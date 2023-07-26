Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market Size Is Projected to Surpass $601.47 Million by 2030 With 8.24% of Growth Rate: Global Technology Revolution

Washington, DC, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market By Application (Offshore And Onshore), By Type (External Inspection And Internal Inspection), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 319.27 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 601.47 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.24% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection? How big is the Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Industry?

Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Report Coverage & Overview:

Wind turbines are pieces of mechanical equipment that are utilized for the purpose of turning the kinetic energy of wind into electrical energy. The nacelle, the tower, the hub, and the blades are the four primary components that make up a conventional turbine. These machines make advantage of the aerodynamic force produced by the rotor blades, which function in a manner analogous to that of the wings of an airplane or helicopter. A wind turbine typically has three rotor blades to ensure that the angular momentum of the entire construction is maintained.

On the other hand, drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that can be used for a broad variety of tasks, including the inspection of wing turbine blades. The inspection of wind turbine components, such as the blades, should be performed on a routine basis and should be mandated in order to guarantee that wind turbines will perform as intended. At the moment, there are three different approaches that can be utilized in order to inspect the blades. Rope access, ground-based inspection, and drone inspection are the three options available. The use of drones for inspection provides the most benefits out of the three different approaches, and these benefits are helping to drive increased growth in the business of drones for inspecting wind turbine blades.

Global Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market: Growth Dynamics

The increasing demand for accurate data during wind turbine inspection is the primary development driver for the market.

It is anticipated that the global market for drone inspection of wind turbine blades would expand as a result of an increased demand for high-quality data provided during wind turbine inspections. Wind turbines have garnered more attention over the past decade as world leaders and energy users have been actively pursuing strategies that help in lowering dependence on non-renewable sources of energy. According to information published by the Global Wind Energy Council, there are currently more than 340,000 wind turbines operating in different parts of the world. In addition, research indicates that by the year 2025, renewable energy will account for 18.01% of the world's total energy supply. The wind turbine industry has been under a significant amount of pressure to satisfy the expectations of end-users for a variety of reasons, including these considerations and others. In addition to their involvement in the installation and production of electricity, companies that install wind turbines or owners of wind turbines are obligated to do routine inspections of the turbines, including the blades. This not only contributes to the preservation of the turbine's structural integrity, but it also has the ability to contribute to the identification of any potential problems that may occur in the future. It is known that using drone techniques for wind turbine blade inspection can reduce the amount of time needed for inspection by more than 69 percent while also guaranteeing that the data acquired is of a high quality and can be used for further research. Drones fitted with sophisticated sensors and cameras are able to detect nuances of data that are often invisible to the naked eye. In addition to this, it lessens the physical strain that is placed on human resources, and the energy that is spared can be put to more beneficial use.

Increased economic development with the development of new drone technologies

There is a growing rate of innovation in drone technology, which might help to the expansion of the global market. This could be a result of the widespread interest that drones have garnered over the years for a variety of applications that require less involvement from humans due to the passage of time. This can be seen in the increasing rate at which people are adopting the product. The DJI M300 RTK was utilized by Deutsche Windtechnik in June 2023 for the purpose of assessing Siemens Gamesa SWT 3.6-120 offshore wind turbines.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 319.27 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 601.47 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.24% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Aerodyne Group, SkySpecs, Raptor Maps, DronePro, Martek Aviation, Cyberhawk Innovations, ING Robotic Aviation, UpWind Solutions, Ventus Geospatial, Sulzer Schmid Laboratories AG, Skyspecs, Strat Aero, DroneGrid, Sharper Shape Inc., Drone Flight Services, Measure, Flyability, MIR Innovation, Delair, Sky Futures, HUVr, DroneBase, Aerialtronics, Avetics, Vestas, and Skysense. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global drone wind turbine blade inspection market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, Offshore and onshore are the two categories that make up the global market segments. At the moment, the segment that is leading the market is the offshore segment. This is primarily because it is difficult to carry out manual inspections at offshore facilities. Companies that want to examine and detect defects on wind turbine blades when these constructions are positioned in oceans or seas will find that using drones is the most practical alternative available at this time. The global market for offshore wind energy was estimated to be worth over USD 32 billion in 2021, and its value is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.12% between now and 2030, as investments are increasing in various regions across the world.

Based on type, The industry of inspecting drones for wind turbine blades can be broken down into two categories: external inspection and inside inspection. Due to the fact that drones are mostly utilized for inspecting the exterior structure of the blades, the section that deals with external inspection saw the highest CAGR throughout the course of the study. Because the blades are often exposed to extreme climatic conditions, this includes problems such as blade deformation, paint peeling off, cracks, water infiltration, and lightning traces. According to a report published by Windpower Monthly in 2015, the rate of failure of wind turbine blades is approximately 3,800 per year.

The global Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Offshore

Onshore

By Type

External Inspection

Internal Inspection

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection market include -

Aerodyne Group

SkySpecs

Raptor Maps

DronePro

Martek Aviation

Cyberhawk Innovations

ING Robotic Aviation

UpWind Solutions

Ventus Geospatial

Sulzer Schmid Laboratories AG

Skyspecs

Strat Aero

DroneGrid

Sharper Shape Inc.

Drone Flight Services

Measure

Flyability

MIR Innovation

Delair

Sky Futures

HUVr

DroneBase

Aerialtronics

Avetics

Vestas

Skysense

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global drone wind turbine blade inspection market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.24% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global drone wind turbine blade inspection market size was valued at around USD 319.27 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 601.47 million, by 2030.

The chambered doctor blade systems market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for quality data during wind turbine inspection

Based on application segmentation, offshore was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, external inspection was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Industry?

What segments does the Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

The future years will see Europe achieve stronger rates of economic expansion.

During the time covered by this estimate, it is anticipated that Europe would dominate the market for drones used to inspect wind turbine blades worldwide. The primary reason for this is the region's increasing investments in various forms of renewable energy. By the year 2021, the proportion of Europe's total energy supply that came from renewable sources was expected to approach 20 percent. The region will have more than 200 offshore wind turbines by the year 2022, and the number is continuing to rise significantly. The European Union (EU) made a commitment in March 2023 to more than quadruple the amount of renewable energy it produces by the year 2030. These are some of the most important reasons for the increased manufacturing penetration that we see today. In October of 2021, Vestas, a leading energy firm in Europe, finished inspections of offshore wind turbine rotor blades across 14 countries in the European Union.

This was accomplished in collaboration with Sulzer Schmid, which provided the drone as well as the essential technologies for this operation. The total number of wind blades that were inspected was close to 4000. On the other hand, it is essential to keep in mind that, according to the data, in the year 2022, there were no investments made in offshore structures because the majority of businesses focused on the construction of onshore wind turbines. It's possible that the CAGR for Asia-Pacific growth will be higher than it's been in recent years. Growth in the region may be triggered by increasing investments as well as the increased usage of new technology for the installation and maintenance of wind turbines.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

