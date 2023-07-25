First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Per Share

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $60.4 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.02, compared to $38.5 million and $.63 in the second quarter of 2022, and $63.6 million and $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted net income1 was $60.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 totaled $1.02, compared to $60.0 million and $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022, and $63.6 million and $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.07 percent
  • Total loans grew $46.7 million, or 1.5 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $163.2 million, or 5.4 percent annualized when excluding non-relationship based commercial loan sales that occurred during the quarter of $116.6 million.
  • Total deposits declined $122.1 million, or 3.3 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis
  • Nonaccrual loans totaled $69.2 million compared to $46.6 million on a linked quarter basis
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 52.21 percent for the quarter

MUNCIE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report our second quarter 2023 results. Performance remains healthy and strong and our teams continue to meet the demands of our communities and client base.”

Second Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation) has reported second quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $60.4 million compared to $38.5 million during the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.02 per share compared to the second quarter of 2022 result of $.63 per share. Prior year results included acquisition costs related to the acquisition of Level One of $29.3 million resulting in a reduction of $.38 of diluted earnings per common share.

Total assets equaled $18.0 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.3 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $1.0 billion, or 9.2 percent and were offset by the non-relationship based commercial loan sale of $116.6 million and PPP loan forgiveness of $29.6 million. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $163.2 million, or 5.4 percent, when excluding the loan sale that occurred during the quarter of $116.6 million.

Investments, totaling $3.9 billion, decreased $738.5 million, or 16.0 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $165.9 million, or 16.4 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was primarily due to $101.0 million of bond sales.

Total deposits equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $10.3 million over the past twelve months. Total deposits declined $122.1 million, or 3.3 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio for the current quarter ended at 84.3 percent.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $221.1 million as of quarter-end, or 1.80 percent of total loans, a decrease of $5.1 million from prior year. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $1.9 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.43 percent for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 13 basis points compared to 0.30 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Net-interest income, totaling $137.8 million for the quarter, declined $6.3 million, or 4.4 percent, compared to prior quarter and increased $9.2 million, or 7.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.39 percent, declined by 19 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023 but increased 11 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net-interest margin, excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans, totaled 3.34 percent, a decrease of 18 basis points compared to 3.52 percent for the first quarter of 2023 but an increase of 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, increased deposit costs and mix offset the increase in earning asset yields reducing net-interest margin.

Non-interest income, totaling $26.3 million for the quarter, increased $1.3 million or 5.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023 but decreased $2.0 million from the second quarter of 2022. The increase over first quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans and BOLI death benefit gains.

Non-interest expense totaled $92.6 million for the quarter, a decline of $1.1 million from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was from lower salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by increases in FDIC assessments and other real estate owned and foreclosure expense.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.48 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.07 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.99 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30,
  2023   2022 
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$108,975  $212,559 
Interest-bearing deposits 219,480   136,702 
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 3,891,491   4,630,030 
Loans held for sale 27,297   9,060 
Loans 12,270,233   11,397,417 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147)  (226,275)
Net loans 12,049,086   11,171,142 
Premises and equipment 114,402   117,757 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,842   38,111 
Interest receivable 89,784   68,728 
Goodwill and other intangibles 743,465   753,649 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 307,020   323,013 
Other real estate owned 7,685   6,521 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 113,724   114,965 
Other assets 254,161   198,255 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,968,412  $17,780,492 
LIABILITIES   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$2,636,017  $3,435,331 
Interest-bearing 11,945,138   11,135,538 
Total Deposits 14,581,155   14,570,869 
Borrowings:   
Federal funds purchased    100,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 152,472   186,468 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 723,480   598,865 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,325   151,299 
Total Borrowings 1,027,277   1,036,632 
Interest payable 13,595   2,978 
Other liabilities 200,820   192,372 
Total Liabilities 15,822,847   15,802,851 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares   
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125   125 
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:   
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000   25,000 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:   
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 59,297,148 and 59,059,866 shares 7,412   7,383 
Additional paid-in capital 1,233,593   1,226,378 
Retained earnings 1,097,399   917,311 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (217,964)  (198,556)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,145,565   1,977,641 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$17,968,412  $17,780,492 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMEThree Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)June 30, June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans receivable:       
Taxable$186,256  $106,787  $358,609  $185,862
Tax-exempt 7,760   5,990   15,469   11,694
Investment securities:       
Taxable 8,886   10,372   17,973   18,882
Tax-exempt 14,279   17,212   30,349   33,087
Deposits with financial institutions 3,164   610   3,801   840
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,020   175   1,562   321
Total Interest Income 221,365   141,146   427,763   250,686
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits 73,201   8,485   123,886   12,779
Federal funds purchased 123   76   1,420   76
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 979   134   1,827   223
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,815   1,774   13,879   2,992
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,412   2,016   4,797   3,675
Total Interest Expense 83,530   12,485   145,809   19,745
NET INTEREST INCOME 137,835   128,661   281,954   230,941
Provision for credit losses - loans    16,755      16,755
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 137,835   111,906   281,954   214,186
NON-INTEREST INCOME       
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,813   7,690   15,172   14,109
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,397   7,634   15,259   14,966
Card payment fees 4,537   5,175   9,709   10,898
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,632   3,226   6,031   5,425
Derivative hedge fees 672   1,444   1,820   2,362
Other customer fees 742   662   1,259   1,072
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,096   1,308   3,384   3,004
Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,392)  90   (2,963)  656
Other income 822   1,048   1,645   1,682
Total Non-Interest Income 26,319   28,277   51,316   54,174
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES       
Salaries and employee benefits 54,753   56,041   112,212   98,560
Net occupancy 6,674   6,648   13,933   12,835
Equipment 6,181   6,720   12,307   11,800
Marketing 1,102   1,414   2,411   2,150
Outside data processing fees 6,604   4,881   12,717   9,244
Printing and office supplies 434   381   817   726
Intangible asset amortization 2,182   2,303   4,379   3,669
FDIC assessments 2,740   2,924   4,136   5,116
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 916   (266)  898   298
Professional and other outside services 4,660   10,267   8,358   13,220
Other expenses 6,347   6,000   14,145   12,020
Total Non-Interest Expenses 92,593   97,313   186,313   169,638
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 71,561   42,870   146,957   98,722
Income tax expense 10,699   3,879   22,016   11,145
NET INCOME 60,862   38,991   124,941   87,577
Preferred stock dividends 469   469   938   469
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$60,393  $38,522  $124,003  $87,108
Per Share Data:       
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1.02  $0.64  $2.09  $1.55
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1.02  $0.63  $2.09  $1.54
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.34  $0.32  $0.66  $0.61
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448   59,308   59,446   56,516


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS       
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)$1,905  $263  $2,130  $(324)
        
AVERAGE BALANCES:       
Total Assets$18,170,649  $17,778,221  $18,096,832  $16,627,804 
Total Loans 12,369,673   11,175,188   12,253,176   10,220,860 
Total Earning Assets 16,968,465   16,435,747   16,896,834   15,355,265 
Total Deposits 14,719,913   14,809,528   14,572,480   13,819,111 
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,139,877   2,021,123   2,111,658   1,956,532 
        
FINANCIAL RATIOS:       
Return on Average Assets 1.34%  0.88%  1.38%  1.05%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.29   7.62   11.74   8.90 
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 18.04   12.91   18.91   13.98 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.38   92.45   93.37   92.35 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.80   1.98   1.80   1.98 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06   0.01   0.03   (0.01)
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.78   11.37   11.67   11.77 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.36   3.58   5.21   3.42 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.97   0.30   1.73   0.26 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.39   3.28   3.48   3.16 
Efficiency Ratio 52.21   58.45   51.96   55.90 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$23.34  $20.45  $23.34  $20.45 


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
Non-Accrual Loans$69,240  $46,576  $42,324  $43,508  $45,970 
Troubled Debt Restructures (TDR)       224   195   233 
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 69,240   46,576   42,548   43,703   46,203 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 7,685   7,777   6,431   6,454   6,521 
Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 76,925   54,353   48,979   50,157   52,724 
90+ Days Delinquent 428   7,032   1,737   764   592 
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent$77,353  $61,385  $50,716  $50,921  $53,316 
          
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans$221,147  $223,052  $223,277  $226,702  $226,275 
Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 1,905   225   2,674   (427)  263 
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.43%  0.30%  0.27%  0.28%  0.30%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.43%  0.34%  0.28%  0.29%  0.30%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.63%  0.44%  0.41%  0.43%  0.46%
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.80%  1.82%  1.86%  1.94%  1.98%
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06%  0.01%  0.12% (0.01)        %  0.01%


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$108,975  $125,818  $122,594  $119,532  $212,559 
Interest-bearing deposits 219,480   352,695   126,061   179,593   136,702 
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 3,891,491   4,057,389   4,263,788   4,294,768   4,630,030 
Loans held for sale 27,297   9,408   9,094   25,394   9,060 
Loans 12,270,233   12,241,461   12,003,894   11,650,002   11,397,417 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147)  (223,052)  (223,277)  (226,702)  (226,275)
Net loans 12,049,086   12,018,409   11,780,617   11,423,300   11,171,142 
Premises and equipment 114,402   115,857   117,118   116,306   117,757 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,842   41,878   38,525   38,056   38,111 
Interest receivable 89,784   85,515   85,070   71,605   68,728 
Goodwill and other intangibles 743,465   745,647   747,844   750,713   753,649 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 307,020   309,090   308,311   306,932   323,013 
Other real estate owned 7,685   7,777   6,431   6,454   6,521 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 113,724   103,070   111,222   142,110   114,965 
Other assets 254,161   206,355   221,631   244,222   198,255 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,968,412  $18,178,908  $17,938,306  $17,718,985  $17,780,492 
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$2,636,017  $2,964,355  $3,173,417  $3,356,651  $3,435,331 
Interest-bearing 11,945,138   11,738,932   11,209,328   11,078,174   11,135,538 
Total Deposits 14,581,155   14,703,287   14,382,745   14,434,825   14,570,869 
Borrowings:         
Federal funds purchased    20   171,560   185,000   100,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 152,472   179,067   167,413   194,482   186,468 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 723,480   823,577   823,674   643,769   598,865 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,325   151,312   151,298   151,301   151,299 
Total Borrowings 1,027,277   1,153,976   1,313,945   1,174,552   1,036,632 
Interest payable 13,595   11,979   7,530   4,971   2,978 
Other liabilities 200,820   187,218   199,316   197,971   192,372 
Total Liabilities 15,822,847   16,056,460   15,903,536   15,812,319   15,802,851 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares         
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125   125   125   125   125 
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:         
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares         
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000   25,000   25,000   25,000   25,000 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:         
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares         
Issued and outstanding 7,412   7,407   7,396   7,393   7,383 
Additional paid-in capital 1,233,593   1,231,532   1,228,626   1,226,695   1,226,378 
Retained earnings 1,097,399   1,057,298   1,012,774   961,542   917,311 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (217,964)  (198,914)  (239,151)  (314,089)  (198,556)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,145,565   2,122,448   2,034,770   1,906,666   1,977,641 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$17,968,412  $18,178,908  $17,938,306  $17,718,985  $17,780,492 
          


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans receivable:         
Taxable$186,256  $172,353  $156,102  $128,504  $106,787 
Tax-exempt 7,760   7,709   6,930   6,500   5,990 
Investment securities:         
Taxable 8,886   9,087   9,417   10,055   10,372 
Tax-exempt 14,279   16,070   17,033   17,261   17,212 
Deposits with financial institutions 3,164   637   959   704   610 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,020   542   541   314   175 
Total Interest Income 221,365   206,398   190,982   163,338   141,146 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 73,201   50,685   33,516   16,644   8,485 
Federal funds purchased 123   1,297   808   418   76 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 979   848   541   372   134 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,815   7,064   4,932   3,493   1,774 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,412   2,385   2,229   2,105   2,016 
Total Interest Expense 83,530   62,279   42,026   23,032   12,485 
NET INTEREST INCOME 137,835   144,119   148,956   140,306   128,661 
Provision for credit losses - loans             16,755 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 137,835   144,119   148,956   140,306   111,906 
NON-INTEREST INCOME         
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,813   7,359   7,097   7,165   7,690 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,397   7,862   7,501   7,221   7,634 
Card payment fees 4,537   5,172   4,533   4,776   5,175 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,632   2,399   2,087   2,543   3,226 
Derivative hedge fees 672   1,148   326   700   1,444 
Other customer fees 742   517   362   501   662 
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,096   1,288   1,515   6,655   1,308 
Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,392)  (1,571)  57   481   90 
Other income (loss) 822   823   672   (425)  1,048 
Total Non-Interest Income 26,319   24,997   24,150   29,617   28,277 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES         
Salaries and employee benefits 54,753   57,459   52,331   56,002   56,041 
Net occupancy 6,674   7,259   6,638   6,738   6,648 
Equipment 6,181   6,126   6,148   5,997   6,720 
Marketing 1,102   1,309   3,157   2,401   1,414 
Outside data processing fees 6,604   6,113   5,611   6,827   4,881 
Printing and office supplies 434   383   390   472   381 
Intangible asset amortization 2,182   2,197   2,303   2,303   2,303 
FDIC assessments 2,740   1,396   2,295   2,824   2,924 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 916   (18)  197   328   (266)
Professional and other outside services 4,660   3,698   3,961   4,461   10,267 
Other expenses 6,347   7,798   6,668   8,025   6,000 
Total Non-Interest Expenses 92,593   93,720   89,699   96,378   97,313 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 71,561   75,396   83,407   73,545   42,870 
Income tax expense 10,699   11,317   12,647   9,793   3,879 
NET INCOME 60,862   64,079   70,760   63,752   38,991 
Preferred stock dividends 469   469   468   469   469 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$60,393  $63,610  $70,292  $63,283  $38,522 
Per Share Data:         
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1.02  $1.07  $1.20  $1.08  $0.64 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1.02  $1.07  $1.19  $1.08  $0.63 
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.34  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448   59,441   59,384   59,339   59,308 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Return on Average Assets 1.34%  1.42%  1.59%  1.43%  0.88%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.29   12.21   14.36   12.54   7.62 
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 18.04   19.82   24.21   20.85   12.91 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.38   93.35   93.66   92.90   92.45 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.80   1.82   1.86   1.94   1.98 
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06   0.01   0.12   (0.01)  0.01 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.78   11.56   10.98   11.36   11.37 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.36   5.06   4.73   4.11   3.58 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.97   1.48   1.01   0.56   0.30 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.39   3.58   3.72   3.55   3.28 
Efficiency Ratio 52.21   51.72   48.60   53.34   58.45 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$23.34  $22.93  $21.45  $19.26  $20.45 


LOANS         
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
Commercial and industrial loans$3,531,395  $3,502,204  $3,437,126  $3,330,529  $3,297,477 
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 230,003   219,598   241,793   221,954   214,904 
Real estate loans:         
Construction 949,918   960,979   835,582   828,923   745,983 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,379,819   2,375,410   2,407,475   2,299,272   2,423,185 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,179,739   1,244,117   1,246,528   1,268,567   1,264,563 
Residential 2,248,473   2,185,943   2,096,655   1,990,668   1,813,297 
Home equity 614,366   621,354   630,632   621,619   586,108 
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 172,896   172,389   175,211   173,225   157,264 
Public finance and other commercial loans 963,624   959,467   932,892   915,245   894,636 
Loans 12,270,233   12,241,461   12,003,894   11,650,002   11,397,417 
Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147)  (223,052)  (223,277)  (226,702)  (226,275)
NET LOANS$12,049,086  $12,018,409  $11,780,617  $11,423,300  $11,171,142 


DEPOSITS         
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022
Demand deposits$8,045,455 $8,422,387 $8,448,797 $8,534,950 $8,785,889
Savings deposits 4,530,255  4,499,487  4,657,140  5,054,490  4,875,880
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,160,303  1,040,379  742,539  443,588  436,942
Other certificates and time deposits 680,965  574,886  468,712  381,365  446,973
Brokered certificates of deposits 164,177  166,148  65,557  20,432  25,185
TOTAL DEPOSITS$14,581,155 $14,703,287 $14,382,745 $14,434,825 $14,570,869


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
 Average Balance Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
ASSETS           
Interest-bearing deposits$343,253 $3,164 3.69% $329,626 $610 0.74%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,873  1,020 9.74   38,111  175 1.84 
Investment Securities:(1)           
Taxable 1,876,676  8,886 1.89   2,189,193  10,372 1.90 
Tax-exempt(2) 2,336,990  18,075 3.09   2,703,629  21,788 3.22 
Total Investment Securities 4,213,666  26,961 2.56   4,892,822  32,160 2.63 
Loans held for sale 19,328  300 6.21   28,491  315 4.42 
Loans:(3)           
Commercial 8,605,339  150,766 7.01   8,134,050  85,867 4.22 
Real estate mortgage 2,031,136  20,345 4.01   1,458,317  12,657 3.47 
Installment 831,775  14,844 7.14   772,610  7,948 4.11 
Tax-exempt(2) 882,095  9,823 4.45   781,720  7,582 3.88 
Total Loans 12,369,673  196,078 6.34   11,175,188  114,369 4.09 
Total Earning Assets 16,968,465  227,223 5.36%  16,435,747  147,314 3.58%
Total Non-Earning Assets 1,202,184      1,342,474    
TOTAL ASSETS$18,170,649     $17,778,221    
LIABILITIES           
Interest-Bearing Deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$5,546,232 $34,574 2.49% $5,372,474 $4,569 0.34%
Money market deposits 2,766,876  18,684 2.70   3,024,560  2,130 0.28 
Savings deposits 1,724,816  3,884 0.90   1,966,054  916 0.19 
Certificates and other time deposits 1,883,998  16,059 3.41   948,799  870 0.37 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,921,922  73,201 2.46   11,311,887  8,485 0.30 
Borrowings 1,110,486  10,329 3.72   818,851  4,000 1.95 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,032,408  83,530 2.56   12,130,738  12,485 0.41 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,797,991      3,497,641    
Other liabilities 200,373      128,719    
Total Liabilities 16,030,772      15,757,098    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,139,877      2,021,123    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$18,170,649  83,530   $17,778,221  12,485  
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $143,693     $134,829  
Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4)    2.80%     3.17%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    5.36%     3.58%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    1.97%     0.30%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5)    3.39%     3.28%
            
(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $5,858 and $6,168 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


            
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits$258,504 $3,801 2.94% $406,698 $840 0.41%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 40,821  1,562 7.65   33,040  321 1.94 
Investment Securities:(1)           
Taxable 1,900,247  17,973 1.89   2,074,074  18,882 1.82 
Tax-exempt(2) 2,444,086  38,416 3.14   2,620,593  41,882 3.20 
Total Investment Securities 4,344,333  56,389 2.60   4,694,667  60,764 2.59 
Loans held for sale 21,952  660 6.01   18,181  355 3.91 
Loans:(3)           
Commercial 8,544,945  290,428 6.80   7,504,740  150,545 4.01 
Real estate mortgage 1,972,680  38,736 3.93   1,191,075  20,497 3.44 
Installment 836,088  28,785 6.89   741,994  14,465 3.90 
Tax-exempt(2) 877,511  19,581 4.46   764,870  14,803 3.87 
Total Loans 12,253,176  378,190 6.17   10,220,860  200,665 3.93 
Total Earning Assets 16,896,834  439,942 5.21%  15,355,265  262,590 3.42%
Total Non-Earning Assets 1,199,998      1,272,539    
Total Assets$18,096,832     $16,627,804    
Liabilities:           
Interest-Bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$5,405,696 $59,237 2.19% $5,200,923 $6,977 0.27%
Money market deposits 2,756,519  32,261 2.34   2,770,904  3,002 0.22 
Savings deposits 1,775,233  6,849 0.77   1,917,005  1,357 0.14 
Certificates and other time deposits 1,676,291  25,539 3.05   813,482  1,443 0.35 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,613,739  123,886 2.13   10,702,314  12,779 0.24 
Borrowings 1,201,392  21,923 3.65   718,270  6,966 1.94 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,815,131  145,809 2.28   11,420,584  19,745 0.35 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,958,741      3,116,797    
Other liabilities 211,302      133,891    
Total Liabilities 15,985,174      14,671,272    
Stockholders' Equity 2,111,658      1,956,532    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$18,096,832  145,809   $16,627,804  19,745  
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $294,133     $242,845  
Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4)    2.93%     3.07%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    5.21%     3.42%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    1.73%     0.26%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5)    3.48%     3.16%
            
(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $12,179 and $11,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.           
(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022   2023   2022 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP$60,393  $63,610  $70,292  $63,283  $38,522  $124,003  $87,108 
Adjustments:             
PPP loan income (9)  (25)  (109)  (323)  (891)  (34)  (2,775)
Acquisition-related expenses       413   3,417   12,549      12,701 
Acquisition-related provision expense             16,755      16,755 
Tax on adjustment 2   6   (75)  (759)  (6,967)  8   (6,542)
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP$60,386  $63,591  $70,521  $65,618  $59,968  $123,977  $107,247 
              
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448   59,441   59,384   59,339   59,308   59,446   56,516 
              
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP$1.02  $1.07  $1.19  $1.08  $0.63  $2.09  $1.54 
Adjustments:             
PPP loan income       (0.01)     (0.01)     (0.05)
Acquisition-related expenses       0.01   0.05   0.22      0.22 
Acquisition-related provision expense             0.30      0.30 
Tax on adjustment          (0.01)  (0.13)     (0.12)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP$1.02  $1.07  $1.19  $1.12  $1.01  $2.09  $1.89 


RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022   2023   2022 
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)$2,139,877  $2,083,125  $1,958,041  $2,018,156  $2,021,123  $2,111,658  $1,956,532 
Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (12,625)
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (737,489)  (739,190)  (741,632)  (744,069)  (745,614)  (738,334)  (656,042)
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)$1,377,263  $1,318,810  $1,191,284  $1,248,962  $1,250,384  $1,348,199  $1,287,865 
              
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)$60,393  $63,610  $70,292  $63,283  $38,521  $124,003  $87,108 
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,724   1,734   1,819   1,819   1,820   3,458   2,898 
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)$62,117  $65,344  $72,111  $65,102  $40,341  $127,461  $90,006 
              
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 18.04%  19.82%  24.21%  20.85%  12.91%  18.91%  13.98%

