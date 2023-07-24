First Tellurium to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 26th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTCQB: FSTTF) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), today announced that Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 26th and 27th, 2023.



DATE: Wednesday, July 26th

TIME: 11am-11:30am PT (2pm-2:30pm ET)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ne25Hz

Tyrone Docherty Available for 1x1 meetings:

Wednesday (26th): Available full day

Thursday: 10am - 11:30am ET, and 2pm - 5pm ET

Friday: 10am - 11:30am ET, and 2pm - 5pm ET

Monday: 10am - 11:30am ET, and 2pm - 5pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

The Company recommends that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado and polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration—generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTEL” and on the OTC under the symbol “FSTTF.” Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found on www.firsttellurium.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.



“Tyrone Docherty”

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO For further information please contact:



Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com



Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TelluriumCorp



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.