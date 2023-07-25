Electrophoresis Market is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the electrophoresis industry is poised for remarkable advancements and growth, driven by relentless technological innovations and increasing demand for precise and efficient separation techniques. With the rising emphasis on personalized medicine and biopharmaceutical research, electrophoresis will continue to play a pivotal role in analyzing biomolecules, proteins, and nucleic acids, enabling faster drug development and disease diagnostics. The integration of automation and artificial intelligence will streamline electrophoresis workflows, enhancing throughput and data analysis capabilities. Moreover, the adoption of novel materials and microfluidic technologies will push the boundaries of resolution and sensitivity, allowing researchers and clinicians to explore new frontiers in genomics, proteomics, and molecular biology. As the industry embraces sustainability practices, eco-friendly buffer systems and energy-efficient electrophoresis instruments will become more prevalent, aligning with the global push towards greener technologies. Overall, the future of electrophoresis holds great promise, revolutionizing various scientific disciplines and driving breakthroughs in healthcare and life sciences.

Electrophoresis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.1 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and an increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. However, presence of alternative technologies offering better efficiency and results may restrain the market growth.

Electrophoresis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.1 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.1 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for personalized medicines Key Market Drivers Growing industry-academia research collaborations

Electrophoresis market major players covered in the report, such as:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

and Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

HOEFER INC.(US)

Sebia Group (UK)

Takara Bio Inc. (US)

C.B.S. Scientific (US)

4Basebio PLC. (Germany)

Helena Laboratories Corporation (US)

Syngene (UK)

VWR International (US)

TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia)

Analytik Jena GMBH (Germany)

Oprl Biosciences PVT.LTD. (India)

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Germany)

Cleaver Scientific Ltd. (UK)

Major Science Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Bio World (India)

National Analytical Corporation (India)

AES life sciences (Canada)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the Electrophoresis market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Product

Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems

Gel Documentation Systems

Electrophoresis Software

By Application

Research Applications

Diagnostics Applications

Quality Control & Process Validation

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

The key stakeholders in the Electrophoresis market include:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (Canada) signed Medispec (India) as an exclusive distributor partner in India. This will allow AES’ critical solutions to reach many companies located in India.

In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) introduced a new Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer to enable customers’ cutting-edge research in areas such as gene editing and infectious disease.

In 2020, Danaher Corporation (US) acquired GE Healthcare Life Sciences (US) and rebranded it as Cytiva. This company will be a $3.3-billion global life sciences company with nearly 7000 employees in 40 countries.

Report Objectives:

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the electrophoresis market by product, application, end user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall electrophoresis market

To forecast the size of the electrophoresis market in five main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile key players in the electrophoresis market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions; product launches; expansions; collaborations, agreements, & partnerships; and R&D activities of the leading players in the electrophoresis market

To benchmark players within the electrophoresis market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

