Red8 is Named NetApp North America Growth Partner of the Year for FY’23

BOSTON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8 , the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, announced today that it has been named the NetApp North America Growth Partner of the Year, recognizing the ability to generate significant YoY growth in NetApp revenue across the portfolio, in NetApp fiscal year 2023 (FY’23). The North America Partner Awards winners have exemplified NetApp’s goal of being customer-centric and understanding and selling NetApp solutions across its cloud, flash, and FlexPod portfolios.

“Our partners have always been a critical asset to NetApp as we work together to innovate and grow with hybrid multicloud solutions and services that help our customers succeed in increasingly complex environments,” said Jenni Flinders, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. “I want to congratulate Red8 on being named Growth Partner of the Year. Their partnership is integral to NetApp’s success and I look forward to what comes next.”

“Red8 is honored to be named NetApp’s 2023 Growth Partner of the Year,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8. “As a NetApp partner for over twenty years, Red8 continues to generate tremendous growth. We look forward to advancing our work with the NetApp team as we help to solve joint clients’ challenges and achieve their goals.”

For the full list of NetApp North America Partner Awards for FY’23, read the NetApp press release.

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned company of Insight Investments, Corp., is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations––delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device lifecycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting and managed services.

