QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2023

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $1,887,000, or $0.52 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $3,349,000, or $0.94 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, QNB reported net income of $6,005,000, or $1.67 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $7,059,000, or $1.98 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2022.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.44% and 4.82%, respectively, compared with 0.79% and 9.28%, respectively, for the second quarter 2022.
The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., declined for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in comparison with the same period in 2022 due to interest margin compression causing a $1,807,000 decline in net interest income, additional provision for credit losses on loans and commitments of $209,000 and an increase in non-interest expense of $663,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.
The following table presents disaggregated net income:
|Three months ended,
|Six months ended,
|6/30/2023
|6/30/2022
|Variance
|6/30/2023
|6/30/2022
|Variance
|QNB Bank
|$
|1,947,000
|$
|4,082,000
|$
|(2,135,000
|)
|$
|6,234,000
|$
|7,790,000
|$
|(1,556,000
|)
|QNB Corp
|(60,000
|)
|(733,000
|)
|673,000
|(229,000
|)
|(731,000
|)
|502,000
|Consolidated net income
|$
|1,887,000
|$
|3,349,000
|$
|(1,462,000
|)
|$
|6,005,000
|$
|7,059,000
|$
|(1,054,000
|)
Total assets as of June 30, 2023 were $1,650,586,000 compared with $1,668,497,000 at December 31, 2022. Total available-for-sale debt securities decreased $18,784,000, or 3.4%, to $527,741,000, primarily due to sales of $9,081,000 and paydowns. Loans receivable declined $9,641,000 to approximately $1,029,744,000, or 0.9%. Total deposits increased $31,396,000 to $1,449,765,000. Short-term borrowing declined $70,482,000, or 43.7%.
“The past 15 months, the banking and financial service industries have experienced significant increases in interest rates to slow the growth of our economy across our nation. The impact of these changes continues to be evident in our financial results and shows the headwinds community banks have been facing,” stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued, “However, QNB's ability to maintain a strong liquidity position, to retain and grow customer deposits, and reduce the bank’s short-term borrowing is a testament to the strength of our disciplined management even in these rapidly changing financial times. Furthermore, to strengthen our management of interest rate risk, we have entered into hedging contracts that will help mitigate the impact of increased interest rates moving forward. As always, we continue to focus on our customers, being diligent about loan quality, deposit growth, and investing in the communities and businesses we serve.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $9,333,000 and $19,750,000 respectively, a decrease of $1,770,000 and $2,089,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.27% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2.73% for the same period in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 2.72% for the same period in 2022.
The yield on earning assets was 3.83% for the second quarter 2023, compared with 3.02% in the second quarter of 2022. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, yield on earning assets was 3.80%, compared with 3.00% for the same period in 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.96% for the quarter and 1.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 0.38% and 0.36% for the same periods in 2022, respectively.
Proceeds from average short-term borrowings and payments received on investment securities over the past year were invested in loans. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 41% of average earning assets in the six months of 2023 compared with 37% for the same period in 2022, and the increases in rates on both the commercial real estate loans and the commercial and industrial loans majorly contributed to the 105 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The decline in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 25% of average earnings assets in the six months of 2023 compared with 28% for the same period in 2022. The 126 basis-point increase in the rate paid on deposits and the 255 basis-point increase in the rate on short-term borrowing were the primary contributors to the increase in the cost of funds of 139 basis points, contributing to the decrease in net interest margin.
Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses
QNB adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326) (CECL) effective January 1, 2023. QNB recorded a decrease to its allowance for loan losses of $1,089,000 and an increase to its reserve for unused commitments of $5,000. The impact of this CECL adjustment, net of deferred taxes, of $857,000 was added to shareholders' equity.
QNB recorded $212,000 in provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2023 compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2022; and reversed $1,571,000 in provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to no provision for the six months ended June 30, 2022. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $8,365,000 represents 0.81% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023, compared to $9,442,000, or 0.91% of loans receivable upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $38,000 for the quarter and net recoveries of $494,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with recoveries of $66,000 and $113,000 for the same periods in 2022, primarily due to two commercial customers. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.01% and annualized net loan recoveries of 0.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of average loans receivable, respectively. Annualized net loan recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 were 0.10% and 0.02% of average loans receivable, respectively.
Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $8,827,000, or 0.86% of loans receivable at June 30, 2023, compared with $9,121,000, or 0.88% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, and $11,394,000, or 1.18% of loans receivable at June 30, 2022. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At June 30, 2023, $4,147,000, or approximately 86% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $14,806,000 at June 30, 2023, compared with $13,684,000 at December 31, 2022, and $18,836,000 at June 30, 2022.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $1,580,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $639,000 for the same period in 2022. There was a net realized gain of $519,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with a gain of $457,000 for the same period in 2022. Unrealized net loss on investment equity securities was $573,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of $1,446,000 for the same period in 2022. The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 3.91%.
Fees for services to customers increased $11,000 to $414,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, due primarily to increased overdraft occurrences. ATM and debit card income decreased $1,000 to $704,000 for the same period, income is related to card usage. Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $3,000 to $202,000.
Net gain on sales of loans decreased $5,000 when comparing the second quarter of 2023 with the same period in 2022, as there was a lower of cost or market adjustment on loans held for sale of $5,000 in the second quarter of 2023; there were no sales in the second quarters of 2023 or 2022. Other non-interest income increased $4,000 when comparing the two periods due primarily to credit card income.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income was $2,799,000 an increase of $549,000 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio of $938,000. Realized gain on sale of securities was $54,000, a decline of $439,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022. Net gain on sale of loans increased $1,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 with the same period in 2022. Increases in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees, and retail brokerage and advisory income, which increased $29,000, $17,000, and $26,000, respectively. Other non-interest income decreased $23,000 due primarily to title insurance income declining $21,000.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense was $8,492,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $7,746,000 for the same period in 2022. Salaries and benefits expense increased $570,000, or 13.6%, to $4,775,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $433,000, to $3,979,000 during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Benefits expense increased $127,000, when comparing the two periods.
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $193,000, to $1,467,000 for the second quarter of 2023 due to software maintenance costs. Other non-interest expense decreased $17,000 when comparing second quarter of 2023 with the same period in 2022 due to a $128,000 decrease in Bank shares tax, partly offset by a $116,000 increase in FDIC insurance.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense was $16,692,000, an increase of $1,133,000, or 7.3%, compared to the same period in 2022.
Provision for income taxes decreased $322,000 to $325,000 in the second quarter of 2023 due to decreased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2022. The effective tax rates for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 were 14.7% and 19.4%, respectively, compared with 16.2% and 17.3%, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.
About the Company
QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.
Forward Looking Statement
|QNB Corp.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance Sheet (Period End)
|6/30/23
|3/31/23
|12/31/22
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|Assets
|$
|1,650,586
|$
|1,626,499
|$
|1,668,497
|$
|1,645,068
|$
|1,646,695
|Cash and cash equivalents
|34,824
|14,201
|15,899
|17,218
|17,094
|Investment securities
|Debt securities, AFS
|527,741
|537,904
|546,525
|555,710
|609,567
|Equity securities
|5,424
|11,908
|12,056
|10,444
|11,617
|Loans held-for-sale
|810
|388
|-
|-
|-
|Loans receivable
|1,029,744
|1,011,956
|1,039,385
|1,008,306
|963,414
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,365
|)
|(8,191
|)
|(10,531
|)
|(11,338
|)
|(11,297
|)
|Net loans
|1,021,379
|1,003,765
|1,028,854
|996,968
|952,117
|Deposits
|1,449,765
|1,424,590
|1,418,369
|1,476,668
|1,467,728
|Demand, non-interest bearing
|212,396
|212,259
|231,849
|236,167
|240,281
|Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings
|962,042
|962,315
|1,011,071
|1,065,472
|1,065,638
|Time
|275,327
|250,016
|175,449
|175,029
|161,809
|Short-term borrowings
|90,845
|110,192
|161,327
|92,896
|77,836
|Long-term debt
|20,000
|-
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Shareholders' equity
|80,945
|83,874
|70,958
|58,124
|83,738
|Asset Quality Data (Period End)
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|4,794
|$
|4,561
|$
|4,820
|$
|6,337
|$
|7,085
|Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Restructured loans
|4,033
|4,244
|4,301
|4,357
|4,309
|Non-performing loans
|8,827
|8,805
|9,121
|10,694
|11,394
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-performing assets
|$
|8,827
|$
|8,805
|$
|9,121
|$
|10,694
|$
|11,394
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|8,365
|$
|8,191
|$
|10,531
|$
|11,338
|$
|11,297
|Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale
|0.86
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.18
|%
|Non-performing assets / Assets
|0.53
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.69
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale
|0.81
|%
|0.81
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.17
|%
|QNB Corp.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended,
|Six months ended,
|For the period:
|6/30/23
|3/31/23
|12/31/22
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|6/30/23
|6/30/22
|Interest income
|$
|15,865
|$
|15,463
|$
|14,739
|$
|13,546
|$
|12,327
|$
|31,328
|$
|24,136
|Interest expense
|6,532
|5,046
|3,460
|1,224
|1,224
|11,578
|2,297
|Net interest income
|9,333
|10,417
|11,279
|12,322
|11,103
|19,750
|21,839
|Provision for credit losses
|209
|(1,805
|)
|(850
|)
|-
|-
|(1,596
|)
|-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|9,124
|12,222
|12,129
|12,322
|11,103
|21,346
|21,839
|Non-interest income:
|Fees for services to customers
|414
|402
|404
|423
|403
|816
|787
|ATM and debit card
|704
|659
|704
|669
|705
|1,363
|1,346
|Retail brokerage and advisory income
|202
|234
|184
|194
|205
|436
|410
|Net realized gain on investment securities
|519
|(465
|)
|(227
|)
|-
|457
|54
|493
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
|(573
|)
|57
|1,602
|(1,174
|)
|(1,446
|)
|(516
|)
|(1,454
|)
|Net (loss) gain on sale of loans
|(5
|)
|6
|-
|6
|-
|1
|-
|Other
|319
|326
|330
|366
|315
|645
|668
|Total non-interest income
|1,580
|1,219
|2,997
|484
|639
|2,799
|2,250
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,775
|4,563
|4,464
|4,371
|4,205
|9,338
|8,471
|Net occupancy and furniture and equipment
|1,467
|1,377
|1,259
|1,314
|1,274
|2,844
|2,539
|Other
|2,250
|2,260
|2,396
|2,129
|2,267
|4,510
|4,549
|Total non-interest expense
|8,492
|8,200
|8,119
|7,814
|7,746
|16,692
|15,559
|Income before income taxes
|2,212
|5,241
|7,007
|4,992
|3,996
|7,453
|8,530
|Provision for income taxes
|325
|1,123
|1,560
|634
|647
|1,448
|1,471
|Net income
|$
|1,887
|$
|4,118
|$
|5,447
|$
|4,358
|$
|3,349
|$
|6,005
|$
|7,059
|Share and Per Share Data:
|Net income - basic
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.22
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.67
|$
|1.99
|Net income - diluted
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.22
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.67
|$
|1.98
|Book value
|$
|22.42
|$
|23.32
|$
|19.78
|$
|16.25
|$
|23.47
|$
|22.42
|$
|23.47
|Cash dividends
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.72
|Average common shares outstanding -basic
|3,598,545
|3,588,363
|3,577,587
|3,567,987
|3,559,185
|3,593,482
|3,556,037
|Average common shares outstanding -diluted
|3,598,545
|3,588,363
|3,567,987
|3,559,185
|3,554,456
|3,593,482
|3,556,568
|Selected Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|0.44
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.84
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|4.82
|%
|10.81
|%
|14.38
|%
|11.74
|%
|9.28
|%
|7.78
|%
|9.93
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|2.27
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.79
|%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|76.78
|%
|69.57
|%
|56.20
|%
|64.88
|%
|64.98
|%
|73.06
|%
|63.63
|%
|Average shareholders' equity to total average assets
|9.12
|%
|8.99
|%
|8.65
|%
|8.43
|%
|8.53
|%
|9.06
|%
|8.49
|%
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|38
|$
|(532
|)
|$
|(43
|)
|$
|(41
|)
|$
|(66
|)
|$
|(494
|)
|$
|(113
|)
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale
|0.01
|%
|-0.21
|%
|-0.02
|%
|-0.02
|%
|-0.03
|%
|-0.10
|%
|-0.02
|%
|Balance Sheet (Average)
|Assets
|$
|1,719,368
|$
|1,719,167
|$
|1,737,679
|$
|1,727,132
|$
|1,700,600
|$
|1,719,268
|$
|1,688,061
|Investment securities (AFS & Equities)
|636,110
|649,231
|673,117
|691,010
|710,856
|642,635
|710,485
|Loans receivable
|1,026,881
|1,021,265
|1,020,102
|984,968
|944,773
|1,024,088
|931,760
|Deposits
|1,427,238
|1,414,764
|1,462,654
|1,475,668
|1,458,921
|1,421,035
|1,451,526
|Shareholders' equity
|156,890
|154,503
|150,281
|147,296
|144,688
|155,704
|143,344
|QNB Corp. (Consolidated)
|Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Rate
|Interest
|Balance
|Rate
|Interest
|Assets
|Investment securities:
|U.S. Treasury
|$
|3,398
|4.81
|%
|$
|41
|$
|872
|0.97
|%
|$
|2
|U.S. Government agencies
|101,945
|1.11
|283
|101,936
|1.11
|283
|State and municipal
|109,345
|2.38
|651
|130,329
|2.40
|783
|Mortgage-backed and CMOs
|406,442
|1.76
|1,786
|458,622
|1.59
|1,820
|Corporate debt securities
|6,625
|4.42
|73
|6,688
|4.36
|73
|Equities
|8,355
|4.65
|97
|12,409
|3.22
|100
|Total investment securities
|636,110
|1.84
|2,931
|710,856
|1.72
|3,061
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate
|696,223
|4.72
|8,201
|621,225
|4.07
|6,307
|Residential real estate
|107,402
|3.66
|984
|104,323
|3.32
|866
|Home equity loans
|57,601
|6.44
|925
|54,421
|3.73
|506
|Commercial and industrial
|142,438
|7.14
|2,538
|140,840
|4.34
|1,525
|Consumer loans
|3,918
|7.22
|70
|4,621
|5.14
|59
|Tax-exempt loans
|19,742
|3.50
|172
|19,343
|3.39
|163
|Total loans, net of unearned income*
|1,027,324
|5.03
|12,890
|944,773
|4.00
|9,426
|Other earning assets
|11,555
|6.69
|192
|4,045
|1.93
|19
|Total earning assets
|1,674,989
|3.83
|16,013
|1,659,674
|3.02
|12,506
|Cash and due from banks
|13,547
|13,716
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,297
|)
|(11,266
|)
|Other assets
|39,129
|38,476
|Total assets
|$
|1,719,368
|$
|1,700,600
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|305,067
|0.43
|%
|325
|$
|348,518
|0.20
|%
|174
|Municipals
|114,965
|4.36
|1,251
|109,055
|0.43
|117
|Money market
|175,243
|2.39
|1,044
|143,285
|0.35
|125
|Savings
|359,733
|1.22
|1,093
|448,915
|0.34
|383
|Time < $100
|111,455
|2.27
|631
|90,874
|0.75
|170
|Time $100 through $250
|109,462
|3.49
|953
|46,204
|0.67
|77
|Time > $250
|38,005
|2.82
|267
|25,489
|0.70
|45
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,213,930
|1.84
|5,564
|1,212,340
|0.36
|1,091
|Short-term borrowings
|108,117
|2.90
|783
|79,402
|0.47
|93
|Long-term debt
|16,813
|4.35
|185
|10,000
|1.57
|40
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,338,860
|1.96
|6,532
|1,301,742
|0.38
|1,224
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|213,308
|246,581
|Other liabilities
|10,310
|7,589
|Shareholders' equity
|156,890
|144,688
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,719,368
|$
|1,700,600
|Net interest rate spread
|1.87
|%
|2.64
|%
|Margin/net interest income
|2.27
|%
|$
|9,481
|2.73
|%
|$
|11,282
|Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%
|Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
|* Includes loans held-for-sale
|QNB Corp. (Consolidated)
|Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Rate
|Interest
|Balance
|Rate
|Interest
|Assets
|Investment securities:
|U.S. Treasury
|$
|1,842
|4.57
|%
|$
|42
|$
|483
|0.95
|%
|$
|2
|U.S. Government agencies
|101,944
|1.11
|566
|100,963
|1.10
|553
|State and municipal
|110,243
|2.31
|1,272
|130,061
|2.40
|1,564
|Mortgage-backed and CMOs
|411,760
|1.69
|3,471
|459,872
|1.54
|3,539
|Corporate debt securities
|6,631
|4.41
|146
|6,694
|4.35
|146
|Equities
|10,215
|3.91
|198
|12,412
|3.21
|198
|Total investment securities
|642,635
|5,695
|710,485
|1.69
|6,002
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate
|688,959
|4.63
|15,803
|609,508
|4.06
|12,264
|Residential real estate
|106,555
|1.80
|1,921
|102,885
|1.64
|1,684
|Home equity loans
|57,126
|6.34
|1,795
|54,519
|3.55
|959
|Commercial and industrial
|147,568
|7.70
|5,634
|140,715
|4.46
|3,110
|Consumer loans
|4,003
|6.97
|138
|4,678
|5.10
|118
|Tax-exempt loans
|20,164
|3.49
|349
|19,455
|3.40
|328
|Total loans, net of unearned income*
|1,024,375
|5.05
|25,640
|931,760
|4.00
|18,463
|Other earning assets
|9,290
|6.32
|291
|5,359
|1.34
|35
|Total earning assets
|1,676,300
|3.80
|31,626
|1,647,604
|3.00
|24,500
|Cash and due from banks
|13,216
|13,401
|Allowance for loan losses
|(9,113
|)
|(11,236
|)
|Other assets
|38,865
|38,292
|Total assets
|$
|1,719,268
|$
|1,688,061
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|311,306
|0.41
|%
|627
|$
|343,435
|0.19
|%
|320
|Municipals
|113,468
|4.13
|2,326
|112,765
|0.37
|208
|Money market
|153,058
|1.83
|1,386
|142,296
|0.33
|231
|Savings
|382,775
|1.14
|2,170
|443,311
|0.32
|704
|Time < $100
|106,360
|1.92
|1,013
|91,779
|0.78
|354
|Time $100 through $250
|103,570
|3.27
|1,680
|47,363
|0.69
|162
|Time > $250
|32,894
|2.39
|390
|25,231
|0.70
|87
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,203,431
|1.61
|9,592
|1,206,180
|0.35
|2,066
|Short-term borrowings
|121,443
|2.95
|1,778
|75,462
|0.41
|152
|Long-term debt
|11,354
|3.64
|208
|10,000
|1.57
|79
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,336,228
|1.75
|11,578
|1,291,642
|0.36
|2,297
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|217,604
|245,346
|Other liabilities
|9,732
|7,729
|Shareholders' equity
|155,704
|143,344
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,719,268
|$
|1,688,061
|Net interest rate spread
|2.05
|%
|2.64
|%
|Margin/net interest income
|2.41
|%
|$
|20,048
|2.72
|%
|$
|22,203
|Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%
|Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
|* Includes loans held-for-sale