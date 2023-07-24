Health Catalyst to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, will release its second quarter 2023 operating results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T. on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-225-9448 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9708 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCAT Q223.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

+1 (855)-309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan

Chief Marketing Officer

media@healthcatalyst.com