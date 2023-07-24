Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 First Half Financial Results

| Source: Middlefield Banc Corp. Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield, Ohio, UNITED STATES

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) reported financial results for the 2023 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

2023 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 26.1% to a record $10.0 million
  • Earnings were $1.23 per diluted share compared to $1.35 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.4% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 40.1% to a record $13.3 million
  • Net interest margin improved by 39 basis points to 4.30%, compared to 3.91%, and reflects five consecutive quarters of a net interest margin above 4%
  • Total loans were a record $1.41 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Total deposits were a record $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Uninsured deposits to total assets were approximately 20%, and approximately 25% of total deposits at June 30, 2023
  • Return on average assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.21%
  • Return on average equity was 9.64%, compared to 11.49%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.92%, compared to 13.03%
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.74%, compared to 0.89%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.49%
  • Equity to assets increased to 11.26% from 9.91%

"I'm proud to report that Middlefield achieved record second-quarter and year-to-date results, including net income, assets, loans, and deposits. These results are especially encouraging as we successfully navigate the rapid rise in interest rates over the past 12 months, significant competition for deposits, and an increasingly fluid business environment. Our ability to withstand these macro-level headwinds is reflected in our strong balance sheet, robust asset quality, and diverse core deposit base, as well as the benefits and added scale of the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Most importantly, our success through the first six months of 2023 is a direct result of the dedication and expertise of our team members and the value we provide our local communities," stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

"As we look towards the second half of 2023, we expect higher rates and competition for deposits will increase our cost of funds in the coming quarters. Despite these trends, we believe our compelling net interest margin and larger loan portfolio will support strong levels of interest income throughout the remainder of the year. Middlefield's strong balance sheet and highly profitable financial model provides us with the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities for organic growth, embrace new technologies, and expand our team with top talent. We understand the importance of maintaining a prudent focus on asset quality and managing expenses, and we are committed to upholding these principles as we navigate the evolving landscape," concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 first half increased 44.1% to $33.9 million, compared to $23.5 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 4.30%, compared to 3.91% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter increased 44.3% to $17.4 million, compared to $12.0 million for the 2022 second quarter. Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter benefited from a one-time $539,000 purchase accounting adjustment for loan valuations associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The net interest margin for the 2023 second quarter was 4.34%, compared to 4.02% for the same period of 2022.

Pre-tax income during last year's first half and second quarter benefited from $1.2 million and $580,000, respectively, of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

For the 2023 first half, noninterest income was $3.3 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 second quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year.

For the 2023 first half, noninterest expense was $23.8 million, compared to $16.8 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2023 second quarter were $12.1 million from $8.5 million for the 2022 second quarter. Higher second-quarter and first-half expenses were primarily associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The Company's efficiency ratio for the 2023 first half was 62.73%, compared to 62.17% for the same period last year, and for the 2023 second quarter was 61.27%, compared to 61.83% for last year's second quarter.

Net income for the 2023 first half ended June 30, 2023, was $10.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $5.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $13.3 million, an increase of 40.1% from $9.5 million last year. Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was a quarterly record of $6.9 million, an increase of 41.3% from $4.9 million last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2023, increased 35.4% to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.29 billion at June 30, 2022. Net loans at June 30, 2023, increased 44.2% to $1.39 billion, compared to $963.4 million at June 30, 2022. The 44.2% increase in net loans was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2022. The 24.8% increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. At June 30, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $53.5 million, compared to $5.0 million at June 30, 2022. The investment portfolio was $167.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared with $172.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our legacy of maintaining a robust balance sheet continues to produce strong financial results while elevating our position as a trusted and stable financial institution. We ended the quarter with $59.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $167.2 million in investment securities, and $582.9 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank. In addition, we maintain a modest level of unrealized losses on all securities, which was 10.5% of total capital at June 30, 2023. We believe we have ample liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while supporting our growth and capital allocation strategies."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2023:

CRE Category Balance
(in thousands)		 Percent of CRE
Portfolio		 Percent of Loan
Portfolio
Shopping Plazas $80,690  12.8% 5.7%
Office Space $73,230  11.6% 5.2%
Multi-Family $58,579  9.3% 4.2%
Self-Storage $58,234  9.2% 4.1%
Senior Living $40,318  6.4% 2.9%
Hospitality $33,701  5.3% 2.4%
Other $287,592  45.5% 20.4%
Total CRE $632,344  100.0% 44.9%
         

Middlefield's commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.2% of the Company's total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 53% and an average loan of $1.2 million. In addition, Middlefield's office exposure was within Ohio, with approximately 96% of the Company's office portfolio in suburban markets.

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $197.2 million compared to $128.2 million at June 30, 2022. The 53.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023, was $24.38 compared to $22.07 at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $153.9 million, compared to $111.9 million at June 30, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $19.02 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.26 at June 30, 2022.

Through the 2023 first half, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.40 per share, a 17.6% increase from $0.34 per share for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 11.26%, compared to 9.91% at June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality
For the 2023 first half and second quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.3 million and $814,000, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year.

Net charge-offs were $111,000 or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 second quarter, compared to net recoveries of $58,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2022. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $103,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $208,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, were $7.1 million, compared to $4.7 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023, were $12.9 million, compared to $11.5 million at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023, stood at $20.6 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.6 million, or 1.49% of total loans at June 30, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.75 billion at June 30, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,
  June 30,
Balance Sheets (period end) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks$49,422  $59,609  $51,404  $119,777  $60,114 
Federal funds sold 9,654   7,048   2,405   8,800   19,039 
Cash and cash equivalents 59,076   66,657   53,809   128,577   79,153 
Equity securities, at fair value 711   777   915   972   779 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 167,209   169,605   164,967   162,064   171,958 
Loans held for sale 171   104   -   -   - 
Loans:              
Commercial real estate:              
Owner occupied 187,919   185,661   191,748   120,912   120,771 
Non-owner occupied 385,846   400,314   380,580   285,419   288,334 
Multifamily 58,579   63,892   58,251   38,063   29,152 
Residential real estate 312,196   306,179   296,308   247,612   246,453 
Commercial and industrial 209,349   195,024   195,602   146,987   137,398 
Home equity lines of credit 126,894   126,555   128,065   114,344   111,730 
Construction and other 118,851   97,406   94,199   33,748   35,988 
Consumer installment 9,801   7,816   8,119   8,110   8,171 
Total loans 1,409,435   1,382,847   1,352,872   995,195   977,997 
Less allowance for credit losses 20,591   20,162   14,438   14,532   14,550 
Net loans 1,388,844   1,362,685   1,338,434   980,663   963,447 
Premises and equipment, net 21,629   21,775   21,961   16,215   17,030 
Goodwill 36,197   31,735   31,735   15,071   15,071 
Core deposit intangibles 7,171   7,436   7,701   1,171   1,249 
Bank-owned life insurance 34,235   34,015   33,811   17,382   17,274 
Other real estate owned 5,792   5,792   5,821   6,792   6,792 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 30,472   27,258   28,528   22,104   20,624 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,751,507  $1,727,839  $1,687,682  $1,351,011  $1,293,377 
               
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,
  June 30,
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022
LIABILITIES              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing demand$441,102  $474,977  $503,907  $383,675  $379,872 
Interest-bearing demand 229,633   196,086   164,677   160,112   154,788 
Money market 241,537   221,723   187,498   162,052   185,494 
Savings 231,508   287,859   307,917   247,466   252,179 
Time 287,861   244,962   238,020   177,182   174,833 
Total deposits 1,431,641   1,425,607   1,402,019   1,130,487   1,147,166 
Short-term borrowings 100,000   85,000   65,000   80,000   - 
Other borrowings 11,961   12,010   12,059   12,107   12,910 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,678   10,057   10,913   5,562   5,081 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,554,280   1,532,674   1,489,991   1,228,156   1,165,157 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,924,245 shares issued, 8,088,793 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 161,211   161,248   161,029   87,640   87,562 
Retained earnings 96,500   93,024   94,154   93,166   89,900 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,630)  (19,253)  (22,144)  (25,080)  (17,591)
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of June 30, 2023 (39,854)  (39,854)  (35,348)  (32,871)  (31,651)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 197,227   195,165   197,691   122,855   128,220 
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,751,507  $1,727,839  $1,687,682  $1,351,011  $1,293,377 
               


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  30-Jun  30-Jun
Statements of Income 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022  2023  2022
                     
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                    
Interest and fees on loans$20,762  $18,275  $14,368  $11,892  $11,268  $39,037  $22,253 
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 369   250   240   134   74   620   98 
Federal funds sold 158   253   119   51   46   411   49 
Investment securities:                    
Taxable interest 479   458   477   449   442   937   885 
Tax-exempt interest 978   980   986   982   955   1,958   1,739 
Dividends on stock 91   88   68   59   33   179   57 
Total interest and dividend income 22,837   20,304   16,258   13,567   12,818   43,142   25,081 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits 3,851   2,990   1,771   812   709   6,841   1,435 
Short-term borrowings 1,462   653   263   44   -   2,114   - 
Other borrowings 170   155   142   112   81   326   150 
Total interest expense 5,483   3,798   2,176   968   790   9,281   1,585 
                     
NET INTEREST INCOME 17,354   16,506   14,082   12,599   12,028   33,861   23,496 
                     
Provision for credit losses 814   507   -   -   -   1,321   - 
                     
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 16,540   15,999   14,082   12,599   12,028   32,540   23,496 
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges on deposit accounts 940   987   976   1,004   956   1,926   1,870 
Loss on equity securities (67)  (138)  (77)  (57)  (72)  (205)  (39)
Gain on other real estate owned -   2   -   -   -   2   - 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 220   200   137   108   108   420   214 
Gain on sale of loans 6   23   (4)  7   18   29   21 
Revenue from investment services 174   186   147   233   153   359   294 
Gross rental income 77   102   951   -   -   179   - 
Other income 242   318   284   251   220   560   426 
Total noninterest income 1,592   1,680   2,414   1,546   1,383   3,270   2,786 
                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and employee benefits 6,019   5,852   4,886   4,491   3,785   11,871   8,171 
Occupancy expense 659   696   487   458   583   1,355   1,088 
Equipment expense 354   317   252   233   274   672   589 
Data processing costs 1,137   1,070   1,050   985   822   2,207   1,665 
Ohio state franchise tax 398   385   279   293   292   783   585 
Federal deposit insurance expense 249   120   105   84   90   369   140 
Professional fees 550   538   382   280   383   1,088   838 
Other real estate owned writedowns -   -   1,000   -   200   -   214 
Advertising expense 415   486   308   268   229   901   457 
Software amortization expense 23   26   28   27   40   49   88 
Core deposit intangible amortization 265   265   140   78   77   529   154 
Gross other real estate owned expenses 63   132   692   1   6   195   - 
Merger-related costs 206   245   1,413   390   579   449   579 
Other expense 1,716   1,661   1,321   1,298   1,175   3,378   2,233 
Total noninterest expense 12,054   11,793   12,343   8,886   8,535   23,846   16,801 
                     
Income before income taxes 6,078   5,886   4,153   5,259   4,876   11,964   9,481 
Income taxes 986   989   651   1,010   787   1,975   1,559 
                     
NET INCOME$5,092  $4,897  $3,502  $4,249  $4,089  $9,989  $7,922 
                     
PTPP (1)$6,892  $6,393  $4,153  $5,259  $4,876  $13,285  $9,481 
                     
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for credit losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
                     
                     
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30,
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022  2023  2022
Per common share data                    
Net income per common share - basic$0.63  $0.60  $0.53  $0.73  $0.70  $1.23  $1.35 
Net income per common share - diluted$0.63  $0.60  $0.53  $0.73  $0.70  $1.23  $1.35 
Dividends declared per share$0.20  $0.20  $0.30  $0.17  $0.17  $0.40  $0.34 
Book value per share (period end)$24.38  $24.13  $23.98  $21.30  $22.07  $24.38  $22.07 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)$19.02  $19.29  $19.19  $18.48  $19.26  $19.02  $19.26 
Dividends declared$1,619  $1,605  $2,514  $983  $993  $3,223  $1,993 
Dividend yield 2.99%   2.89%   4.34%   2.49%   2.71%   3.01%   2.72% 
Dividend payout ratio 31.79%   32.78%   71.79%   23.13%   24.28%   32.27%   25.16% 
Average shares outstanding - basic 8,088,793   8,138,771   6,593,616   5,792,773   5,851,422   8,113,645   5,865,147 
Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,101,984   8,152,629   6,610,907   5,805,799   5,860,098   8,126,836   5,873,823 
Period ending shares outstanding 8,088,793   8,088,793   8,245,235   5,767,803   5,810,351   8,088,793   5,810,351 
                     
Selected ratios                    
Return on average assets 1.17%   1.16%   0.97%   1.32%   1.25%   1.16%   1.21% 
Return on average equity 9.54%   10.19%   9.35%   12.94%   12.30%   9.64%   11.49% 
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 11.76%   12.77%   11.13%   14.79%   14.02%   11.92%   13.03% 
Efficiency (1) 61.27%   62.44%   72.75%   61.07%   61.83%   62.73%   62.17% 
Equity to assets at period end 11.26%   11.30%   11.71%   9.09%   9.91%   11.26%   9.91% 
Noninterest expense to average assets 0.69%   0.69%   0.86%   0.69%   0.65%   1.38%   1.27% 
                     
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
                     


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30,
Yields 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022  2023  2022
Interest-earning assets:                    
Loans receivable (2) 5.96%   5.45%   5.11%   4.78%   4.66%   5.71%   4.60% 
Investment securities (2) 4.08%   4.11%   3.83%   3.90%   3.76%   4.08%   3.59% 
Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.98%   3.46%   3.42%   2.06%   0.77%   3.71%   0.48% 
Total interest-earning assets 5.69%   5.22%   4.88%   4.55%   4.28%   5.46%   4.17% 
Deposits:                    
Interest-bearing demand deposits 1.11%   0.83%   0.83%   0.22%   0.15%   0.99%   0.15% 
Money market deposits 2.21%   1.52%   1.00%   0.46%   0.49%   1.89%   0.48% 
Savings deposits 0.73%   1.03%   0.49%   0.19%   0.06%   0.89%   0.06% 
Certificates of deposit 2.35%   1.71%   1.30%   0.96%   0.83%   2.04%   0.85% 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.60%   1.28%   0.87%   0.43%   0.36%   1.44%   0.36% 
Non-Deposit Funding:                    
Borrowings 5.26%   4.78%   4.25%   2.94%   2.51%   5.10%   2.34% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.02%   1.52%   1.02%   0.50%   0.39%   1.78%   0.39% 
Cost of deposits 1.09%   0.84%   0.57%   0.29%   0.24%   0.97%   0.25% 
Cost of funds 1.43%   1.02%   0.68%   0.34%   0.27%   1.23%   0.27% 
Net interest margin (1) 4.34%   4.26%   4.23%   4.23%   4.02%   4.30%   3.91% 
                     
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
                     
  For the Three Months Ended      
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,      
Asset quality data 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022      
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                    
Nonperforming loans (1)$7,116  $6,882  $2,111  $3,692  $4,670       
Other real estate owned 5,792   5,792   5,821   6,792   6,792       
Nonperforming assets$12,908  $12,674  $7,932  $10,484  $11,462       
                     
Allowance for credit losses$20,591  $20,162  $14,438  $14,532  $14,550       
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.46%   1.46%   1.07%   1.46%   1.49%       
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Quarter-to-date$111  $(8) $94  $18  $(58)      
Year-to-date 103   (8)  (96)  (190)  (208)      
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                    
Quarter-to-date 0.03%   0.00%   0.03%   0.01%   -0.02%      
Year-to-date 0.01%   0.00%   -0.01%  -0.02%  -0.04%      
                     
Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.50%   0.50%   0.16%   0.37%   0.48%       
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 289.36%   292.97%   683.94%   393.61%   311.56%       
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.74%   0.73%   0.47%   0.78%   0.89%       
          
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
                     
                     
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common EquityFor the Three Months Ended      
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30,  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,      
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022      
                     
Stockholders' Equity$197,227  $195,165  $197,691  $122,855  $128,220       
Less Goodwill and other intangibles 43,368   39,171   39,436   16,242   16,320       
Tangible Common Equity$153,859  $155,994  $158,255  $106,613  $111,900       
                     
Shares outstanding 8,088,793   8,088,793   8,245,235   5,767,803   5,810,351       
Tangible book value per share$19.02  $19.29  $19.19  $18.48  $19.26       
                     
                     
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common EquityFor the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
                     
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30,
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022  2023  2022
                     
Average Stockholders' Equity$214,161  $194,814  $148,616  $130,263  $133,377  $208,930  $139,003 
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 40,522   39,300   23,731   16,280   16,357   39,911   16,396 
Average Tangible Common Equity$173,639  $155,514  $124,885  $113,983  $117,020  $169,019  $122,607 
                     
Net income$5,092  $4,897  $4,896  $3,502  $4,249  $9,989  $7,922 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 11.76%   12.77%   11.13%   14.79%   14.02%   11.92%   13.03% 
                     
                     
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
                     
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30,
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022  2023  2022
                     
Net income$5,092  $4,897  $3,502  $4,249  $4,089  $9,989  $7,922 
Add Income Taxes 986   989   651   1,010   787   1,975   1,559 
Add Provision for credit losses 814   507   -   -   -   1,321   - 
PTPP$6,892  $6,393  $4,153  $5,259  $4,876  $13,285  $9,481 
                     


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30,
   2023    2022 
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,400,074   $20,762  5.96%  $970,820  $11,268  4.66%
Investment securities (3)  168,890    1,457  4.08%   176,138   1,397  3.76%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  62,296    618  3.98%   79,924   153  0.77%
Total interest-earning assets  1,631,260    22,837  5.69%   1,226,882   12,818  4.28%
Noninterest-earning assets  114,120          89,555      
Total assets $1,745,380         $1,316,437      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $214,045   $595  1.11%  $159,779  $59  0.15%
Money market deposits  234,497    1,294  2.21%   185,711   228  0.49%
Savings deposits  263,587    478  0.73%   260,226   40  0.06%
Certificates of deposit  252,785    1,484  2.35%   184,748   382  0.83%
Short-term borrowings  112,349    1,462  5.22%   -   -  0.00%
Other borrowings  11,992    170  5.69%   12,945   81  2.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,089,255    5,483  2.02%   803,409   790  0.39%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  450,835          375,013      
Other liabilities  (8,871)         4,638      
Stockholders' equity  214,161          133,377      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,745,380         $1,316,437      
Net interest income    $17,354        $12,028   
Interest rate spread (1)       3.67%        3.89%
Net interest margin (2)       4.34%        4.02%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       149.76%        152.71%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $294 and $271 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                  
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,
   2023    2023 
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,400,074   $20,762  5.96%  $1,360,866  $18,275  5.45%
Investment securities (3)  168,890    1,457  4.08%   167,674   1,438  4.11%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  62,296    618  3.98%   69,308   591  3.46%
Total interest-earning assets  1,631,260    22,837  5.69%   1,597,848   20,304  5.22%
Noninterest-earning assets  114,120          115,515      
Total assets $1,745,380         $1,713,363      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $214,045   $595  1.11%  $177,935  $364  0.83%
Money market deposits  234,497    1,294  2.21%   208,408   783  1.52%
Savings deposits  263,587    478  0.73%   315,049   804  1.03%
Certificates of deposit  252,785    1,484  2.35%   246,151   1,039  1.71%
Short-term borrowings  112,349    1,462  5.22%   56,459   653  4.69%
Other borrowings  11,992    170  5.69%   12,038   155  5.22%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,089,255    5,483  2.02%   1,016,040   3,798  1.52%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  450,835          491,649      
Other liabilities  (8,871)         10,860      
Stockholders' equity  214,161          194,814      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,745,380         $1,713,363      
Net interest income    $17,354        $16,506   
Interest rate spread (1)       3.67%        3.70%
Net interest margin (2)       4.34%        4.26%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       149.76%        157.26%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $294 and $271 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                  
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30,
   2023    2022 
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,380,470   $39,037  5.71%  $977,336  $22,253  4.60%
Investment securities (3)  168,738    2,895  4.08%   173,483   2,624  3.59%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  65,802    1,210  3.71%   85,807   204  0.48%
Total interest-earning assets  1,615,010    43,142  5.46%   1,236,626   25,081  4.17%
Noninterest-earning assets  114,951          87,382      
Total assets $1,729,961         $1,324,008      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $195,990   $960  0.99%  $165,066  $119  0.15%
Money market deposits  221,452    2,077  1.89%   184,988   440  0.48%
Savings deposits  289,318    1,281  0.89%   260,194   78  0.06%
Certificates of deposit  249,468    2,523  2.04%   189,203   798  0.85%
Short-term borrowings  84,404    2,114  5.05%   -   -  0.00%
Other borrowings  12,015    326  5.47%   12,944   150  2.34%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,052,647    9,281  1.78%   812,395   1,585  0.39%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  471,242          367,334      
Other liabilities  (2,858)         5,276      
Stockholders' equity  208,930          139,003      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,729,961         $1,324,008      
Net interest income    $33,861        $23,496   
Interest rate spread (1)       3.68%        3.78%
Net interest margin (2)       4.30%        3.91%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       153.42%        152.22%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $572 and $492 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                  


Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
James R. Heslop II
Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219
JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com