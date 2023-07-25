SPEC Delivers Major Update to SPECapc for PTC Creo 9 Performance Benchmark

GAINESVILLE, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) today announced the availability of the SPECapc for Creo 9 benchmark, a major update to the worldwide standard for measuring the performance of computing systems running PTC Creo 9, a popular 3D CAD solution that now includes support for generative design, real-time simulation, advanced manufacturing, industrial IoT and augmented reality. The new version of the SPEC benchmark includes updated models to support Creo 9, new and updated CPU test cases, and updated GPU test cases.



The SPECapc for Creo 9 benchmark provides eight workflows (three CPU and five GPU) that exercise all aspects of system performance when running Creo 9. The benchmark generates composite scores for graphics, CPU and I/O performance. GPU scores are also generated for specific graphics display modes used in Creo 9.

Updates in the SPECapc for PTC Creo 9 Benchmark

PTC and the SPEC Application Performance Characterization Committee collaborated to update and test the benchmark to make maximum use of the new functionality in Creo 9. Updates implemented in the SPECapc for Creo 9 benchmark include:

Updated models to support Creo 9, including a new submarine model and an updated world car model.

Updated CPU test cases, including clipping & mass properties tests and a new CPU test case for render studio, a new feature in Creo 9

Updated GPU test cases, including model rotations in different graphic views, exploded and cross section views, with complex lighting, background and more.



The eight workflows included in the updated benchmark are:

CPU Tests (explode & section models, regeneration, retessellation, mass properties analysis)

Render Studio (CPU Rendering)

CPU Convert: Export to IGES format

Shaded Graphics

Shaded Edge Graphics

Shaded Reflection Graphics

No Hidden Graphics

Hidden Graphic

“We are extremely excited that we were able to work with PTC on the SPECapc for Creo 9 benchmark, which will enable users to better understand how modern computing systems will perform when running the latest version of PTC Creo,” said Jessica Heerboth, Chair of the SPEC Application Performance Characterization Committee. “The new workflows, models and test cases reflect today’s increased performance demands and will be especially helpful when trying to determine future system requirements.”

Available For Immediate Download

The SPECapc for PTC Creo 9 benchmark is available as a free download to everyone except vendors of computers and related products and services that are not members of the SPEC Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC/GWPG). Non-member computer product and service vendors can purchase the benchmark for $2,500. SPEC/GWPG members include AMD, Dell, HP, Intel, Lenovo, and Nvidia.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

