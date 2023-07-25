Bath & Body Works Appoints Eva C. Boratto as Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today announced that Eva C. Boratto has been appointed chief financial officer of the Company, effective August 1, 2023. Ms. Boratto succeeds Wendy Arlin, who, as previously announced, will be stepping down from her role as chief financial officer, effective July 29, 2023.



Ms. Boratto is a seasoned executive with over three decades of financial and operational experience at both public and private companies. She most recently served as chief financial officer of Opentrons Labworks, a privately held life sciences company. Prior to her role at Opentrons Labworks, Ms. Boratto served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at CVS Health Corporation, a leading health solutions company with more than 300,000 employees and over 9,000 retail locations. During her 11-year tenure at CVS Health, Ms. Boratto held roles with increasing responsibility and was critical to the development of the company’s growth plan, including investment in digitization efforts and new businesses, and supporting the integration of the transformative, $69 billion acquisition of Aetna. Prior to CVS Health, Ms. Boratto spent 20 years at Merck & Co., Inc. in roles with increasing responsibility, including vice president, U.S. market finance leader, where she had financial oversight of Merck’s $15 billion U.S. pharmaceutical business.

“We are pleased to welcome Eva to Bath & Body Works at such an exciting time for the Company, and we look forward to benefitting from her strong financial expertise, retail knowledge and leadership experience,” said Gina Boswell, chief executive officer, Bath & Body Works. “Eva is a results-oriented leader with a strategic and innovative mindset, which will be integral as we continue to take actions to elevate the Bath & Body Works brand and build on the capabilities that will drive profitable growth.”

Ms. Boswell continued, “I’d like to thank Wendy Arlin for her leadership and contributions to Bath & Body Works throughout her tenure. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

“Bath & Body Works has cultivated an iconic brand that is instantly recognizable and beloved by customers, and I am thrilled to be joining the team,” said Ms. Boratto. “I look forward to working with Gina and the rest of the management team as we work to strengthen the Company’s position as a leading global omnichannel home and personal care brand, drive future growth and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

About Eva C. Boratto

About Bath & Body Works

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 435 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

