Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Stephens Annual Investment Conference, being held in Nashville, including a fireside chat with Ben Albert, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Hopper, SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 3:00pm CT.

The Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, being held in New York, including 1x1 meeting opportunities with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Ben Albert, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Hopper, SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations, on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, including a fireside chat with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Ben Albert, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Hopper, SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations, on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:20am ET.

The Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, including 1x1 meeting opportunities with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Ben Albert, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Hopper, SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.





About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,100 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

