Alpha Emitter Market Anticipated to Reach $2,649.1 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 10.3% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global alpha emitter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,311.0 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Alpha Emitter Market:

Increasing in the adoption of growth strategies such as agreements to strengthen its product portfolio is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, IONETIX Corporation announced that it had signed a supply agreement for the therapeutic radioisotope astatine-211 (211At) with Precision Molecular, Inc. (PMI), a clinical-stage company, developing targeted radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics for patients with cancer.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5534

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Alpha Emitter Market:

Increasing research and development

Increasing research and development by key market players for the treatment of patients with neuroendocrine tumors is expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance,

Increase in adoption of organic growth strategies such as facility expansion

An increase in inorganic growth strategies such as facility adopted by key market players in is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited., announced the opening of its radiopharmaceutical production facility in Brussels South in the Wallonia region of Belgium. The new facility will serve as the primary European manufacturing site for Telix’s products, aligning with the company’s strategic objective of maintaining control and reliability of its supply chain, as well as cost control. It will also be an integral hub for Telix’s R&D activities, specifically in for the scale-up of radioisotope production.

Global Alpha Emitter Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

In type of radionuclide segment, Radium (Ra-223) held a dominant segment in North America region due to the increasing approval of radioligand therapy by regulatory bodies for treatment of prostate cancer is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. According to article published in August 2022, by Radiation journal, a researcher from Kindai University, Japan, has investigated into the optimal Strategy of Radium-223 Therapy for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer and concluded that early administration of Ra-223 was significantly associated with improved OS and that it might be beneficial to administer Ra-223 before novel hormonal or anticancer agents.

Alpha Emitter Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 1,331.0 Mn Historical Data for: 2018 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 10.35% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 2,649.1 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Type of Radionuclide: Radium (Ra-223), Actinium (Ac-225), Lead (Pb-212), Astatine-211, Bismuth-213, Others

Radium (Ra-223), Actinium (Ac-225), Lead (Pb-212), Astatine-211, Bismuth-213, Others By Source : Natural Sources (Uranium-238, Radium-226), Artificially Produced Sources (Plutonium, Americium, Curium, Californium)

Natural Sources (Uranium-238, Radium-226), Artificially Produced Sources (Plutonium, Americium, Curium, Californium) By Application: Bone Metastases, Prostate Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Ovarian Cancer, Others

Bone Metastases, Prostate Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Ovarian Cancer, Others By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others Companies covered: Actinium Pharmaceutical Inc., Alpha Tau Medical Ltd, Bayer AG, Bracco, Cardinal Health, Eckert & Ziegle, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, IBA Worldwide, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (NMR), Orano Group, Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, RadioMedix, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited., TerraPower, LLC, NIOWAVE Inc. and IONETIX Corporation. Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide

Increasing research and development activities Restraints & Challenges: Drawbacks associated with the targeted alpha particle therapy

Global Alpha Emitter Market: Key Developments

On December, 2020, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited., announced that it has been granted Human Research Ethics Committees (HREC) approval and received CTN clearance by the TGA to commence Phase I study of the company’s next generation prostate cancer therapy product TLX592, in patients with advanced prostate cancer. TLX592 has been developed using Telix’s proprietary RADmAb engineered antibody technology. Like the company’s existing TLX591 antibody development program, TLX592 targets prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) – a target that is almost ubiquitously expressed by prostate cancer cells. TLX592 has been engineered to clear far more rapidly from a patient’s circulation, making it suitable for use as a targeting agent for 225Ac (actinium-225)

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5534

In January 2022, RadioMedix, and Orano Med, a biotechnology company, announced the initiation of the Phase II clinical trial of AlphaMedix with the treatment of the first patient on December 21, 2021. This trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of 212Pb-DOTAMTATE (AlphaMedix) in Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) of naive patients with somatostatin receptor-expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NET).

In November 2021, Viewpoint Molecular Targeting announced that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL), a U.K. government owned and operated nuclear services technology provider that covers whole nuclear fuel cycle and to clinicians, in the U.K., and Europe, using Viewpoint’s proprietary isotope generator named VMT-GEN.

On February 6, 2023, Viewpoint Molecular Targeting announced merger with Isoray, Inc., a medical technology company. Both companies will focus on the advancement of cancer treatments by using radiation, radiopharmaceuticals, and imaging technologies so that precision, targeted medical doses are delivered directly to cancer patient tumor sites.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global alpha emitter market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in the adoption of growth strategies such as mergers, in order to strengthen its product portfolio. For instance, on February 6, 2023, Viewpoint Molecular Targeting announced merger with Isoray, Inc., a medical technology company. Both companies will focus on the advancement of cancer treatments by using radiation, radiopharmaceuticals, and imaging technologies so that precision, targeted medical doses are delivered directly to cancer patient tumor sites.

Among end user, the hospital segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global alpha emitter over the forecast period due to increasing in the number of hospitals and increasing number of patient admitted per year in hospitals are expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, according to a factsheet published by the American Hospital Association in October 2022, there were more than 6,093 hospitals in the U.S. in 2020 and total admissions in all the U.S. hospitals was more than 33,356,853.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global alpha emitter market over the forecast period due to the increasing product approvals by the regulatory authorities. For instance, in November 2022, Novartis, a pharmaceutical corporation, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) for the treatment of adult patients with a type of advanced cancer called prostate-specific membrane antigen–positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMA-positive mCRPC) which spreads to other parts of the body (metastatic). Such patients are selected to the trials who have already been treated with other anticancer treatments (androgen receptor pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy) but the treatment was not effective.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global alpha emitter market include Actinium Pharmaceutical Inc., Alpha Tau Medical Ltd, Bayer AG, Bracco, Cardinal Health, Eckert & Ziegle, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, IBA Worldwide, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (NMR), Orano Group, Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, RadioMedix, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited., TerraPower, LLC, NIOWAVE Inc. and IONETIX Corporation.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5534

Market Segmentation:

Global Alpha Emitter Market, By Type of Radionuclide:

Radium (Ra-223)

Actinium (Ac-225)

Lead (Pb-212)

Astatine-211

Bismuth-213

Others

Global Alpha Emitter Market, By Source:

Natural Sources Uranium-238 Radium-226

Artificially Produced Sources Plutonium Americium Curium Californium



Global Alpha Emitter Market, By Application:

Bone Metastases

Prostate Cancer

Neuroendocrine Tumors

Ovarian Cancer

Others



Global Alpha Emitter Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Alpha Emitter Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Glaucoma Eye Drops Market, by Drug Type (Prostaglandin analogs, Beta blockers, Alpha agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors (CAIs), Combined Medications and Others (rho-kinase inhibitor, Cholinergic agonist), by Disease Indication (Angle-closure Glaucoma and Open-angle Glaucoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy), by Composition (Preservative Free, BAK-Based and Non BAK-Based Preservatives), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Rosacea Treatment Market, By Drug VClass (Antibiotics, Alpha agonists, Retinoids, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Other drug classes), By Route of Administration (Topical, Oral), By Type (Erythematotelangiectatic rosacea, Papulopustular rosacea, Ocular rosacea, Phymatous rosacea), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

