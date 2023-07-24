PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share; Loan Growth Up 7.7% From Prior Quarter; New Branch in Stevens Point Opened

WAUSAU, Wis., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2023 of $0.64 per common share on net income of $2.7 million, compared to $0.67 per common share on net income of $2.9 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, and $0.72 per common share on net income of $3.2 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

PSB’s second quarter 2023 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2023: (1) lower net interest income due to rising deposit and FHLB advance costs; (2) higher non-interest income despite losses on sale of securities; (3) slightly higher non-interest expense related to health care expenses; (4) higher accumulated other comprehensive loss due to an increase in intermediate interest rates; (5) strong loan growth of $75 million; and (6) increased borrowings to fund seasonal business customer and municipal deposit outflows, promote increased on-balance sheet liquidity, and to fund net loan growth.

“We realized strong loan growth in the second quarter which has helped boost yields on the loan portfolio and offset increased interest expense. Additionally, with a gain realized on a life insurance policy, we were able to offset a loss on the sale of securities and right-size our investment portfolio with better asset yields. Towards the end of the quarter, and with the addition of new loans, we began to see the compression on our net interest margin stabilize,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “On July 14th, we converted our loan production office in Stevens Point to a full service branch which should facilitate attracting full deposit relationships with existing and new loan customers in the Stevens Point community.”

June 30, 2023 Highlights:

  • Loans increased $75.1 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 to $1.1 billion from $973.3 million at the end of the first quarter March 31, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $22.64 at June 30, 2023 from $22.43 one quarter earlier. Tangible book value per share benefited from fewer shares outstanding. Return on tangible common equity was 11.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 12.51% the prior quarter.
  • Net interest income decreased to $9.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to funding costs rising faster than increases in asset yields.
  • Provision for loan losses remained at $100,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The provision for the second quarter was largely related to new loan growth of $75.1 million.
  • Noninterest income remained at $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as losses on the sale of securities of $279,000 partially offset a $533,000 life insurance benefit. Investment and insurance sales commissions were also lower in the second quarter relative to the prior quarter.
  • Net income adjusted for the non-recurring impact of a life insurance benefit and loss on the sale of securities was $2.4 million, or $0.56 per common share.
  • Noninterest expenses increased $128,000, or 1.6% for the second quarter of 2023 to $7.9 million from $7.8 million the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to higher data processing and office operations costs.
  • During the second quarter, PSB repurchased 48,055 shares of its common stock.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased slightly to $1.42 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.36 billion at March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $39.6 million the previous quarter. Investment securities available for sale decreased $23.4 million from security sales, maturities and paydowns to $167.4 million at June 30, 2023 from $190.7 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $600 million at June 30, 2023 with an additional $300 million that could be raised in a short timeframe from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $75.1 million to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2023, from $973.3 million at March 31, 2023. Over the past year, loans have increased 13.3%. Commercial loans were the largest addition to the loan portfolio during the most recent quarter, which included municipal non-real estate loans. Total commercial loans increased $34.6 million to $196.4 million from $161.8 million the prior quarter. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans were also added to the portfolio, increasing $13.7 million to $240.0 million at June 30, 2023 from $226.3 million at March 31, 2023. Construction and land development loans increased $8.0 million during the second quarter. Owner occupied one-to-four family mortgage loans with variable rate features largely rounded out the loan growth over the quarter increasing $11.8 million to $199.1 million at June 30, 2023. Currently, the lending pipeline is expected to slow from the second quarter pace through the remainder of 2023, but the economic climate in our markets remains vibrant.

The allowance for loan losses declined slightly to 1.19% of gross loans at June 30, 2023 from 1.25% the prior quarter. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.07% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Non-performing assets remained at 0.45% of total assets at June 30, 2023. For the second consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits increased $35.5 million, or 3.2%, to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2023. Much of the deposit increase was non-interest bearing demand deposits (up $14.3 million) and money market deposits (up $16.3 million). Brokered deposits increased $19.5 million while interest-bearing demand deposits declined $21.6 million.

The composition of deposits continued to change during the June 2023 quarter as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates. At June 30, 2023, money market deposits and time deposits increased to 37.7% of deposits, compared to 36.6% at March 31, 2023. Lower-yield demand and savings deposits declined to 53.8% of deposits compared to 56.2% at March 31, 2023. Broker and national time deposits increased to 8.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 from 7.2% one quarter earlier. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits represented 21.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 19.0% at March 31, 2023.

FHLB advances increased to $133.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $113.0 million at March 31, 2023. Other borrowings increased to $5.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $5.0 million at March 31, 2023. New FHLB advances were added to support loan growth during the quarter as well as increase cash on hand for liquidity contingency plans.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.22% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.54% at March 31, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased to $22.64 at June 30, 2023, compared to $22.43 per common share one quarter earlier. Relative to the prior quarter, accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $725,000. At June 30, 2023, the fair value on all securities (available for sale and held to maturity) was 12.0% less than amortized purchase cost, compared to 10.4% of the amortized purchase cost at March 31, 2023.

Operations Review

Net interest income decreased to $9.5 million (on a net margin of 2.98%) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.9 million (on a net margin of 3.21%) for the first quarter of 2023, and $9.7 million (on a net margin of 3.23%) for the second quarter of 2022. Earning asset yields increased 13 basis points to 4.58% during the second quarter of 2023 from 4.45% during the first quarter of 2023, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 44 basis points to 2.12% compared to 1.68% during the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in earning asset yields was partially due to higher yields on loans while yields on investment securities remained relatively flat during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Taxable security yields were 2.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Loan yields increased during the second quarter to 5.04% from 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023 as new loans were added to the portfolio and existing loans repriced to higher indices from Federal Reserve and market rate increases.

Rising deposit costs for money market deposits, time deposits and FHLB advances were primarily responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds. The overall cost of deposits was 1.33% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 1.06% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs rose to 3.78% during the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.22% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased slightly for the second quarter of 2023 to $1.98 million from $1.95 million for the first quarter of 2023, due primarily to the payment of a life insurance benefit. The life insurance benefit was partially offset by the loss realized on the sale of investment securities with the sale proceeds reinvested into higher yielding loans. The increase in noninterest income also reflected larger gains on the sale of mortgage loans as origination activity increased from the prior quarter. At June 30, 2023, the Bank serviced $370.8 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expenses increased slightly to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included higher data processing and other operation expenses as well as continued elevated employee benefit expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense is expected to be a similar amount in the third quarter.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
June 30, and March 31, 2023, September 30, and June 30, 2022, unaudited, December 31, 2022 derived from audited financial statements 
      
 Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$27,409 $13,336 $28,561 $16,659 $19,149 
Interest-bearing deposits 892  538  758  3,267  3,545 
Federal funds sold 16,138  25,766  90  20,751  16,689 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 44,439  39,640  29,409  40,677  39,383 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 167,382  190,738  192,197  188,425  190,478 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $81,489, $82,610, $80,926,   
 $77,467 and $82,567 respectively 87,335  87,889  87,816  87,993  88,216 
Equity securities 2,178  2,070  2,032  1,870  1,781 
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) -  -  -  -  245 
Loans held for sale 151  -  -  -  270 
Loans receivable, net 1,048,322  973,270  961,865  936,686  925,260 
Accrued interest receivable 4,274  4,062  4,006  3,493  3,285 
Foreclosed assets -  -  160  160  160 
Premises and equipment, net 13,256  13,406  13,164  13,129  12,981 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,666  1,682  1,610  1,651  1,711 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 6,359  4,620  2,516  2,516  2,646 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 23,776  25,078  24,922  24,765  24,608 
Core deposit intangible 321  348  382  415  449 
Goodwill 2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541 
Other assets 14,933  14,444  15,069  15,248  13,550 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,416,933 $1,359,788 $1,337,689 $1,319,569 $1,307,564 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$282,153 $267,836 $292,338 $298,335 $283,592 
Interest-bearing deposits 860,981  839,757  856,417  850,483  829,867 
      
Total deposits 1,143,134  1,107,593  1,148,755  1,148,818  1,113,459 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 133,000  113,000  43,000  40,000  67,000 
Other borrowings 5,730  5,033  12,985  10,449  4,601 
Senior subordinated notes 4,771  4,769  5,549  2,500  2,500 
Junior subordinated debentures 12,870  12,844  12,819  12,793  12,768 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,495  11,338  12,639  10,114  10,938 
      
Total liabilities 1,312,000  1,254,577  1,235,747  1,224,674  1,211,266 
      
Stockholders’ equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding     
Outstanding - 7,200, 7,200, 7,200, 0, and 0 shares, respectively 7,200  7,200  7,200  -  - 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,190,252, 4,241,501, 4,297,279, 4,414,651 and     
4,423,037 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,382  8,311  8,300  8,294  8,238 
Retained earnings 130,396  128,968  126,003  123,559  120,043 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (23,240) (22,515) (24,220) (24,200) (19,423)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,300,546, 1,249,297, 1,193,519, 1,076,147     
and 1,067,761 shares, respectively (19,635) (18,583) (17,171) (14,588) (14,390)
      
Total stockholders’ equity 104,933  105,211  101,942  94,895  96,298 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,416,933 $1,359,788 $1,337,689 $1,319,569 $1,307,564 
      


PSB Holdings, Inc.             
Consolidated Statements of Income             
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,  June
except per share data - unaudited)20232023202220222022   2023  2022 
                 
Interest and dividend income:             
Loans, including fees$12,709 $11,773 $11,251$10,225$9,295  $24,482 $18,349 
Securities:             
Taxable 1,327  1,331  1,218 978 859   2,658  1,621 
Tax-exempt 535  537  539 540 537   1,072  1,070 
Other interest and dividends 145  148  141 163 52   293  94 
                 
Total interest and dividend income 14,716  13,789  13,149 11,906 10,743   28,505  21,134 
                 
Interest expense:             
Deposits 3,661  2,989  2,060 1,341 595   6,650  1,038 
FHLB advances 1,200  547  167 209 234   1,747  403 
Other borrowings 48  62  38 14 4   110  6 
Senior subordinated notes 58  62  55 28 28   120  56 
Junior subordinated debentures 242  234  224 202 179   476  345 
                 
Total interest expense 5,209  3,894  2,544 1,794 1,040   9,103  1,848 
                 
Net interest income 9,507  9,895  10,605 10,112 9,703   19,402  19,286 
Provision for loan losses 100  100  - - -   200  - 
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,407  9,795  10,605 10,112 9,703   19,202  19,286 
                 
Noninterest income:             
Service fees 378  361  381 409 392   739  780 
Mortgage banking income 311  325  235 228 299   636  752 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 287  365  498 357 404   652  860 
Net loss on sale of securities (279) -  - - -   (279) - 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 149  157  157 157 152   306  302 
Life insurance death benefit 533  -  - - -   533  - 
Other noninterest income 605  742  553 558 686   1,347  1,217 
            
Total noninterest income 1,984  1,950  1,824 1,709 1,933   3,934  3,911 
                 
Noninterest expense:             
Salaries and employee benefits 4,884  5,006  4,700 4,302 4,548   9,890  8,938 
Occupancy and facilities 698  699  641 687 629   1,397  1,294 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 4  (50) 2 4 -   (46) (6)
Data processing and other office operations 951  880  910 906 912   1,831  1,773 
Advertising and promotion 166  162  180 185 173   328  325 
Core deposit intangible amortization 27  34  34 34 38   61  85 
Other noninterest expenses 1,202  1,073  1,219 1,069 1,151   2,275  2,234 
                 
Total noninterest expense 7,932  7,804  7,686 7,187 7,451   15,736  14,643 
                 
Income before provision for income taxes 3,459  3,941  4,743 4,634 4,185   7,400  8,554 
Provision for income taxes 652  941  1,143 1,119 993   1,593  2,032 
                 
Net income$2,807 $3,000 $3,600$3,515$3,192  $5,807 $6,522 
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122 $81$-$-  $122 $- 
                 
Net income available to common shareholders$2,685 $2,878 $3,519$3,515$3,192  $5,685 $6,522 
Basic earnings per common share$0.64 $0.67 $0.80$0.80$0.72  $1.34 $1.47 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.64 $0.67 $0.80$0.80$0.72  $1.34 $1.47 
                 


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Quarterly Financial Summary      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
    Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends:  20232023202220222022
         
 Interest income  $14,716 $13,789 $13,149 $11,906 $10,743 
 Interest expense  $5,209 $3,894 $2,544 $1,794 $1,040 
 Net interest income  $9,507 $9,895 $10,605 $10,112 $9,703 
 Provision for loan losses  $100 $100 $- $- $- 
 Other noninterest income  $1,984 $1,950 $1,824 $1,709 $1,933 
 Other noninterest expense  $7,932 $7,804 $7,686 $7,187 $7,451 
 Net income available to common shareholders$2,685 $2,878 $3,519 $3,515 $3,192 
         
 Basic earnings per common share (3) $0.64 $0.67 $0.80 $0.80 $0.72 
 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $0.64 $0.67 $0.80 $0.80 $0.72 
 Dividends declared per common share (3)$0.30 $- $0.25 $- $0.25 
 Tangible net book value per common share (4)$22.64 $22.43 $21.37 $20.83 $21.10 
         
 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio  27.38% n/a  15.27% n/a  16.96%
 Average common shares outstanding  4,218,226  4,275,160  4,377,330  4,419,421  4,428,939 
         
         
Balance sheet - average balances:      
 Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss$1,000,349 $964,029 $945,551 $931,344 $904,710 
 Assets  $1,367,363 $1,336,511 $1,321,776 $1,323,400 $1,290,906 
 Deposits  $1,098,039 $1,124,091 $1,146,066 $1,141,784 $1,099,314 
 Stockholders’ equity  $106,762 $103,406 $100,037 $98,630 $98,261 
         
         
Performance ratios:       
 Return on average assets (1)  0.79% 0.87% 1.06% 1.05% 0.99%
 Return on average stockholders’ equity (1) 10.09% 11.29% 13.96% 14.14% 13.03%
 Return on average tangible common      
 stockholders’ equity (1)(4)  11.14% 12.51% 15.12% 14.58% 13.29%
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.07% -0.02% 0.03% 0.01% -0.02%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.60% 0.62% 0.64% 1.16% 1.21%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.45% 0.45% 0.48% 0.85% 0.88%
 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  1.19% 1.25% 1.26% 1.30% 1.32%
 Nonperforming assets to tangible equity      
 plus the allowance for loan losses (4)  5.96% 5.76% 6.22% 10.89% 11.04%
 Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  2.98% 3.21% 3.41% 3.24% 3.23%
 Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  2.46% 2.77% 3.10% 3.04% 3.11%
 Service fee revenue as a percent of      
 average demand deposits (1)  0.58% 0.52% 0.50% 0.56% 0.57%
 Noninterest income as a percent      
 of gross revenue   11.88% 12.39% 12.18% 12.55% 15.25%
 Efficiency ratio (2)   68.09% 65.02% 61.06% 60.02% 63.20%
 Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.33% 2.37% 2.31% 2.15% 2.32%
 Average stockholders’ equity less accumulated     
 other comprehensive income (loss) to      
 average assets   9.33% 9.32% 9.23% 8.95% 8.80%
 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)  7.22% 7.54% 7.42% 6.98% 7.15%
         
Stock price information:       
         
 High  $21.38 $25.75 $22.74 $23.94 $26.35 
 Low  $19.75 $20.00 $21.50 $22.50 $22.82 
 Last trade value at quarter-end $20.35 $21.15 $21.90 $22.50 $23.50 
         
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity excludes intangible assets.
         


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
         
    Quarter Ended
    Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
         
Net income$2,807 $3,000 $3,600 $3,515 $3,192 
         
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
         
 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available     
  for sale (1,168) 1,601  (116) (4,915) (5,573)
         
 Reclassification adjustment for security     
  loss included in net income 202  -  -  -  - 
         
 Amortization of unrealized loss included in net     
  income on securities available for sale     
  transferred to securities held to maturity 107  129  93  92  176 
         
 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 161  (1) 11  32  43 
         
 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
  swap settlements included in earnings (27) (24) (8) 13  28 
         
         
Other comprehensive income (loss) (725) 1,705  (20) (4,778) (5,326)
         
Comprehensive income (loss)$2,082 $4,705 $3,580 $(1,263)$(2,134)
         


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands)20232023202220222022
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$6,000 $5,773 $5,879 $6,048 $6,036 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 50  57  62  70  146 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 261  265  270  4,904  5,137 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 6,311  6,095  6,211  11,022  11,319 
Other real estate owned -  -  160  160  160 
      
Total nonperforming assets$6,311 $6,095 $6,371 $11,182 $11,479 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.60% 0.62% 0.64% 1.16% 1.21%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.45% 0.45% 0.48% 0.85% 0.88%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 177.63% 191.63% 197.92% 112.28% 109.48%
      


PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At June 30, 2023   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - Buffet Style RestaurantNonaccrual$2,807 $1,058 
Real estate - Independent Auto RepairNonaccrual 726  34 
    
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $3,533 $1,112 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $6,311 $1,638 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  56% 68%
    


PSB Holding, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Purpose     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Jun. 30,
2023		Mar. 31,
2023		Dec. 31,
2022		Sep. 30,
2022		Jun. 30,
2022
      
Residential real estate:     
      
One to four family$199,100 $187,325 $182,688 $172,913 $169,437 
HELOC loans 19,498  18,141  17,625  18,423  17,776 
Residential construction & development 18,634  22,014  20,698  22,313  22,462 
Residential vacant land 1,111  1,223  1,414  3,069  1,599 
      
Total Residential real estate 238,343  228,703  222,425  216,718  211,274 
      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:     
      
Owner occupied     
Commercial real estate 238,608  237,217  220,375  211,008  205,976 
SBA commercial real estate 2,078  2,112  2,514  2,616  2,458 
Agriculture real estate 3,563  3,681  3,835  3,902  3,583 
Construction and land development 1,691  2,825  22,330  32,158  31,465 
Commercial vacant land 7,223  6,712  7,291  5,214  5,351 
      
Total Owner occupied 253,163  252,547  256,345  254,898  248,833 
      
Non-owner occupied     
Commercial real estate 240,010  226,280  228,761  225,823  227,400 
One to four family residential rental 67,854  65,673  64,764  66,224  61,749 
Construction and land development 49,310  41,272  27,253  25,543  25,086 
Commercial vacant land 10,424  3,928  3,862  4,010  4,287 
      
Total Non-owner occupied 367,598  337,153  324,640  321,600  318,522 
      
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:     
      
Municipal non-real estate 25,223  6,430  9,915  7,133  6,352 
Commercial line 73,651  57,727  63,173  56,154  65,728 
Other commercial non-real estate 92,519  92,419  87,535  82,430  76,065 
SBA commercial non-real estate 3,787  3,997  3,533  3,378  3,926 
Agricultural non-real estate 1,204  1,250  1,290  1,491  1,409 
      
Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 196,384  161,823  165,446  150,586  153,480 
      
Consumer non-real estate:     
      
Consumer installment 3,483  3,357  4,072  4,005  4,305 
Consumer line 441  529  382  494  493 
Other consumer 106  108  115  116  123 
      
Total Consumer non-real estate 4,030  3,994  4,569  4,615  4,921 
      
Gross loans 1,059,518  984,220  973,425  948,417  937,030 
Net deferred loan costs (fees) 605  542  573  537  503 
Overdrafts 121  101  160  107  119 
Allowance for loan losses (11,922) (11,593) (12,293) (12,375) (12,392)
      
Total loans receivable$1,048,322 $973,270 $961,865 $936,686 $925,260 
      


PSB Holding, Inc.              
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose           
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands)2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
 $% $% $% $% $%
 Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$119,57312.4% $121,55913.0% $120,23213.1% $141,41415.6% $143,07415.7%
Industrial and Warehousing$84,0498.7% $78,9348.5% $76,5368.3% $83,0339.1% $79,0738.7%
Retail$34,0043.5% $34,4273.7% $32,5873.5% $39,2794.3% $39,0134.3%
Hotels$33,3293.5% $31,0693.3% $32,9403.6% $26,9583.0% $26,9483.0%
Office$8,3950.9% $8,5440.9% $8,6520.9% $8,7581.0% $8,8621.0%
               
(1) Percentage of portfolio and commitments.            
               


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
           
Insured and Collateralized DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands)20232023202220222022
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$201,35117.6%$205,35018.6%$203,11517.7%$216,11618.7%$207,85218.6%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 310,00627.1% 329,36429.7% 345,85430.1% 348,98930.4% 331,03429.7%
Money market deposits 126,85111.1% 128,57611.6% 131,40011.4% 130,12611.3% 132,37411.9%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 140,57212.3% 136,09012.3% 130,20511.3% 132,09511.5% 136,23012.2%
           
Total core deposits 778,78068.1% 799,38072.2% 810,57470.5% 827,32671.9% 807,49072.4%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 20,2501.8% 17,0001.5% 14,5001.3% 12,2501.1% 13,0001.2%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 3,9650.3% 5,9530.5% 6,4510.6% 6,7000.6% 7,4430.7%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 93,9568.2% 74,4856.8% 82,4397.2% 82,4397.2% 56,2555.1%
           
Totals$896,95178.4%$896,81881.0%$913,96479.6%$928,71580.8%$884,18879.4%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Uninsured DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands)20232023202220222022
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$80,8027.1%$62,4865.6%$89,2237.7%$82,2197.2%$75,7406.8%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 22,6042.0% 24,8542.2% 49,9174.3% 28,8422.5% 45,1164.1%
Money market deposits 127,87111.2% 109,89410.0% 84,6737.4% 98,4938.6% 94,5338.5%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 00.0% 00.0% 00.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Total core deposits 231,27720.3% 197,23417.8% 223,81319.4% 209,55418.3% 215,38919.4%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 14,9061.3% 13,5411.2% 10,9781.0% 10,5490.9% 13,8821.2%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 00.0% 00.0% 00.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 00.0% 00.0% 00.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Totals$246,18321.6%$210,77519.0%$234,79120.4%$220,10319.2%$229,27120.6%
           
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Total DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$282,15324.7%$267,83624.2%$292,33825.4%$298,33526.0%$283,59225.5%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 332,61029.1% 354,21832.0% 395,77134.5% 377,83132.9% 376,15033.8%
Money market deposits 254,72222.3% 238,47021.5% 216,07318.8% 228,61919.9% 226,90720.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 140,57212.3% 136,09012.3% 130,20511.3% 132,09511.4% 136,23012.1%
           
Total core deposits 1,010,05788.4% 996,61490.0% 1,034,38790.0% 1,036,88090.2% 1,022,87991.8%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 35,1563.1% 30,5412.8% 25,4782.2% 22,7992.0% 26,8822.4%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 3,9650.3% 5,9530.5% 6,4510.6% 6,7000.6% 7,4430.7%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 93,9568.2% 74,4856.7% 82,4397.2% 82,4397.2% 56,2555.1%
           
Totals$1,143,134100.0%$1,107,593100.0%$1,148,755100.0%$1,148,818100.0%$1,113,459100.0%
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
             
             
  Quarter ended June 30, 2023 Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Quarter ended June 30, 2022
  Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
  BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$1,012,105 $12,7265.04% $976,395 $11,7884.90% $917,065 $9,3054.07%
Taxable securities 196,048  1,3272.71%  199,705  1,3312.70%  205,040  8591.68%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 81,758  6773.32%  81,932  6803.37%  79,936  6803.41%
FHLB stock 5,366  513.81%  3,059  506.63%  2,650  162.42%
Other 7,254  945.20%  9,024  984.40%  20,651  360.70%
             
Total (2) 1,302,531  14,8754.58%  1,270,115  13,9474.45%  1,225,342  10,8963.57%
             
Non-interest-earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks 15,632     17,255     18,731   
Premises and equipment,           
net 13,336     13,332     13,039   
Cash surrender value ins 24,530     24,982     24,510   
Other assets 23,090     23,193     21,639   
Allowance for loan           
losses (11,756)    (12,366)    (12,355)  
             
Total$1,367,363    $1,336,511    $1,290,906   
             
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Savings and demand           
deposits$344,435 $1,0351.21% $373,557 $1,0531.14% $379,734 $1220.13%
Money market deposits 243,073  1,1891.96%  225,624  8301.49%  217,639  1210.22%
Time deposits 247,007  1,4372.33%  245,562  1,1061.83%  224,539  3520.63%
FHLB borrowings 127,441  1,2003.78%  68,833  5473.22%  62,659  2341.50%
Other borrowings 5,588  483.45%  10,025  622.51%  5,028  40.32%
Senior sub. notes 4,770  584.88%  5,159  624.87%  2,500  284.49%
Junior sub. debentures 12,857  2427.55%  12,832  2347.40%  12,755  1795.63%
             
Total 985,171  5,2092.12%  941,592  3,8941.68%  904,854  1,0400.46%
             
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits 263,524     279,348     277,402   
Other liabilities 11,906     12,208     10,389   
Stockholders’ equity 106,762     103,363     98,261   
             
Total$1,367,363    $1,336,511    $1,290,906   
             
Net interest income $9,666   $10,053   $9,856 
Rate spread  2.46%   2.77%   3.11%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.98%   3.21%   3.23%
             
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.      
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.   
             


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates     
(dollars in thousands)    
   Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022
   Average Yield/ Average Yield/
   BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1)(2)$994,349 $24,5144.97% $904,232 $18,3704.10%
Taxable securities 197,866  2,6582.71%  210,968  1,6211.55%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 81,844  1,3573.34%  83,808  1,3543.26%
FHLB stock 4,219  1014.83%  2,648  503.81%
Other  8,143  1924.75%  20,326  440.44%
          
Total (2)  1,286,421  28,8224.52%  1,221,982  21,4393.54%
          
Non-interest-earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 16,439     18,366   
Premises and equipment,       
net  13,334     12,886   
Cash surrender value ins 24,755     24,436   
Other assets 23,139     19,192   
Allowance for loan       
losses  (12,016)    (12,316)  
          
Total $1,352,072    $1,284,546   
          
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Savings and demand       
deposits $358,916 $2,0881.17% $387,952 $1910.10%
Money market deposits 234,044  2,0191.74%  217,529  2100.19%
Time deposits 246,289  2,5432.08%  211,557  6370.61%
FHLB borrowings 98,299  1,7473.58%  56,961  4031.43%
Other borrowings 7,794  1102.85%  5,736  60.21%
Senior sub. notes 5,030  1204.81%  2,500  564.52%
Junior sub. debentures 12,844  4767.47%  12,742  3455.46%
          
Total  963,216  9,1031.91%  894,977  1,8480.42%
          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand deposits 271,310     274,598   
Other liabilities 12,231     11,400   
Stockholders’ equity 105,315     103,571   
          
Total $1,352,072    $1,284,546   
          
Net interest income $19,719   $19,591 
Rate spread   2.61%   3.12%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.09%   3.23%
          
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.