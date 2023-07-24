Nextensa NV/SA: Publication of a transparency notification

| Source: Nextensa NV Nextensa NV

Brussels, BELGIUM

PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 24 July 2023, 5.40 PM CEST
Regulated information


NEXTENSA NV/SA: PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

From a transparency notification dated 20 July 2023 made by Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA, it appears that the total number of voting rights of Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA in Nextensa NV/SA has increased to 75.55% of the voting rights.

This threshold exceedance is mainly due to the granting of double voting rights (by reaching the holding period of 2 years) to the shares in Nextensa NV/SA issued as a result of the contribution by Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA, on 19 July 2021, of the shares in Extensa Group NV/SA and in Leasinvest Real Estate Management NV/SA.

Based on this transparency notification, Nextensa understands that Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA holds 60.73% of the total number of shares (= financial participation) in Nextensa NV/SA on 20 July 2023.

-------------------

Content of the notification:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

NOTIFICATION BY: the parent company or controlling person

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal formAddress
Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland
Ackermans & van Haaren NVBegijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp, België
Nextensa NVPicardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België
Leasinvest Services NVPicardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België

TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2023

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 75%

DENOMINATOR: 15 875 379

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Related to securitiesUnrelated to securitiesRelated to securitiesUnrelated to securities
Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"00 0.00% 
Ackermans & van Haaren NV7 632 17611 927 747 75.13% 
Nextensa NV (treasury shares)38 70865 000 0.41% 
Leasinvest Services NV408408 0.00% 
Sub-total7 671 29211 993 155 75.55% 
TOTAL 11 993 155 75.55%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument
Maturity
Exercise period or date		# voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised% voting rightsSettlement
    00.00% 


TOTAL (A & B)# voting rights% voting rights
 11 993 15575.55%

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This notification concerns a threshold exceedance due to the granting of double voting rights (reaching the holding period of 2 years).

FULL CHAIN OF CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES VIA WHICH THE PARTICIPATION IS EFFECTIVELY HELD:

Chain of control above Leasinvest Services NV and Nextensa NV

      (i)      Leasinvest Services NV is directly controlled by Nextensa NV, a company under Belgian law.
      (ii)      Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company under Belgian law.

Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV

      (i)      Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company under Belgian law.
      (ii)      Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company under Belgian law.
      (iii)      Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.
      (iv)      Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V., a company under Dutch law.
      (v)      Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.
      (vi)      Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by “Het Torentje”, a ‘stichting administratiekantoor’ incorporated under Dutch law.
      (vii)      Stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” is the ultimate controlling shareholder.


In accordance with Article 11 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007, stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” acts in its own name and on behalf of the companies listed under (ii) to (vi).

-------------------

The notice can be consulted on the company's website https://nextensa.eu/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer
Gare Maritime, Rue Picard 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu
www.nextensa.eu


ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (41%), Belgium (44%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 31/03/2023 was approximately € 1.28 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €442.1 million (value 30/06/2023).

Attachment


Attachments

EN transparancy