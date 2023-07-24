Cell Surface Markers Market Size to Reach $56.8 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6%: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Cell Surface Markers Market, By Product Type (Flow Cytometers, Hematology Analyzers, Reagents and Kits), By Application (Disease Diagnosis and identification, Research/Drug Discovery) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030”. Global cell surface markers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 31.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Cell Surface Markers Market:

Growing automation in laboratories, increasing adoption of in vitro diagnostics, and collaboration between key markets players are expected to drive the global cell surface markers market growth. For instance, on October 11, 2022, Beckman Coulter, Inc., a U.S.-based global science and technology company, announced it acquired ValitaCell, a Europe-based biotechnology company. This acquisition was with the aim of decreasing the cost of therapeutics and the time it takes to be launched in market. This will reduce manual workflow burdens on laboratory staff, accelerate, and enable the sustainable manufacture of innovative biologics medicines to bring them to market faster.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market- Driver

Increasing Launch of New Technologies

The launch of newer technologies is expected to drive the global cell surface markers market growth during the forecast period. For instance, on November 2, 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a U.S.-based life science research and clinical diagnostics company, launched three StarBright Dyes specifically for flow cytometry. StarBright Blue 700, StarBright Violet 440, and StarBright Violet 610 are fluorescent nanoparticles that are conjugated to Bio-Rad’s highly validated flow antibodies. Brighter than other fluorescent dyes with similar excitation and emission spectra, the StarBright dyes provide researchers with an alternative for flow cytometry panels. The brightness of the dyes combined with precise excitation and emission profiles offer high resolution of rare populations and low-density antigens and integrate into multiplex panels.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market- Restraint

High investment in sophisticated models

The cost of investment in cell marking is high. This can restrain the market growth. For instance, according to an article published by the Journal of Hematology & Oncology, on November 11, 2020, tumor marker testing increases overall cost of care by 34.7% in months 3 to 12 after diagnosis and by 28.4% in months 13 to 24 after diagnosis. By using parameter estimates from the model, the average cost during months 3 to 12 after diagnosis for women who received no testing was US$ 12,468 compared with US$ 16,794 for women who received tumor marker testing; during months 13 to 24, average costs were US$ 7,675 with no testing and approximately US$ 9,855 with testing.

In order to counterbalance this restraint, reimbursement policies should be introduced.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market- Opportunity

Partnerships by key market players

Increasing strategies like partnerships by key market players is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market. It can provide customer base and show positive impact on growth of global cell surface markers market. For instance, on July 7, 2020, Cancer Research U.K., a London-based cancer research organization and Abcam Plc., a U.K.-based biotechnology company, announced a new partnership for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Under the terms of the partnership, Abcam will develop custom protein-based reagents to targets identified by Cancer Research U.K.-funded researchers. The resulting antibodies will support research to further the understanding of cancer biology, help generate new diagnostic tools, and potentially be the basis for novel therapies.

Cell Surface Markers Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 31.9 Bn Historical Data for: 2018 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 8.6% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 56.8 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Flow Cytometers, Hematology Analyzers, Reagents and Kits

Flow Cytometers, Hematology Analyzers, Reagents and Kits By Application: Disease Diagnosis and identification, Research/Drug Discovery Companies covered: Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols SA, Immucor, Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Growth Drivers: Increasing use of cell markers in diagnostics

Increasing launches of new technologies and products for cell marking Restraints & Challenges: High Cost of instruments used in cell marking

Product recalls from market

Global Cell Surface Markers Market- Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among product type segment, flow cytometer segment is dominant during the forecast period in Europe region due to increasing launch of newer instruments. For instance, on April 12, 2022, Sysmex Europe SE, Europe based company designing and producing diagnostic solutions for medical laboratories announced the launch of its Flow Cytometer XF-1600 which has received European conformity (CE) marking, indicating its compliance with the European in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulation and IVD use. Sysmex’s new Flow Cytometer XF-1600 offers clinical flow cytometry laboratories a robust, high-performance 10-colour analyzer for highly efficient and reliable data collection for immunophenotyping.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market - Segmentation:

Global cell surface markers market report is segmented into product type, application and region

Based on Product Type, the global cell surface markers market is segmented into flow cytometers, hematology analyzers, reagents and kits. Out of which, the flow cytometers segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing research and development activities.

Based on Application, the global cell surface markers market is segmented into disease diagnosis and identification, research/drug discovery. Among these, disease diagnosis and identification segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to increasing research and development activities in this segment.

Based on Region, the global cell surface markers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to increasing research and development activities in this segment.

Among all segmentation, the product type segment has the highest potential due to increasing launches of products by the key market players. For instance, on May 16, 2023, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, a Europe-based medical device company, launched next-gen hematology analyzer, the Atellica HEMA 570 Analyzer and the Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzer. These products integrates automation and intelligence to increase workflow efficiency and produce faster release. For these products, target turnaround times are ideally less than 10 minutes. The Atellica HEMA 570 and Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzers can produce a throughput of up to 120 tests per hour. Their user-friendly designs significantly reduce time-consuming daily maintenance.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market: Key Developments

The strategies by key market players like launch of cell marking techniques is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, on October 23, 2021, Becton, Dickinson and Company, a U.S. based biosciences and integrated diagnostic solutions company in collaboration with Christian Medical College,Vellore, India launched its second Center of Excellence (CoE) in flow cytometry for clinical research in India. The CoE at CMC Vellore will help to push the bounds of clinical research, provide opportunities for knowledge exchange and conduct diagnosis with higher accuracy to achieve faster turnaround of reports and better patient outcomes.

The strategies like acquisition by key market players can drive growth of market in forecast period. For instance, on March 4, 2020, Abcam Plc., a U.K.-Based Biotechnology Company acquired Marker Gene Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company to bolster its assay development technologies and labeling capabilities. The financial terms of the deal but noted that a substantial portion of the acquisition will be funded from newly issued Abcam shares.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global cell surface markers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period due to increasing launches of new products. For instance, on May 15, 2023, Beckman Coulter Inc., a U.S.-based global science and Technology Company, announced launch of the DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer, the most productive immunoassay analyzer per footprint. The DxI 9000 Analyzer can run up to 215 tests per hour per square meter (tests/hr/m2). The platform has been independently verified to perform at the European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM) optimal level, the highest level of EFLM performance evaluation. The novel Lumi-Phos PRO Substrate has shown the capability to develop increasingly sensitive and clinically relevant assays, ensuring the system is able to meet the healthcare needs of tomorrow.

Among application, disease diagnosis and identification segment is dominant due to the increasing research in this field by key market players. For instance, on January 27, 2022, a team of researchers from the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar), a Europe-based research center and Institute of Biomedical Research of Barcelona, Spain based research institute have identified a new viable early diagnostic marker for the most common type of pancreatic cancer, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study has been published in the Journal eBioMedicine, from The Lancet group, and may represent an important step in the early detection and treatment of this type of tumour, with one of the worst prognoses. To demonstrate the usefulness of this marker, blood samples were collected and analysed from 59 patients at Hospital del Mar, the results being validated with a second group of 142 patients from Hospital Clínic in Barcelona. This demonstrated that the blood marker was only present in patients who had already developed the tumour, and not in healthy individuals or those suffering from chronic pancreatitis. Hence, the AXL protein is a specific marker that tells that malignant cells are already present.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cell surface markers market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols SA, Immucor, Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Surface Markers Market, By Product Type:

Flow Cytometers

Hematology Analyzers

Reagents and Kits



Global Cell Surface Markers Market, By Application:

Disease Diagnosis and identification

Research/Drug Discovery

Global Cell Surface Markers Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa



