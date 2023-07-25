South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $29.7 million, compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.



Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.71, compared to $0.53 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.88 for the second quarter of 2022.



Excluding one-time gains net of charges related to the sale of Windmark ($22.9 million net of tax) and the loss from repositioning of the securities portfolio ($2.7 million net of tax), second quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share was $0.55



Deposits grew $66.5 million, or 1.9%, to $3.57 billion during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to March 31, 2023; an estimated 16% of deposits at June 30, 2023 were uninsured or uncollateralized.



Average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2023 was 169 basis points, compared to 136 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 and 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2022.



Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.65% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.75% for the first quarter of 2023.



Loans held for investment grew $190.4 million, or 6.8%, during the second quarter of 2023, compared to March 31, 2023.



Provision for credit losses was $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and no provision for the second quarter of 2022.



Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.51% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2023 and 0.20% at June 30, 2022.



Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.97% annualized, compared to 0.95% annualized for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.60% annualized for the second quarter of 2022.



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $21.82 as of June 30, 2023, compared to $20.19 as of March 31, 2023 and $19.50 as of June 30, 2022.

Liquidity - available borrowing capacity of $1.82 billion through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, and access to the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program at June 30, 2023.



Capital - total risk-based capital ratio – 16.75%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio – 13.37%, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio – 12.11%, and Tier 1 leverage ratio - 11.68%, all at June 30, 2023 and significantly exceeding the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized.”



As previously announced, on April 1, 2023, the sale of City Bank’s formerly wholly owned subsidiary, Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”) to Alliant Insurance Services in an all cash transaction was completed.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of the Bank and the resiliency of our markets as we maintained core deposits while our non-interest bearing deposits remained relatively steady, which is quite an accomplishment in this challenging environment. Additionally, we were able to maintain our net interest margin at March’s level of 3.65% through the second quarter as higher loan yields are offsetting the rise in our cost of funds. We have also maintained a strong liquidity and capital position which was further bolstered by the sale of Windmark in April. Given the large one-time gain that was recognized, we made the strategic decision to sell $56 million of securities having recorded a realized loss of $3.4 million. We believe this was a tax efficient transaction which will boost our earnings in future quarters as we have reinvested the proceeds into higher yielding loans through the quarter. While we continue to deliver strong results, we believe our shares are trading below intrinsic value. As a result, our board of directors authorized a $15 million stock repurchase program in May and we subsequently bought back approximately 113,000 shares during the remainder of the quarter.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $34.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $37.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.65% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.75% for the first quarter of 2023 and 4.02% for the second quarter of 2022. The average yield on loans was 5.94% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 5.78% for the first quarter of 2023 and 5.57% for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 169 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, which is 33 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2023 and 142 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2022.

Interest income was $50.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 from the first quarter of 2023, which was mainly comprised of an increase of $3.3 million in loan interest income. The growth in loan interest income was primarily due to an increase of $115.2 million in average loans outstanding and the rising short-term interest rate environment, as the yield on loans rose 16 basis points. Interest income increased $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $344.8 million and higher market interest rates during the period, partially offset by $4.4 million of interest income received related to four credits for the recovery of interest on previously charged-off credits, purchase discount principal recovery, and prepayment penalties during the second quarter of 2022.

Interest expense was $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 and $12.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of significantly rising short-term interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits. Additionally, interest-bearing deposits have grown during both of the period comparisons.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $47.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the $33.5 million gain on sale of Windmark and an increase of $3.0 million in mortgage banking activities revenue, partially offset by a reduction of $1.4 million in income from insurance activities due to the sale of Windmark. The increase in mortgage banking activities revenues was mainly the result of a $400 thousand fair value write-up of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio compared to the write-down of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $45.9 million in mortgage loans originated for sale. Additionally, bank card services and interchange revenue increased $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 mainly as a result of continued growth in customer card usage and incentives received during the period. The increase in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the $33.5 million gain on sale of Windmark noted above, partially offset by a reduction of $1.5 million in income from insurance activities due to the sale of Windmark and a decrease of $3.4 million in mortgage banking revenues as originations of mortgage loans held for sale declined $74.5 million.

Noninterest expense was $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $36.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The $8.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2023 was largely the result of $4.5 million in personnel and transaction expenses as part of the Windmark sale plus related incentive compensation and a $3.4 million loss on the sale of securities. The increase in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the $4.5 million in Windmark transaction and related personnel expenses, the $3.4 million loss on sale of securities, partially offset by a reduction of $1.1 million in mortgage personnel costs due to the decline in mortgage loan originations and a decrease of $759 thousand in legal expenses incurred largely as a result of a vendor dispute, which was resolved and accounted for by the end of 2022.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.98 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $2.79 billion as of March 31, 2023 and $2.58 billion as of June 30, 2022. The $190.4 million, or 6.8%, increase during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, seasonal agricultural loans, and energy loans. As of June 30, 2023, loans held for investment increased $398.6 million, or 15.4% year over year, from June 30, 2022, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.57 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $3.51 billion as of March 31, 2023 and $3.43 billion as of June 30, 2022. Deposits increased by $66.5 million, or 1.9%, in the second quarter of 2023 from March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, deposits increased $148.7 million, or 4.3% year over year, from June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.10 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.11 billion as of March 31, 2023 and $1.20 billion as of June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 30.8% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023. The quarterly growth in deposits was mainly the result of an increase of $81 million in brokered deposits, partially offset by a reduction of $67 million in our public fund deposits. The year-over-year increase in deposits is primarily a result of the noted growth in the second quarter of 2023 and the overall focus on liquidity.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 of $3.7 million, compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and no provision in the second quarter of 2022. The provision during the second quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to growth in loans held for investment and an increase of $1.3 million in specific reserves. The change in specific reserves was primarily related to a $13.3 million previously-classified relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in May 2023. Classified loans declined $3.5 million during the second quarter of 2023 to $67.4 from $70.9 million at March 31, 2023.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.45% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 1.42% as of March 31, 2023 and 1.54% as of June 30, 2022.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of June 30, 2023 was 0.51%, compared to 0.19% as of March 31, 2023 and 0.20% at June 30, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) were 0.05% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.09% for the first quarter of 2023 and (0.02)% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets was a result of the $13.3 million relationship noted above.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $23.13 at June 30, 2023, compared to $21.57 at March 31, 2023. The growth was driven by an increase of $27.5 million of net income after dividends paid, partially offset by $2.5 million in share repurchases.

Conference Call

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 50,821 $ 47,448 $ 46,228 $ 41,108 $ 40,752 Interest expense 16,240 13,133 9,906 6,006 3,647 Net interest income 34,581 34,315 36,322 35,102 37,105 Provision for credit losses 3,700 1,010 248 (782) - Noninterest income 47,112 10,691 12,676 20,937 18,835 Noninterest expense 40,499 32,361 32,708 37,401 36,056 Income tax expense 7,811 2,391 3,421 3,962 4,001 Net income 29,683 9,244 12,621 15,458 15,883 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 1.74 0.54 0.74 0.89 0.91 Net earnings, diluted 1.71 0.53 0.71 0.86 0.88 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.13 0.13 0.12 0.12 0.11 Book value 23.13 21.57 20.97 20.03 20.91 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 21.82 20.19 19.57 18.61 19.50 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,048,432 17,046,713 17,007,914 17,286,531 17,490,706 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,386,515 17,560,756 17,751,674 17,901,899 18,020,548 Shares outstanding at end of period 16,952,072 17,062,572 17,027,197 17,064,640 17,417,094 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 295,581 328,002 234,883 329,962 375,690 Investment securities 628,093 698,579 701,711 711,412 763,943 Total loans held for investment 2,979,063 2,788,640 2,748,081 2,690,366 2,580,493 Allowance for credit losses 43,137 39,560 39,288 39,657 39,785 Total assets 4,150,129 4,058,049 3,944,063 3,992,690 3,974,724 Interest-bearing deposits 2,473,755 2,397,115 2,255,942 2,198,464 2,230,105 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,100,767 1,110,939 1,150,488 1,262,072 1,195,732 Total deposits 3,574,522 3,508,054 3,406,430 3,460,536 3,425,837 Borrowings 122,447 122,400 122,354 122,307 122,261 Total stockholders’ equity 392,029 367,964 357,014 341,799 364,222 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 2.97% 0.95% 1.27% 1.53% 1.60% Return on average equity (annualized) 31.33% 10.34% 14.33% 17.37% 16.96% Net interest margin (1) 3.65% 3.75% 3.88% 3.70% 4.02% Yield on loans 5.94% 5.78% 5.59% 5.12% 5.57% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.45% 2.03% 1.52% 0.82% 0.42% Efficiency ratio 49.39% 71.42% 66.35% 66.38% 64.11% Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 21,039 7,579 7,790 7,834 7,889 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.71% 0.27% 0.28% 0.29% 0.31% Other real estate owned 249 202 169 37 59 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51% 0.19% 0.20% 0.20% 0.20% Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.45% 1.42% 1.43% 1.47% 1.54% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.05% 0.09% 0.09% (0.10)% (0.02)%





As of and for the quarter ended June 30

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.45% 9.07% 9.05% 8.56% 9.16% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.96% 8.54% 8.50% 8.00% 8.60% Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.11% 11.92% 11.81% 11.67% 12.24% Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.68% 11.22% 11.03% 10.95% 10.93% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.75% 16.70% 16.58% 16.46% 17.32%

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 2,894,087 $ 42,872 5.94% $ 2,549,264 $ 35,420 5.57% Debt securities - taxable 575,983 5,365 3.74% 637,814 3,538 2.22% Debt securities - nontaxable 210,709 1,403 2.67% 217,023 1,439 2.66% Other interest-bearing assets 149,996 1,484 3.97% 329,869 658 0.80% Total interest-earning assets 3,830,775 51,124 5.35% 3,733,970 41,055 4.41% Noninterest-earning assets 182,752 238,575 Total assets $ 4,013,527 $ 3,972,545 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,059,182 12,484 2.43% $ 1,903,452 1,357 0.29% Time deposits 299,358 1,949 2.61% 334,819 960 1.15% Short-term borrowings 325 5 6.17% 4 - 0.00% Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00% - - 0.00% Subordinated debt 76,031 1,013 5.34% 75,845 1,013 5.36% Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 789 6.82% 46,393 317 2.74% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,481,289 16,240 2.63% 2,360,513 3,647 0.62% Demand deposits 1,075,514 1,171,454 Other liabilities 76,727 64,933 Stockholders’ equity 379,997 375,645 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,013,527 $ 3,972,545 Net interest income $ 34,884 $ 37,408 Net interest margin (2) 3.65% 4.02%

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 2,836,482 $ 82,474 5.86% $ 2,515,934 $ 64,799 5.19% Debt securities - taxable 580,705 10,605 3.68% 579,243 5,892 2.05% Debt securities - nontaxable 211,950 2,815 2.68% 217,672 2,887 2.67% Other interest-bearing assets 155,976 2,979 3.85% 398,670 862 0.44% Total interest-earning assets 3,785,113 98,873 5.27% 3,711,519 74,440 4.04% Noninterest-earning assets 186,114 250,376 Total assets $ 3,971,227 $ 3,961,895 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,023,869 22,468 2.24% $ 1,920,609 2,268 0.24% Time deposits 291,677 3,335 2.31% 336,962 1,939 1.16% Short-term borrowings 165 5 6.11% 4 - 0.00% Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00% - - 0.00% Subordinated debt 76,008 2,025 5.37% 75,822 2,025 5.39% Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 1,540 6.69% 46,393 548 2.38% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,438,112 29,373 2.43% 2,379,790 6,780 0.57% Demand deposits 1,092,429 1,137,771 Other liabilities 69,443 57,887 Stockholders’ equity 371,243 386,447 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,971,227 $ 3,961,895 Net interest income $ 69,500 $ 67,660 Net interest margin (2) 3.70% 3.68%

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 64,497 $ 61,613 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 231,084 173,270 Securities available for sale 628,093 701,711 Loans held for sale 22,158 30,403 Loans held for investment 2,979,063 2,748,081 Less: Allowance for credit losses (43,137) (39,288) Net loans held for investment 2,935,926 2,708,793 Premises and equipment, net 56,416 56,337 Goodwill 19,315 19,508 Intangible assets 2,834 4,349 Mortgage servicing assets 26,658 27,474 Other assets 163,148 160,605 Total assets $ 4,150,129 $ 3,944,063 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,100,767 $ 1,150,488 Interest-bearing deposits 2,473,755 2,255,942 Total deposits 3,574,522 3,406,430 Subordinated debt 76,054 75,961 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 61,131 58,265 Total liabilities 3,758,100 3,587,049 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 16,952 17,027 Additional paid-in capital 111,133 112,834 Retained earnings 325,772 292,261 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (61,828) (65,108) Total stockholders’ equity 392,029 357,014 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,150,129 $ 3,944,063



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 42,864 $ 35,419 $ 82,461 $ 64,797 Other 7,957 5,333 15,808 9,035 Total interest income 50,821 40,752 98,269 73,832 Interest expense: Deposits 14,433 2,317 25,803 4,207 Subordinated debt 1,013 1,013 2,025 2,025 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 789 317 1,540 548 Other 5 - 5 - Total interest expense 16,240 3,647 29,373 6,780 Net interest income 34,581 37,105 68,896 67,052 Provision for credit losses 3,700 - 4,710 (2,085) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,881 37,105 64,186 69,137 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,745 1,612 3,446 3,385 Income from insurance activities 37 1,577 1,448 3,147 Mortgage banking activities 5,258 8,669 7,544 22,306 Bank card services and interchange fees 4,043 3,478 6,999 6,700 Gain on sale of subsidiary 33,488 — 33,488 — Other 2,541 3,499 4,878 6,994 Total noninterest income 47,112 18,835 57,803 42,532 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,437 21,990 42,691 44,693 Net occupancy expense 4,303 4,033 8,135 7,770 Professional services 1,716 2,647 3,364 5,272 Marketing and development 784 758 1,720 1,478 Other 10,259 6,628 16,950 14,767 Total noninterest expense 40,499 36,056 72,860 73,980 Income before income taxes 37,494 19,884 49,129 37,689 Income tax expense 7,811 4,001 10,202 7,528 Net income $ 29,683 $ 15,883 $ 38,927 $ 30,161



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 1,006,909 $ 919,358 Commercial - Specialized 355,252 327,513 Commercial - General 551,096 484,783 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 522,472 460,124 Auto Loans 318,126 321,476 Other Consumer 79,795 81,308 Construction 145,413 153,519 Total loans held for investment $ 2,979,063 $ 2,748,081



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,100,767 $ 1,150,488 NOW & other transaction accounts 400,779 350,910 MMDA & other savings 1,751,029 1,618,833 Time deposits 321,947 286,199 Total deposits $ 3,574,522 $ 3,406,430



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 29,683 $ 9,244 $ 12,621 $ 15,458 $ 15,883 Income tax expense 7,811 2,391 3,421 3,962 4,001 Provision for credit losses 3,700 1,010 248 -782 — Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 41,194 $ 12,645 $ 16,290 $ 18,638 $ 19,884 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 40,499 $ 32,361 $ 32,708 $ 37,401 $ 36,056 Net interest income 34,581 34,315 36,322 35,102 37,105 Tax equivalent yield adjustment 303 302 299 301 303 Noninterest income 47,112 10,691 12,676 20,937 18,835 Total income 81,996 45,308 49,297 56,340 56,243 Efficiency ratio 49.39% 71.42% 66.35% 66.38% 64.11% Noninterest expense $ 40,499 $ 32,361 $ 32,708 $ 37,401 $ 36,056 Less: Windmark transaction and related expenses (4,532) — — — — Less: net loss on sale of securities (3,409) — — — — Adjusted noninterest expense 32,558 32,361 32,708 37,401 36,056 Total income 81,996 45,308 49,297 56,340 56,243 Less: gain on sale of Windmark (33,488) — — — — Adjusted total income 48,508 45,308 49,297 56,340 56,243 Adjusted efficiency ratio 67.12% 71.42% 66.35% 66.38% 64.11%



