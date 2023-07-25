Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $1,543,000, or $.39 per share compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $1,518,000, or $.38 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.44% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 14.23% for the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by $81,000, or 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher net interest margin, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. Total loans increased $9.2 million, or 2.2% when comparing June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2022. Non-interest income increased by $18,000, or 3.7% primarily due to higher miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $62,000, or 2% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $587.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $625 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of $17.7 million of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity as well as lower municipal and other public deposits. CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on Equity (ROE) 14.44 % 14.23 % 14.42 % 20.51 % Return on Assets (ROA) 1.04 % 0.97 % 1.01 % 1.47 % Net Interest Margin 3.23 % 3.00 % 3.26 % 3.68 % June 30, 2023 2022 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.18 % 0.11 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.37 % 8.49 % Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.22 % 14.84 % Book Value Per Share $ 10.89 $ 9.81 Market Value Per Share $ 9.30 $ 11.44 (1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income $ 6,279,754 $ 5,043,640 $ 12,355,813 $ 11,920,195 Interest Expense 1,740,142 585,202 3,125,557 1,117,064 Net Interest Income 4,539,612 4,458,438 9,230,256 10,803,131 Provision for loan losses (12,000 ) - 109,000 - Non-interest income 515,297 496,982 987,801 1,075,857 Operating Expenses 3,189,499 3,127,307 6,460,291 6,274,612 Income before taxes 1,877,410 1,828,113 3,648,766 5,604,376 Income tax expense 334,463 310,000 635,763 1,036,000 Net Income $ 1,542,947 $ 1,518,113 $ 3,013,003 $ 4,568,376 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.76 $ 1.15 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): June 30, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,832,080 $ 68,922,849 Time deposits with other banks 4,482,000 11,450,000 Securities 92,532,540 103,209,588 Loans 421,267,286 412,037,495 Allowance for loan losses (3,868,740 ) (3,831,495 ) Loans, net 417,398,546 408,206,000 Premises and equipment, net 8,624,817 8,595,466 Other assets 25,075,126 24,602,640 Total Assets $ 587,945,109 $ 624,986,543 Liabilities Deposits $ 508,939,164 $ 545,892,457 FHLB borrowings 19,000,000 24,000,000 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 3,422,503 2,792,569 Total Liabilities 544,764,667 586,088,026 Equity Total Equity 43,180,442 38,898,517 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 587,945,109 $ 624,986,543