Bath & Body Works Hops Into Spring With Joy-Filled PEEPS® Collaboration 

What to know:

Bath & Body Works is launching a limited-time PEEPS ® collaboration for spring and Easter. The joyful, nostalgia-driven collection brings the iconic Marshmallow treat to life across body care, home fragrance, décor and accessories.

collaboration for spring and Easter. The joyful, nostalgia-driven collection brings the iconic Marshmallow treat to life across body care, home fragrance, décor and accessories. The collection features a marshmallow gourmand fragrance, Peepin’ It Real. Developed with world-class perfumers, the scent blends fluffy marshmallow, sugar crystals and whipped vanilla to deliver a true-to-life, crave-worthy fragrance experience inspired by PEEPS ® .

. The collection will be available to Bath & Body Works loyalty members online beginning Sunday, March 1, and to all consumers Monday, March 2 in stores and online across the U.S. and Canada.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works is welcoming spring with a playful collaboration with PEEPS®, the iconic Marshmallow treat synonymous with Easter. The limited time collection adds a sweet dose of color and fun to Easter and spring celebrations. The collection will be available to Bath & Body Works loyalty members online beginning Sunday, March 1, and to all consumers Monday, March 2 in stores and online across the U.S. and Canada.

A go to destination for feel good gifting, Bath & Body Works makes the season even more joyful with a curated assortment perfect for baskets, hostess gifts and spring celebrations. The Bath & Body Works x PEEPS® collection spans body care, home fragrance, décor and accessories.

Known for its leadership in gourmand fragrance, Bath & Body Works brings its expertise to the collaboration by transforming a fan favorite treat into a true to life scent experience. Developed in partnership with world-class perfumers, the collection captures the unmistakable sweetness of PEEPS® in fragrance form.

The brand-new scent, Peepin’ It Real, features notes of fluffy Marshmallow, sugar crystals and whipped vanilla, delivering a soft, sweet and comforting fragrance that channels everything fans love about PEEPS®.

The collection includes ultimate hydration body cream, body wash, fine fragrance mist (full size and travel size), shapeable soap, lip gloss, single wick candle, foaming hand soap, PocketBac hand sanitizer, Bunny backpack, Bunny tote, Bunny socks, Bunny tray, candle pedestal, car diffuser and coin purse.

“We are so excited to partner with PEEPS®, an iconic symbol of spring,” said Kristie Lewis, senior vice president of merchandising. “This collaboration was all about capturing that feeling of joy and tradition that comes with the season. By bringing this beloved Easter classic to life through fragrance and gifting, we’re giving consumers a fun, feel good way to celebrate spring’s happiest moments.”

“PEEPS® has always been about celebrating the simple joys of spring, and this collaboration brings that spirit to life in a whole new way,” said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for PEEPS®. “Partnering with Bath & Body Works allowed us to reimagine our iconic Marshmallow treat beyond the candy aisle, creating playful, feel good fragrances and gifts that invite fans to enjoy the sweet scents of Easter!”

For more information about the new Bath & Body Works x PEEPS® collection, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming instore experiences at 1,934 company operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 544 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of Nov. 1, 2025).

ABOUT JUST BORN QUALITY CONFECTIONS

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation, family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to create joyful moments and stronger communities. Just Born is the maker of some of America’s most beloved and iconic brands — PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG’S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, founder Sam Born opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared “Just Born.” Together with Born’s brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the U.S. by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, visit justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bath & Body Works Media Relations

Ashley Nedelman

Communications@bbw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78a06ca6-348a-4f7d-a1be-54f24960ccb9



