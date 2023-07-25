New York, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psoriasis Market to Register Immense Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Working in Space - Biohaven, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Pharma, Janssen, Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Aclaris

The expected launch of novel therapies shall fuel the growth of the psoriasis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2032. The psoriasis market size is mainly dominated by biological therapies, which contribute highly towards the overall psoriasis market share.

DelveInsight’s Psoriasis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, psoriasis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Psoriasis Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the psoriasis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 500 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the US accounted for around 8.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in 2022. Among the prevalent cases, nearly 99% of cases were found in adults, while only 1% of the cases were contributed by the pediatric population.

diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in 2022. Among the prevalent cases, nearly of cases were found in adults, while only of the cases were contributed by the pediatric population. Leading psoriasis companies such as Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SFA Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Amgen, AbbVie, Alumis Inc, DICE Therapeutics, Inc., UCB Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., AnaptysBio, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, KoBioLabs, Abcentra, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others are developing novel psoriasis drugs that can be available in the psoriasis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel psoriasis drugs that can be available in the psoriasis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for psoriasis treatment include TLL018 tablets, Rimegepant, SFA002, BMS-986165, BMS-986322, VTX958, Apremilast, Risankizumab, ESK-001, DC-806, Bimekizumab, JNJ-77242113, Topical roflumilast, Imsidolimab, Tildrakizumab, Secukinumab, PF-07038124, Spesolimab, KBL697, Orticumab, ATI-450 , and others.

and others. In January 2023, SFA Therapeutics announced that the US FDA cleared to proceed with an extension to the ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial of SFA-002 for psoriasis. The trial is expected to complete by September 2023.

announced that the US FDA cleared to proceed with an extension to the ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial of SFA-002 for psoriasis. The trial is expected to complete by September 2023. In June 2022, Soligenix received FDA IND Clearance for phase II trial in the treatment of psoriasis. The trial is expected to complete by the end of 2023

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major psoriasis market share @ Psoriasis Market Report

Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin, causing it to become inflamed, red, and covered with scaly patches. It is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Psoriasis is characterized by an overactive immune system, which accelerates the growth cycle of skin cells, leading to the rapid buildup of thick, silvery scales on the surface of the skin. The symptoms of psoriasis can vary from person to person, but some common signs include red patches of skin with thick, white, or silvery scales, itching and burning sensations, dry and cracked skin that may bleed, and swollen and stiff joints. Psoriasis can occur on any part of the body, but it is commonly found on the elbows, knees, scalp, lower back, and nails.

The exact cause of psoriasis is still not fully understood, but it is believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Diagnosing psoriasis is usually done by a dermatologist, who examines the affected skin and takes into account the patient's medical history. There is no specific test for psoriasis, but sometimes a skin biopsy may be performed to rule out other skin conditions. The severity of psoriasis can also be assessed using various classification systems, which take into account the extent of skin involvement and the impact on the patient's quality of life.





Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation

The psoriasis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current psoriasis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The psoriasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Severity

Download the report to understand which factors are driving psoriasis epidemiology trends @ Psoriasis Epidemiological Insights

Psoriasis Treatment Market

For the symptomatic treatment of psoriasis, a variety of medications are available. Topical therapies that modify gene transcription, decrease cell proliferation, and promote keratinocyte differentiation are typically used to treat mild-to-moderate psoriasis. These conditions can be treated topically with glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogs, and phototherapy. Corticosteroids, retinoids like tazarotene, and calcineurin inhibitors like tacrolimus, vitamin D analogs like calcipotriene or calcitriol, and combos like calcipotriol plus betamethasone dipropionate are all common topical psoriasis treatments.

Furthermore, switching psoriasis treatments is a regular, approved practice used to better disease management and patient outcomes in the event of therapy failure. However, switching therapies presents certain difficulties. For example, switching therapy decision-making criteria are not clearly defined, and there is minimal data on how to transition from one treatment to another in ordinary clinical practice. Furthermore, a fraction of individuals experienced worsening psoriasis signs and symptoms after switching medicines.

Another problem is ensuring that the patient tolerates the new therapy. Some psoriasis treatments may cause side effects or necessitate careful monitoring. If the patient develops bad effects or the previous treatment becomes intolerable, it may be necessary to switch to a different therapy. Furthermore, switching therapy can result in antibody formation in the medicine, making it less effective and rendering it ineffective in the future.

To know more about psoriasis treatment, visit @ Psoriasis Treatment Drugs

Key Psoriasis Therapies and Companies

TLL018 tablets: Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Rimegepant: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SFA002: SFA Therapeutics

BMS-986165: Bristol-Myers Squibb

BMS-986322:Bristol-Myers Squibb

VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

Apremilast: Amgen

Risankizumab: AbbVie

ESK-001: Alumis Inc

DC-806: DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

Bimekizumab: UCB Pharma

JNJ-77242113: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Topical roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio, Inc.

Tildrakizumab: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Secukinumab: Novartis

PF-07038124: Pfizer

Spesolimab: Boehringer Ingelheim

KBL697: KoBioLabs

Orticumab: Abcentra

ATI-450: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for psoriasis @ Drugs for Psoriasis Treatment

Psoriasis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the psoriasis market are anticipated to change in the coming years. Significant progress has been achieved in understanding disease pathophysiology, diagnosis, and therapy effects in psoriasis. Psoriasis rates in children and adolescents have been studied in numerous countries. Many therapies are being studied in various stages of clinical trials. Moreover, patients are eager to pay for pricey therapy due to their low quality of life as a result of their psoriasis. Furthermore, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the psoriasis market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the psoriasis market. Despite the severity of their suffering and damage, only approximately half of individuals with the disorder seek treatment and those who do usually do so after 15 to 20 years of symptoms. Prevalence estimates differ, with much of the variation likely attributable to changes in the instruments used to determine diagnosis. Moreover, lack of acknowledgment of the disease by healthcare professionals, stigmatization of mental health services, fear of being poorly judged, general lack of awareness about the availability of effective therapies, and restricted service availability in many places.

Furthermore, as a result of functional disability, low educational success, loss of work productivity, social impairment, increased financial dependency, and degradation in quality of life, psoriasis imposes significant economic costs on individuals, their families and carers, and society. Despite the availability of effective medications, less than 5% of patients with psoriasis seek therapy within a year of the disease’s inception, and more than a third report symptoms for 10 years or more before seeking help. Thus, these factors altogether may hamper the growth of the psoriasis market in the coming years.

Psoriasis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Psoriasis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Psoriasis Market Size in 2022 USD 500 Million Key Psoriasis Companies Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SFA Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Amgen, AbbVie, Alumis Inc, DICE Therapeutics, Inc., UCB Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., AnaptysBio, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, KoBioLabs, Abcentra, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others Key Psoriasis Therapies TLL018 tablets, Rimegepant, SFA002, BMS-986165, BMS-986322, VTX958, Apremilast, Risankizumab, ESK-001, DC-806, Bimekizumab, JNJ-77242113, Topical roflumilast, Imsidolimab, Tildrakizumab, Secukinumab, PF-07038124, Spesolimab, KBL697, Orticumab, ATI-450, and others

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies

Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Psoriasis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Psoriasis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about psoriasis drugs in development @ Psoriasis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Psoriasis Market Key Insights 2. Psoriasis Market Report Introduction 3. Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Psoriasis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Psoriasis Treatment and Management 7. Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Psoriasis Marketed Drugs 10. Psoriasis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Psoriasis Market Analysis 12. Psoriasis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Psoriasis Epidemiology Forecast

Psoriasis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted psoriasis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Psoriasis Pipeline

Psoriasis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key psoriasis companies, including Mylan, Biocad, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celltrion, Coherus BioSciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Can-Fite Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Iltoo Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Galectin Therapeutics, Evelo Biosciences, Galderma, BioMimetix JV, Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Aristea Therapeutics, UNION Therapeutics, MetrioPharm, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Plaque Psoriasis Market

Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key plaque psoriasis companies including Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, GC Cell Corporation, among others.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic plaque psoriasis companies, including Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Akeso Biopharma, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Mild to Moderate Plaque Psoriasis Market

Mild to Moderate Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mild to moderate plaque psoriasis companies including Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Acrutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, Evelo Biosciences, BMS, among others.

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Market

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key moderate to severe plaque psoriasis companies including Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, GC Cell Corporation, among others.

Other Trending Reports

T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Market | Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Market | Malt Lymphoma Market | Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Ppms Market | 3d Cardiac Mapping System Market | Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market | Angioedema Market | Pain Management Devices Market | Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Market | Multiple Myeloma Market | Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device Market | Cerebral Aneurysm Market | Anemia In Ckd Market | Capnography Device Market | Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market | Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Parkinson’s Disease Market | Penicillinbinding Proteins Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Hemophilia B Market | Cardiotoxicity Market | Xerostomia Market | Alopecia Market | Asmd Market | Hypothalamic Obesity Market | Chronic Cutaneous Ulcer Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Bowen's Disease Market | Cartilage Diseases Market | Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market | Cryptococcosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Diabetes Market | Diverticulitis Market | Down Syndrome Market | Endocarditis Market | Extracorporeal Circulation System Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | India Healthcare Outlook | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Listeriosis Market | Liver Angiosarcoma Market | Lactose Intolerance Market | Meningococcal Meningitis Market | Radiodermatitis Market | Neuroendocrine Tumors Market | Intraocular Lymphoma Market | B-Cell Maturation Antigen Targeted Therapies Market | Atherosclerosis Market | Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market | Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market | Intraocular Lymphoma Market | Uveitis Market | Sepsis Market | Autoimmune Hepatitis | Primordial Dwarfism Market | Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market | Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market | Cystinuria Market | Deep Vein Thrombosis Market | Sialidosis Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Chronic Rhinosinusitis Phenotype With Nasal | Polyps Market | Severe Hypoglycemia Market | Breast Pumps Market | Aids Dementia Market | Invasive Candidiasis Market | Severe Asthma | Fosmanogepix | Low Grade Glioma | Hand Eczema | Ulcerated Necrobiosis Lipoidica (uNL) | Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MOCOD) - Type A | Sjogren's Disease | Anorexia Nervosa (AN) | Generalized Myasthenia Gravis | Seasonal Influenza | Underactive Bladder | Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Epidemiology | Adrenocortical Carcinoma | Monkeypox Market | Pars Planitis Market | Patient Monitoring Devices Market | Typhoid Market | Zika Virus Market | Opioid Use Disorder Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter