QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2025

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTCQX: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $3,648,000 or $0.98 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $3,338,000, or $0.91 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, QNB reported net income of $10,109,000, or $2.72 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $8,397,000, or $2.29 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2024. For both the three- and nine-month periods of 2025, net income included merger-related cost of $519,000. The merger-related costs are significant one-time costs and are not normal recurring operating expenses. Diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of the merger-related cost for the three- and nine-month periods of 2025 was $1.09 and $2.83, respectively*.

On September 23, 2025, QNB Corp. and The Victory Bancorp, Inc. ("Victory") announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which QNB will acquire Victory in an all-stock transaction, creating a bank holding company with nearly $2.4 billion in assets.  Upon the completion of the merger, the pro-forma post-merger shareholder ownership split would be approximately 76.4% for QNB and 23.6% for Victory.  The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 or first quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval from both QNB and Victory shareholders.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.76% and 12.49%, respectively, compared with 0.74% and 13.25%, respectively, for the third quarter 2024. Return on average assets, excluding the impact of the merger-related cost, for the three- and nine-month periods of 2025 was 0.85% and 0.74%, respectively*. Return on average equity, excluding the impact of the merger-related cost, for the three- and nine-month periods of 2025 was 13.89% and 12.68%, respectively*.

 QNB uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of performance. These non-GAAP ratios and calculations provide a better understanding of ongoing operations and comparability with prior period results by showing the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. QNB believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze QNB’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends. This non-GAAP data is not a substitute for GAAP results and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include risks as companies might calculate these measures differently and persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures. Please see attached table "Impact of Merger-Related Costs--GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation."


The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, in comparison with the same period in 2024, due primarily to improvement in the interest margin causing a $2,458,000 increase in net interest income, a $187,000 increase in non-interest income and a reduction in the provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $66,000; this was partly offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $909,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $597,000, related to the subordinated debt issuance in 2024, an increase in non-interest expense of $642,000, primarily due to merger-related expenses, and a decrease of $302,000 in non-interest income due to realized and unrealized gains on the equity portfolio in 2024 compared to none in 2025.

The following table presents disaggregated net income (loss):

 Three months ended,     Nine months ended,    
 9/30/2025  9/30/2024  Variance  9/30/2025  9/30/2024  Variance 
QNB Bank$4,837,000  $3,394,000  $1,443,000  $12,808,000  $8,466,000  $4,342,000 
QNB Corp (1,189,000)  (56,000)  (1,133,000)  (2,699,000)  (69,000)  (2,630,000)
Consolidated net income$3,648,000  $3,338,000  $310,000  $10,109,000  $8,397,000  $1,712,000 


Total assets as of September 30, 2025 were $1,903,244,000 compared with $1,870,894,000 at December 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $15,618,000, or 30.8%, to $66,331,000, primarily due to increases in customer deposits. Loans receivable increased $30,481,000, or 2.5%, to $1,246,529,000. Total deposits increased $52,999,000, or 3.3%, to $1,681,540,000. Long-term borrowing declined $30,000,000.

“We are pleased to share another quarter of strong performance, fueled by sustained growth in Net Interest Income and continued increases in both loan and deposit balances, said Dave Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.  Freeman continued, our stable credit environment reflects the continued resilience of consumers and businesses as they adapt to ongoing economic pressures, including tariffs and inflation. This quarter also marked a pivotal milestone for our company with the announcement of our strategic merger with Victory Bancorp. This exciting move strengthens our long-term growth strategy and enhances our ability to deliver greater value to our communities and shareholders alike.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 totaled $12,998,000, an increase of $1,871,000, from the same period in 2024. Net interest margin was 2.72% for the third quarter of 2025 and 2.48% for the same period in 2024. Net interest margin was 2.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.45% for the same period in 2024.

The yield on earning assets was 4.91% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 4.86% in the third quarter of 2024; an increase of five basis points. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the yield on earning assets was 4.87%, compared with 4.71% for the same period in 2024.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.64% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.90% for the same period in 2024, a decrease of 26 basis points. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.70% compared with 2.77% for the same period in 2024.

Proceeds from the growth in average deposits and the issuance of subordinated debt over the past year were invested in loans, higher-yielding securities and used to pay down long-term borrowings. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 45.8% of average earning assets in the nine months of 2025 compared with 45.3% for the same period in 2024, and the increases in both rates and volume in commercial real estate loans majorly contributed to the 27 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The increase in the available-for-sale investments portfolio was primarily in corporate debt securities. The 11-basis point increase in rate on investments was primarily due to the 66-basis point increase in the yield on corporate debt securities. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 27 basis points; this partly offset by the issuance of subordinated debt, resulting in a decrease in the cost of funds of seven basis points.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB recorded a $98,000 in the provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a $154,000 provision in the third quarter of 2024. QNB recorded a provision of $504,000 in the provision for credit losses on loans for the nine-month ended September 30, 2025 compared to a $193,000 provision for the same period of 2024. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $9,255,000 represents 0.74% of loans receivable at September 30, 2025, compared to $8,744,000, or 0.72% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024. The two-basis point increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to reserves for collateral dependent loans partly offset by an improvement in the economic outlook. Net loan charge-offs were $12,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with charge-offs of $25,000 for the same period in 2024. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were 0.00% and annualized net loan charge-offs were 0.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of average loans receivable, respectively. Net loan recoveries were $7,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with charge-offs of $58,000 for the same period in 2024. Annualized net loan recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 0.00% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.01% for the same period in 2024, of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $8,947,000, or 0.72% of loans receivable at September 30, 2025, compared with $1,975,000, or 0.16% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to one commercial customer relationship. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At September 30, 2025, $7,777,000, or approximately 87% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $34,973,000 at September 30, 2025, compared with $34,301,000 at December 31, 2024; these were comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,847,000 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $1,967,000 for the same period in 2024. There were no realized and unrealized gain/loss on securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to a net gain of $367,000 in the same period in 2024. Excluding the net realized and unrealized gains on securities, non-interest income increased $247,000, or 15.4%. During the third quarter of 2024 QNB Corp. sold equity securities at a gain of $224,000.

Fees for service to customers increased $52,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as overdraft fees increased $37,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $15,000. ATM and debit card increased $85,000 due to volume. Retail brokerage and advisory income increased $57,000 to $196,000 for the same period. Gains on sales of loans increased $22,000 due to volume of sales. Other non-interest income increased $31,000 for the same period due to an increase in letter of credit fees of $12,000 and a loss on premises and equipment disposals in 2024 of $18,000.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income was $5,083,000 a decrease of $185,000 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio of $1,129,000 in 2024. QNB completed the exchange offer to convert the Bank's Visa B-1 shares to B-2 and C shares in the second quarter of 2024; the fair value of the Visa C shares was a gain of $1,419,000 at September 30, 2024. Realized loss on sale of securities in 2024 was $495,000. Excluding the net realized and unrealized gains on securities, non-interest income increased $449,000, or 9.7%. Net gain on sale of loans increased $31,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2025 with the same period in 2024. Increases in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees and retail brokerage and advisory, which increased $137,000, $124,000 and $119,000, respectively. Other non-interest income increased $38,000 due primarily to increases in letter of credit fees and title insurance company income partly offset by a decrease in merchant servicing income.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $10,182,000 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $8,636,000 for the same period in 2024. Excluding merger-related costs, noninterest expense increased $1,027,000 or 11.9% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Salaries and benefits expense increased $598,000, or 12.9%, to $5,248,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $407,000, or 9.7%, to $4,616,000 during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to pay increases. Benefits expense increased $191,000, or 43.3%, when comparing the two periods primarily due to increase in medical costs due to timing as year-to-date costs are down $87,000.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $157,000, or 10.3%, to $1,688,000 for the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to software maintenance costs. Other non-interest expense increased $791,000, or 32.2%, when comparing third quarter of 2025 with the same period in 2024 due to $519,000 of merger-related costs, an increase in third-party services of $172,000 related to information technology services and consultant expense and an increase in bank shares tax of $148,000.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense was $29,113,000, an increase of $2,710,000, or 10.3%, compared to the same period in 2024. Excluding merger-related costs, noninterest expense increased $2,191,000 or 8.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes decreased $39,000 to $922,000 in the third quarter of 2025 due a decrease in state tax rates, compared with the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 20.2% compared with 22.4% for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 20.2% compared with 20.5% for the same period in 2024.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

QNB Corp. 
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands)          
Balance Sheet (Period End)9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24 
Assets$1,903,244 $1,884,828 $1,896,189 $1,870,894 $1,841,563 
Cash and cash equivalents 66,331  66,471  81,557  50,713  104,232 
Investment securities          
Debt securities, AFS 538,318  544,262  547,138  546,559  510,036 
Equity securities         2,760 
Loans held-for-sale   1,166  248  664  294 
Loans receivable 1,246,529  1,218,539  1,212,162  1,216,048  1,171,361 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,255) (9,169) (9,298) (8,744) (8,987)
Net loans 1,237,274  1,209,370  1,202,864  1,207,304  1,162,374 
Deposits 1,681,540  1,651,667  1,664,555  1,628,541  1,626,284 
Demand, non-interest bearing 189,492  201,460  203,666  183,499  190,240 
Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,104,761  1,060,688  1,083,011  1,063,584  1,055,409 
Time 387,287  389,519  377,878  381,458  380,635 
Short-term borrowings 48,703  67,464  43,299  53,844  22,918 
Long-term debt     30,000  30,000  30,000 
Subordinated debt 39,218  39,168  39,118  39,068  39,030 
Shareholders' equity 121,487  113,269  108,223  103,349  105,340 
           
Asset Quality Data (Period End)          
Non-accrual loans$8,947 $8,947 $8,651 $1,975 $1,696 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing          
Non-performing loans 8,947  8,947  8,651  1,975  1,696 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets          
Non-performing assets$8,947 $8,947 $8,651 $1,975 $1,696 
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans$9,255 $9,169 $9,298 $8,744 $8,987 
           
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.72% 0.73% 0.71% 0.16% 0.14%
Non-performing assets / Assets 0.47% 0.47% 0.46% 0.11% 0.09%
Allowance for credit losses on loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.74% 0.75% 0.77% 0.72% 0.77%


QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three months ended, Nine months ended,
For the period:9/30/256/30/253/31/2512/31/249/30/24 9/30/259/30/24
Interest income$23,518 $23,110 $22,198 $22,209 $21,945  $68,826 $61,859 
Interest expense 10,520  10,458  10,661  11,234  10,818   31,639  29,972 
Net interest income 12,998  12,652  11,537  10,975  11,127   37,187  31,887 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses 93  (146) 550  (255) 159   497  187 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,905  12,798  10,987  11,230  10,968   36,690  31,700 
Non-interest income:          
Fees for services to customers 521  485  447  454  469   1,453  1,316 
ATM and debit card 776  724  656  708  691   2,156  2,032 
Retail brokerage and advisory income 196  140  141  118  139   477  358 
Net realized gain (loss) on investment securities       1,414  224     (495)
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities       (1,344) 143     1,129 
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans 41  4  18  (3) 19   63  32 
Other 313  299  322  298  282   934  896 
Total non-interest income 1,847  1,652  1,584  1,645  1,967   5,083  5,268 
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits 5,248  5,251  5,032  5,079  4,650   15,531  14,662 
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,688  1,681  1,736  1,653  1,531   5,105  4,527 
Other 3,246  2,630  2,601  2,349  2,455   8,477  7,214 
Total non-interest expense 10,182  9,562  9,369  9,081  8,636   29,113  26,403 
Income before income taxes 4,570  4,888  3,202  3,794  4,299   12,660  10,565 
Provision for income taxes 922  1,005  624  743  961   2,551  2,168 
Net income$3,648 $3,883 $2,578 $3,051 $3,338  $10,109 $8,397 
Share and Per Share Data:        
Net income - basic$0.98 $1.05 $0.70 $0.83 $0.91  $2.72 $2.29 
Net income - diluted$0.98 $1.04 $0.69 $0.83 $0.91  $2.72 $2.29 
Book value$32.59 $30.46 $29.17 $27.96 $28.57  $32.59 $28.57 
Cash dividends$0.38 $0.38 $0.38 $0.37 $0.37  $1.14 $1.11 
Average common shares outstanding -basic 3,721,501  3,710,878  3,699,854  3,688,078  3,679,799   3,710,824  3,666,937 
Average common shares outstanding -diluted 3,735,993  3,724,808  3,713,141  3,695,518  3,682,773   3,723,196  3,666,937 
Selected Ratios:        
Return on average asset(1) 0.76% 0.83% 0.56% 0.66% 0.74%  0.72% 0.64%
Return on average shareholders' equity(1) 12.49% 14.25% 9.73% 11.62% 13.25%  12.18% 11.83%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.72% 2.69% 2.51% 2.38% 2.48%  2.64% 2.45%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 68.09% 66.39% 70.65% 71.16% 65.27%  68.31% 70.27%
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 6.09% 5.79% 5.74% 5.65% 5.59%  5.87% 5.43%
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs$12 $(16)$(3)$1 $25  $(7)$58 
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale 0.00% -0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01%  0.00% 0.01%
Balance Sheet (Average)        
Assets(1)$1,904,529 $1,887,138 $1,872,950 $1,848,524 $1,792,952  $1,888,321 $1,744,387 
Investment securities 612,204  621,128  614,329  552,323  569,135   619,910  566,638 
Loans receivable 1,224,490  1,216,011  1,193,949  1,158,731  1,139,874   1,216,987  1,135,898 
Deposits 1,678,118  1,647,990  1,635,629  1,600,925  1,542,661   1,653,266  1,547,290 
Shareholders' equity(1) 115,907  109,299  107,503  104,433  100,192   110,934  94,794 
(1) In 2025, the Company changed its calculation of average assets and average equity to include the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax, to align its calculation with its peer group. Prior period information has been restated for this new calculation; specifically impacting the non-GAAP performance ratios for return on average assets and return on average equity.


QNB Corp. (Consolidated) 
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) 
              
 Three Months Ended 
 September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
 Average Average    Average Average   
 Balance Rate Interest  Balance Rate Interest 
Assets             
Investment securities:             
U.S. Treasury$20,556  4.18%$216  $12,811  4.94%$159 
U.S. Government agencies 75,965  1.18  224   75,956  1.18  224 
State and municipal 104,934  2.87  754   105,674  3.74  989 
Mortgage-backed and CMOs 344,214  2.50  2,152   345,119  2.84  2,453 
Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 66,535  6.11  1,017   8,804  5.97  131 
Equities        3,959  4.61  46 
Total investment securities 612,204  2.85  4,363   552,323  2.90  4,002 
Loans:             
Commercial real estate 885,635  5.95  13,285   819,091  5.60  11,525 
Residential real estate 116,550  4.52  1,316   110,760  4.21  1,165 
Home equity loans 71,090  6.34  1,135   66,239  6.84  1,138 
Commercial and industrial 128,744  7.45  2,418   140,980  7.61  2,696 
Consumer loans 3,182  8.06  64   3,613  7.75  70 
Tax-exempt loans 19,629  4.28  211   18,305  3.88  179 
Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,224,830  5.97  18,429   1,158,988  5.76  16,773 
Other earning assets 74,054  4.47  835   95,780  5.43  1,307 
Total earning assets 1,911,088  4.91  23,627   1,807,091  4.86  22,082 
Cash and due from banks 16,062       15,540     
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (56,590)      (63,082)    
Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,185)      (8,860)    
Other assets 43,154       42,263     
Total assets$1,904,529      $1,792,952     
              
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity             
Interest-bearing deposits:             
Interest-bearing demand$377,473  0.98% 933  $356,763  1.00% 898 
Municipals 179,161  3.76  1,697   154,619  4.69  1,823 
Money market 256,289  2.87  1,852   238,494  3.56  2,132 
Savings 277,808  1.28  899   278,247  1.28  896 
Time < $100 178,371  3.52  1,583   178,228  4.12  1,846 
Time $100 through $250 157,409  3.89  1,545   152,416  4.64  1,777 
Time > $250 56,258  3.95  560   49,506  4.61  573 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,482,769  2.43  9,069   1,408,273  2.81  9,945 
Short-term borrowings 57,063  3.57  514   34,078  2.18  186 
Long-term debt        30,000  4.75  364 
Subordinated debt 39,191  9.57  937   13,716  9.42  323 
Total borrowings 96,254  5.98  1,451   77,794  4.47  873 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,579,023  2.64  10,520   1,486,067  2.90  10,818 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 195,349       192,652     
Other liabilities 14,250       14,041     
Shareholders' equity 115,907       100,192     
Total liabilities and             
shareholders' equity$1,904,529      $1,792,952     
Net interest rate spread   2.27%      1.96%  
Margin/net interest income   2.72%$13,107     2.48%$11,264 
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% 
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. 
* Includes loans held-for-sale 


QNB Corp. (Consolidated) 
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) 
              
 Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
 Average Average    Average Average   
 Balance Rate Interest  Balance Rate Interest 
Assets             
Investment securities:             
U.S. Treasury$20,582  4.26%$656  $8,820  5.10%$337 
U.S. Government agencies 75,963  1.18  672   81,800  1.17  718 
State and municipal 105,092  2.87  2,264   107,237  3.56  2,860 
Mortgage-backed and CMOs 353,997  2.46  6,544   355,878  2.72  7,262 
Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 64,276  6.44  3,106   7,416  5.78  321 
Equities        5,487  3.87  159 
Total investment securities 619,910  2.85  13,242   566,638  2.74  11,657 
Loans:             
Commercial real estate 868,880  5.87  38,129   798,714  5.47  32,701 
Residential real estate 115,149  4.41  3,809   109,463  4.07  3,337 
Home equity loans 69,921  6.39  3,339   64,700  6.83  3,307 
Commercial and industrial 140,822  7.42  7,817   141,148  7.57  7,997 
Consumer loans 3,327  7.81  194   3,679  7.78  214 
Tax-exempt loans 19,260  4.22  608   18,410  3.86  532 
Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,217,359  5.92  53,896   1,136,114  5.65  48,088 
Other earning assets 61,114  4.46  2,037   61,999  5.45  2,530 
Total earning assets 1,898,383  4.87  69,175   1,764,751  4.71  62,275 
Cash and due from banks 14,375       13,880     
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (58,821)      (66,664)    
Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,102)      (8,897)    
Other assets 43,486       41,317     
Total assets$1,888,321      $1,744,387     
              
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity             
Interest-bearing deposits:             
Interest-bearing demand$378,157  0.98% 2,765  $337,632  0.89% 2,243 
Municipals 158,426  3.87  4,580   139,810  4.76  4,987 
Money market 257,392  2.87  5,532   232,140  3.57  6,196 
Savings 279,507  1.29  2,693   288,885  1.28  2,769 
Time < $100 178,760  3.64  4,870   168,894  3.98  5,027 
Time $100 through $250 155,532  4.04  4,700   141,156  4.53  4,790 
Time > $250 52,319  4.10  1,605   50,855  4.49  1,709 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,460,093  2.45  26,745   1,359,372  2.72  27,721 
Short-term borrowings 58,546  3.79  1,659   57,880  2.33  1,010 
Long-term debt 11,758  4.74  423   26,058  4.63  918 
Subordinated debt 39,142  9.58  2,812   4,605  9.35  323 
Total borrowings 109,446  5.98  4,894   88,543  3.40  2,251 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,569,539  2.70  31,639   1,447,915  2.77  29,972 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 193,173       187,918     
Other liabilities 14,675       13,760     
Shareholders' equity 110,934       94,794     
Total liabilities and             
shareholders' equity$1,888,321      $1,744,387     
Net interest rate spread   2.17%      1.94%  
Margin/net interest income   2.64%$37,536     2.45%$32,303 
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% 
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. 
* Includes loans held-for-sale             


QNB Corp. 
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) 
Impact of Merger-Related Costs--GAAP to Non-GAAP Meaure Reconciliation 
                  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
 Three months ended,  Nine months ended, 
For the period:9/30/2025  9/30/2024  Variance  9/30/2025  9/30/2024  Variance 
Net income (GAAP)$3,648  $3,338  $310  $10,109  $8,397  $1,712 
Merger-related costs 519      519   519      519 
Income tax benefit (109)     (109)  (109)     (109)
Merger-related costs, net of tax 410      410   410      410 
Net income excluding impact of merger-related costs (Non-GAAP)$4,058  $3,338  $720  $10,519  $8,397  $2,122 
                  
Share and Earnings Per Share (EPS) Data:                 
Basic:                 
EPS using Net income (GAAP)$0.98  $0.91  $0.07  $2.72  $2.29  $0.43 
EPS using Net income excluding impact of merger-related costs (Non-GAAP)$1.09  $0.91  $0.18  $2.83  $2.29  $0.54 
Fully-diluted:                 
EPS using Net income (GAAP)$0.98  $0.91  $0.07  $2.72  $2.29  $0.43 
EPS using Net income excluding impact of merger-related costs (Non-GAAP)$1.09  $0.91  $0.18  $2.83  $2.29  $0.54 
                  
Average common shares outstanding -basic 3,721,501   3,679,799      3,710,824   3,666,937    
Average common shares outstanding -diluted 3,735,993   3,682,773      3,723,196   3,666,937    
                  
Selected Ratios:                 
Return on Average Assets (ROAA):                 
ROAA using Net income (GAAP) 0.76%  0.74% 2 bp   0.72%  0.64% 8 bp 
ROAA using Net income excluding impact of merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) 0.85%  0.74% 11 bp   0.74%  0.64% 10 bp 
Return on Average Equity (ROAE):                 
ROAE using Net income (GAAP) 12.49%  13.25% -76 bp   12.18%  11.83% 35 bp 
ROAE using Net income excluding impact of merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) 13.89%  13.25% 64 bp   12.68%  11.83% 85 bp 