net income, assets, loans, and deposits. These results are especially encouraging as we successfully navigate the rapid rise in interest rates over the past 12 months, significant competition for deposits, and an increasingly fluid business environment. Our ability to withstand these macro-level headwinds is reflected in our strong balance sheet, robust asset quality, and diverse core deposit base, as well as the benefits and added scale of the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Most importantly, our success through the first six months of 2023 is a direct result of the dedication and expertise of our team members and the value we provide our local communities," stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.
"As we look towards the second half of 2023, we expect higher rates and competition for deposits will increase our cost of funds in the coming quarters. Despite these trends, we believe our compelling net interest margin and larger loan portfolio will support strong levels of interest income throughout the remainder of the year. Middlefield's strong balance sheet and highly profitable financial model provides us with the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities for organic growth, embrace new technologies, and expand our team with top talent. We understand the importance of maintaining a prudent focus on asset quality and managing expenses, and we are committed to upholding these principles as we navigate the evolving landscape," concluded Mr. Heslop.
Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 first half increased 44.1% to $33.9 million, compared to $23.5 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 4.30%, compared to 3.91% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter increased 44.3% to $17.4 million, compared to $12.0 million for the 2022 second quarter. Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter benefited from a one-time $539,000 purchase accounting adjustment for loan valuations associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The net interest margin for the 2023 second quarter was 4.34%, compared to 4.02% for the same period of 2022.
Pre-tax income during last year's first half and second quarter benefited from $1.2 million and $580,000, respectively, of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").
For the 2023 first half, noninterest income was $3.3 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 second quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year.
For the 2023 first half, noninterest expense was $23.8 million, compared to $16.8 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2023 second quarter were $12.1 million from $8.5 million for the 2022 second quarter. Higher second-quarter and first-half expenses were primarily associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The Company's efficiency ratio for the 2023 first half was 62.73%, compared to 62.17% for the same period last year, and for the 2023 second quarter was 61.27%, compared to 61.83% for last year's second quarter.
Net income for the 2023 first half ended June 30, 2023, was $10.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $5.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $13.3 million, an increase of 40.1% from $9.5 million last year. Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was a quarterly record of $6.9 million, an increase of 41.3% from $4.9 million last year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2023, increased 35.4% to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.29 billion at June 30, 2022. Net loans at June 30, 2023, increased 44.2% to $1.39 billion, compared to $963.4 million at June 30, 2022. The 44.2% increase in net loans was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.
Total deposits at June 30, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2022. The 24.8% increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. At June 30, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $53.5 million, compared to $5.0 million at June 30, 2022. The investment portfolio was $167.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared with $172.0 million at June 30, 2022.
Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our legacy of maintaining a robust balance sheet continues to produce strong financial results while elevating our position as a trusted and stable financial institution. We ended the quarter with $59.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $167.2 million in investment securities, and $582.9 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank. In addition, we maintain a modest level of unrealized losses on all securities, which was 10.5% of total capital at June 30, 2023. We believe we have ample liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while supporting our growth and capital allocation strategies."
Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2023:
|CRE Category
|Balance
(in thousands)
|Percent of CRE
Portfolio
|Percent of Loan
Portfolio
|Shopping Plazas
|$
|80,690
|12.8%
|5.7%
|Office Space
|$
|73,230
|11.6%
|5.2%
|Multi-Family
|$
|58,579
|9.3%
|4.2%
|Self-Storage
|$
|58,234
|9.2%
|4.1%
|Senior Living
|$
|40,318
|6.4%
|2.9%
|Hospitality
|$
|33,701
|5.3%
|2.4%
|Other
|$
|287,592
|45.5%
|20.4%
|Total CRE
|$
|632,344
|100.0%
|44.9%
Middlefield's commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.2% of the Company's total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 53% and an average loan of $1.2 million. In addition, Middlefield's office exposure was within Ohio, with approximately 96% of the Company's office portfolio in suburban markets.
Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $197.2 million compared to $128.2 million at June 30, 2022. The 53.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023, was $24.38 compared to $22.07 at June 30, 2022.
At June 30, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $153.9 million, compared to $111.9 million at June 30, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $19.02 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.26 at June 30, 2022.
Through the 2023 first half, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.40 per share, a 17.6% increase from $0.34 per share for the same period last year.
At June 30, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 11.26%, compared to 9.91% at June 30, 2022.
Asset Quality
For the 2023 first half and second quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.3 million and $814,000, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year.
Net charge-offs were $111,000 or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 second quarter, compared to net recoveries of $58,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2022. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $103,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $208,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2022.
Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, were $7.1 million, compared to $4.7 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023, were $12.9 million, compared to $11.5 million at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023, stood at $20.6 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.6 million, or 1.49% of total loans at June 30, 2022.
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.75 billion at June 30, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank
(1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Balance Sheets (period end)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|49,422
|$
|59,609
|$
|51,404
|$
|119,777
|$
|60,114
|Federal funds sold
|9,654
|7,048
|2,405
|8,800
|19,039
|Cash and cash equivalents
|59,076
|66,657
|53,809
|128,577
|79,153
|Equity securities, at fair value
|711
|777
|915
|972
|779
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|167,209
|169,605
|164,967
|162,064
|171,958
|Loans held for sale
|171
|104
|-
|-
|-
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner occupied
|187,919
|185,661
|191,748
|120,912
|120,771
|Non-owner occupied
|385,846
|400,314
|380,580
|285,419
|288,334
|Multifamily
|58,579
|63,892
|58,251
|38,063
|29,152
|Residential real estate
|312,196
|306,179
|296,308
|247,612
|246,453
|Commercial and industrial
|209,349
|195,024
|195,602
|146,987
|137,398
|Home equity lines of credit
|126,894
|126,555
|128,065
|114,344
|111,730
|Construction and other
|118,851
|97,406
|94,199
|33,748
|35,988
|Consumer installment
|9,801
|7,816
|8,119
|8,110
|8,171
|Total loans
|1,409,435
|1,382,847
|1,352,872
|995,195
|977,997
|Less allowance for credit losses
|20,591
|20,162
|14,438
|14,532
|14,550
|Net loans
|1,388,844
|1,362,685
|1,338,434
|980,663
|963,447
|Premises and equipment, net
|21,629
|21,775
|21,961
|16,215
|17,030
|Goodwill
|36,197
|31,735
|31,735
|15,071
|15,071
|Core deposit intangibles
|7,171
|7,436
|7,701
|1,171
|1,249
|Bank-owned life insurance
|34,235
|34,015
|33,811
|17,382
|17,274
|Other real estate owned
|5,792
|5,792
|5,821
|6,792
|6,792
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|30,472
|27,258
|28,528
|22,104
|20,624
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,751,507
|$
|1,727,839
|$
|1,687,682
|$
|1,351,011
|$
|1,293,377
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|441,102
|$
|474,977
|$
|503,907
|$
|383,675
|$
|379,872
|Interest-bearing demand
|229,633
|196,086
|164,677
|160,112
|154,788
|Money market
|241,537
|221,723
|187,498
|162,052
|185,494
|Savings
|231,508
|287,859
|307,917
|247,466
|252,179
|Time
|287,861
|244,962
|238,020
|177,182
|174,833
|Total deposits
|1,431,641
|1,425,607
|1,402,019
|1,130,487
|1,147,166
|Short-term borrowings
|100,000
|85,000
|65,000
|80,000
|-
|Other borrowings
|11,961
|12,010
|12,059
|12,107
|12,910
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|10,678
|10,057
|10,913
|5,562
|5,081
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,554,280
|1,532,674
|1,489,991
|1,228,156
|1,165,157
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,924,245 shares issued, 8,088,793 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023
|161,211
|161,248
|161,029
|87,640
|87,562
|Retained earnings
|96,500
|93,024
|94,154
|93,166
|89,900
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(20,630
|)
|(19,253
|)
|(22,144
|)
|(25,080
|)
|(17,591
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of June 30, 2023
|(39,854
|)
|(39,854
|)
|(35,348
|)
|(32,871
|)
|(31,651
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|197,227
|195,165
|197,691
|122,855
|128,220
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,751,507
|$
|1,727,839
|$
|1,687,682
|$
|1,351,011
|$
|1,293,377
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|30-Jun
|30-Jun
|Statements of Income
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|20,762
|$
|18,275
|$
|14,368
|$
|11,892
|$
|11,268
|$
|39,037
|$
|22,253
|Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
|369
|250
|240
|134
|74
|620
|98
|Federal funds sold
|158
|253
|119
|51
|46
|411
|49
|Investment securities:
|Taxable interest
|479
|458
|477
|449
|442
|937
|885
|Tax-exempt interest
|978
|980
|986
|982
|955
|1,958
|1,739
|Dividends on stock
|91
|88
|68
|59
|33
|179
|57
|Total interest and dividend income
|22,837
|20,304
|16,258
|13,567
|12,818
|43,142
|25,081
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|3,851
|2,990
|1,771
|812
|709
|6,841
|1,435
|Short-term borrowings
|1,462
|653
|263
|44
|-
|2,114
|-
|Other borrowings
|170
|155
|142
|112
|81
|326
|150
|Total interest expense
|5,483
|3,798
|2,176
|968
|790
|9,281
|1,585
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|17,354
|16,506
|14,082
|12,599
|12,028
|33,861
|23,496
|Provision for credit losses
|814
|507
|-
|-
|-
|1,321
|-
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|16,540
|15,999
|14,082
|12,599
|12,028
|32,540
|23,496
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|940
|987
|976
|1,004
|956
|1,926
|1,870
|Loss on equity securities
|(67
|)
|(138
|)
|(77
|)
|(57
|)
|(72
|)
|(205
|)
|(39
|)
|Gain on other real estate owned
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|220
|200
|137
|108
|108
|420
|214
|Gain on sale of loans
|6
|23
|(4
|)
|7
|18
|29
|21
|Revenue from investment services
|174
|186
|147
|233
|153
|359
|294
|Gross rental income
|77
|102
|951
|-
|-
|179
|-
|Other income
|242
|318
|284
|251
|220
|560
|426
|Total noninterest income
|1,592
|1,680
|2,414
|1,546
|1,383
|3,270
|2,786
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,019
|5,852
|4,886
|4,491
|3,785
|11,871
|8,171
|Occupancy expense
|659
|696
|487
|458
|583
|1,355
|1,088
|Equipment expense
|354
|317
|252
|233
|274
|672
|589
|Data processing costs
|1,137
|1,070
|1,050
|985
|822
|2,207
|1,665
|Ohio state franchise tax
|398
|385
|279
|293
|292
|783
|585
|Federal deposit insurance expense
|249
|120
|105
|84
|90
|369
|140
|Professional fees
|550
|538
|382
|280
|383
|1,088
|838
|Other real estate owned writedowns
|-
|-
|1,000
|-
|200
|-
|214
|Advertising expense
|415
|486
|308
|268
|229
|901
|457
|Software amortization expense
|23
|26
|28
|27
|40
|49
|88
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|265
|265
|140
|78
|77
|529
|154
|Gross other real estate owned expenses
|63
|132
|692
|1
|6
|195
|-
|Merger-related costs
|206
|245
|1,413
|390
|579
|449
|579
|Other expense
|1,716
|1,661
|1,321
|1,298
|1,175
|3,378
|2,233
|Total noninterest expense
|12,054
|11,793
|12,343
|8,886
|8,535
|23,846
|16,801
|Income before income taxes
|6,078
|5,886
|4,153
|5,259
|4,876
|11,964
|9,481
|Income taxes
|986
|989
|651
|1,010
|787
|1,975
|1,559
|NET INCOME
|$
|5,092
|$
|4,897
|$
|3,502
|$
|4,249
|$
|4,089
|$
|9,989
|$
|7,922
|PTPP (1)
|$
|6,892
|$
|6,393
|$
|4,153
|$
|5,259
|$
|4,876
|$
|13,285
|$
|9,481
|(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for credit losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Per common share data
|Net income per common share - basic
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.35
|Net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.35
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.34
|Book value per share (period end)
|$
|24.38
|$
|24.13
|$
|23.98
|$
|21.30
|$
|22.07
|$
|24.38
|$
|22.07
|Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)
|$
|19.02
|$
|19.29
|$
|19.19
|$
|18.48
|$
|19.26
|$
|19.02
|$
|19.26
|Dividends declared
|$
|1,619
|$
|1,605
|$
|2,514
|$
|983
|$
|993
|$
|3,223
|$
|1,993
|Dividend yield
|2.99%
|2.89%
|4.34%
|2.49%
|2.71%
|3.01%
|2.72%
|Dividend payout ratio
|31.79%
|32.78%
|71.79%
|23.13%
|24.28%
|32.27%
|25.16%
|Average shares outstanding - basic
|8,088,793
|8,138,771
|6,593,616
|5,792,773
|5,851,422
|8,113,645
|5,865,147
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
|8,101,984
|8,152,629
|6,610,907
|5,805,799
|5,860,098
|8,126,836
|5,873,823
|Period ending shares outstanding
|8,088,793
|8,088,793
|8,245,235
|5,767,803
|5,810,351
|8,088,793
|5,810,351
|Selected ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.17%
|1.16%
|0.97%
|1.32%
|1.25%
|1.16%
|1.21%
|Return on average equity
|9.54%
|10.19%
|9.35%
|12.94%
|12.30%
|9.64%
|11.49%
|Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)
|11.76%
|12.77%
|11.13%
|14.79%
|14.02%
|11.92%
|13.03%
|Efficiency (1)
|61.27%
|62.44%
|72.75%
|61.07%
|61.83%
|62.73%
|62.17%
|Equity to assets at period end
|11.26%
|11.30%
|11.71%
|9.09%
|9.91%
|11.26%
|9.91%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|0.69%
|0.69%
|0.86%
|0.69%
|0.65%
|1.38%
|1.27%
|(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
|(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
|(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
|(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Yields
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
|5.96%
|5.45%
|5.11%
|4.78%
|4.66%
|5.71%
|4.60%
|Investment securities (2)
|4.08%
|4.11%
|3.83%
|3.90%
|3.76%
|4.08%
|3.59%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|3.98%
|3.46%
|3.42%
|2.06%
|0.77%
|3.71%
|0.48%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.69%
|5.22%
|4.88%
|4.55%
|4.28%
|5.46%
|4.17%
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|1.11%
|0.83%
|0.83%
|0.22%
|0.15%
|0.99%
|0.15%
|Money market deposits
|2.21%
|1.52%
|1.00%
|0.46%
|0.49%
|1.89%
|0.48%
|Savings deposits
|0.73%
|1.03%
|0.49%
|0.19%
|0.06%
|0.89%
|0.06%
|Certificates of deposit
|2.35%
|1.71%
|1.30%
|0.96%
|0.83%
|2.04%
|0.85%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.60%
|1.28%
|0.87%
|0.43%
|0.36%
|1.44%
|0.36%
|Non-Deposit Funding:
|Borrowings
|5.26%
|4.78%
|4.25%
|2.94%
|2.51%
|5.10%
|2.34%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.02%
|1.52%
|1.02%
|0.50%
|0.39%
|1.78%
|0.39%
|Cost of deposits
|1.09%
|0.84%
|0.57%
|0.29%
|0.24%
|0.97%
|0.25%
|Cost of funds
|1.43%
|1.02%
|0.68%
|0.34%
|0.27%
|1.23%
|0.27%
|Net interest margin (1)
|4.34%
|4.26%
|4.23%
|4.23%
|4.02%
|4.30%
|3.91%
|(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Asset quality data
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|Nonperforming loans (1)
|$
|7,116
|$
|6,882
|$
|2,111
|$
|3,692
|$
|4,670
|Other real estate owned
|5,792
|5,792
|5,821
|6,792
|6,792
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|12,908
|$
|12,674
|$
|7,932
|$
|10,484
|$
|11,462
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|20,591
|$
|20,162
|$
|14,438
|$
|14,532
|$
|14,550
|Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|1.46%
|1.46%
|1.07%
|1.46%
|1.49%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries):
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|111
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|94
|$
|18
|$
|(58
|)
|Year-to-date
|103
|(8
|)
|(96
|)
|(190
|)
|(208
|)
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:
|Quarter-to-date
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.02
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.01
|%
|-0.02
|%
|-0.04
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.50%
|0.50%
|0.16%
|0.37%
|0.48%
|Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
|289.36%
|292.97%
|683.94%
|393.61%
|311.56%
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|0.74%
|0.73%
|0.47%
|0.78%
|0.89%
|(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
|Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|197,227
|$
|195,165
|$
|197,691
|$
|122,855
|$
|128,220
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
|43,368
|39,171
|39,436
|16,242
|16,320
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|153,859
|$
|155,994
|$
|158,255
|$
|106,613
|$
|111,900
|Shares outstanding
|8,088,793
|8,088,793
|8,245,235
|5,767,803
|5,810,351
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|19.02
|$
|19.29
|$
|19.19
|$
|18.48
|$
|19.26
|Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Average Stockholders' Equity
|$
|214,161
|$
|194,814
|$
|148,616
|$
|130,263
|$
|133,377
|$
|208,930
|$
|139,003
|Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles
|40,522
|39,300
|23,731
|16,280
|16,357
|39,911
|16,396
|Average Tangible Common Equity
|$
|173,639
|$
|155,514
|$
|124,885
|$
|113,983
|$
|117,020
|$
|169,019
|$
|122,607
|Net income
|$
|5,092
|$
|4,897
|$
|4,896
|$
|3,502
|$
|4,249
|$
|9,989
|$
|7,922
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|11.76%
|12.77%
|11.13%
|14.79%
|14.02%
|11.92%
|13.03%
|Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|5,092
|$
|4,897
|$
|3,502
|$
|4,249
|$
|4,089
|$
|9,989
|$
|7,922
|Add Income Taxes
|986
|989
|651
|1,010
|787
|1,975
|1,559
|Add Provision for credit losses
|814
|507
|-
|-
|-
|1,321
|-
|PTPP
|$
|6,892
|$
|6,393
|$
|4,153
|$
|5,259
|$
|4,876
|$
|13,285
|$
|9,481
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Average Balance Sheets
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,400,074
|$
|20,762
|5.96
|%
|$
|970,820
|$
|11,268
|4.66
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|168,890
|1,457
|4.08
|%
|176,138
|1,397
|3.76
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|62,296
|618
|3.98
|%
|79,924
|153
|0.77
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,631,260
|22,837
|5.69
|%
|1,226,882
|12,818
|4.28
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|114,120
|89,555
|Total assets
|$
|1,745,380
|$
|1,316,437
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|214,045
|$
|595
|1.11
|%
|$
|159,779
|$
|59
|0.15
|%
|Money market deposits
|234,497
|1,294
|2.21
|%
|185,711
|228
|0.49
|%
|Savings deposits
|263,587
|478
|0.73
|%
|260,226
|40
|0.06
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|252,785
|1,484
|2.35
|%
|184,748
|382
|0.83
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|112,349
|1,462
|5.22
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other borrowings
|11,992
|170
|5.69
|%
|12,945
|81
|2.51
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,089,255
|5,483
|2.02
|%
|803,409
|790
|0.39
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|450,835
|375,013
|Other liabilities
|(8,871
|)
|4,638
|Stockholders' equity
|214,161
|133,377
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,745,380
|$
|1,316,437
|Net interest income
|$
|17,354
|$
|12,028
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.67
|%
|3.89
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|4.34
|%
|4.02
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|149.76
|%
|152.71
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $294 and $271 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2023
|2023
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,400,074
|$
|20,762
|5.96
|%
|$
|1,360,866
|$
|18,275
|5.45
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|168,890
|1,457
|4.08
|%
|167,674
|1,438
|4.11
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|62,296
|618
|3.98
|%
|69,308
|591
|3.46
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,631,260
|22,837
|5.69
|%
|1,597,848
|20,304
|5.22
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|114,120
|115,515
|Total assets
|$
|1,745,380
|$
|1,713,363
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|214,045
|$
|595
|1.11
|%
|$
|177,935
|$
|364
|0.83
|%
|Money market deposits
|234,497
|1,294
|2.21
|%
|208,408
|783
|1.52
|%
|Savings deposits
|263,587
|478
|0.73
|%
|315,049
|804
|1.03
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|252,785
|1,484
|2.35
|%
|246,151
|1,039
|1.71
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|112,349
|1,462
|5.22
|%
|56,459
|653
|4.69
|%
|Other borrowings
|11,992
|170
|5.69
|%
|12,038
|155
|5.22
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,089,255
|5,483
|2.02
|%
|1,016,040
|3,798
|1.52
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|450,835
|491,649
|Other liabilities
|(8,871
|)
|10,860
|Stockholders' equity
|214,161
|194,814
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,745,380
|$
|1,713,363
|Net interest income
|$
|17,354
|$
|16,506
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.67
|%
|3.70
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|4.34
|%
|4.26
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|149.76
|%
|157.26
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $294 and $271 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,380,470
|$
|39,037
|5.71
|%
|$
|977,336
|$
|22,253
|4.60
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|168,738
|2,895
|4.08
|%
|173,483
|2,624
|3.59
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|65,802
|1,210
|3.71
|%
|85,807
|204
|0.48
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,615,010
|43,142
|5.46
|%
|1,236,626
|25,081
|4.17
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|114,951
|87,382
|Total assets
|$
|1,729,961
|$
|1,324,008
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|195,990
|$
|960
|0.99
|%
|$
|165,066
|$
|119
|0.15
|%
|Money market deposits
|221,452
|2,077
|1.89
|%
|184,988
|440
|0.48
|%
|Savings deposits
|289,318
|1,281
|0.89
|%
|260,194
|78
|0.06
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|249,468
|2,523
|2.04
|%
|189,203
|798
|0.85
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|84,404
|2,114
|5.05
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other borrowings
|12,015
|326
|5.47
|%
|12,944
|150
|2.34
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,052,647
|9,281
|1.78
|%
|812,395
|1,585
|0.39
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|471,242
|367,334
|Other liabilities
|(2,858
|)
|5,276
|Stockholders' equity
|208,930
|139,003
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,729,961
|$
|1,324,008
|Net interest income
|$
|33,861
|$
|23,496
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.68
|%
|3.78
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|4.30
|%
|3.91
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|153.42
|%
|152.22
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $572 and $492 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|James R. Heslop II
Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219
JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com
|Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com