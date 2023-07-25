Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings

| Source: Commercial National Financial Corporation Commercial National Financial Corporation

Ithaca, Michigan, UNITED STATES

ITHACA, Mich., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $1,543,000, or $.39 per share compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $1,518,000, or $.38 per share.   Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.44% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 14.23% for the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by $81,000, or 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher net interest margin, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. Total loans increased $9.2 million, or 2.2% when comparing June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2022. Non-interest income increased by $18,000, or 3.7% primarily due to higher miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $62,000, or 2% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $587.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $625 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of $17.7 million of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity as well as lower municipal and other public deposits.   CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

       
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
 Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
Return on Equity (ROE) 14.44%  14.23%  14.42%  20.51%
Return on Assets (ROA) 1.04%  0.97%  1.01%  1.47%
Net Interest Margin 3.23%  3.00%  3.26%  3.68%
        
 June 30,    
 2023 2022    
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.18%  0.11%    
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.37%  8.49%    
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.22%  14.84%    
Book Value Per Share$10.89  $9.81     
Market Value Per Share$9.30  $11.44     
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.       
        
        
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
 Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest Income$6,279,754  $5,043,640  $12,355,813  $11,920,195 
Interest Expense 1,740,142   585,202   3,125,557   1,117,064 
Net Interest Income 4,539,612   4,458,438   9,230,256   10,803,131 
Provision for loan losses (12,000)  -   109,000   - 
Non-interest income 515,297   496,982   987,801   1,075,857 
Operating Expenses 3,189,499   3,127,307   6,460,291   6,274,612 
Income before taxes 1,877,410   1,828,113   3,648,766   5,604,376 
Income tax expense 334,463   310,000   635,763   1,036,000 
Net Income$1,542,947  $1,518,113  $3,013,003  $4,568,376 
Net Income per share - diluted$0.39  $0.38  $0.76  $1.15 
Dividends declared$0.14  $0.14  $0.28  $0.28 
        
        
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
 June 30,    
 2023 2022    
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$39,832,080  $68,922,849     
Time deposits with other banks 4,482,000   11,450,000     
Securities 92,532,540   103,209,588     
Loans 421,267,286   412,037,495     
Allowance for loan losses (3,868,740)  (3,831,495)    
Loans, net 417,398,546   408,206,000     
Premises and equipment, net 8,624,817   8,595,466     
Other assets 25,075,126   24,602,640     
Total Assets$587,945,109  $624,986,543     
        
Liabilities       
Deposits$508,939,164  $545,892,457     
FHLB borrowings 19,000,000   24,000,000     
Trust preferred 13,403,000   13,403,000     
Other liabilities 3,422,503   2,792,569     
Total Liabilities 544,764,667   586,088,026     
        
Equity       
Total Equity 43,180,442   38,898,517     
Total Liabilities and Equity$587,945,109  $624,986,543     
        

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO
989-875-5528 