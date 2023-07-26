LoRaWAN® Continues Explosive Growth Across the Asia Pacific Region; Millions of Device Deployments Announced in 2023





FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today highlighted the strong growth of LoRaWAN across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with the addition of millions of sensors deployed in the first 6 months of 2023, led by large projects in China, Japan, Korea, and India. The continued evolution of LoRaWAN networks is also increasing accessibility, further accelerating growth. To support the high level of regional activity, the LoRa Alliance will bring its next LoRaWAN Live event to Tokyo, Japan on October 11-12, 2023.

“The Asia Pacific region has consistently been at the leading edge of LoRaWAN deployments, and the trend has been accelerating through the first half of 2023,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “As digital transformation accelerates and demand increases for more effective, efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions to protect the planet and people's wellbeing, LoRa Alliance members have engaged in numerous deployments in the region to support a wide variety of applications. Some of the largest scale deployments support water metering and management, gas metering and leak detection, environmental monitoring and energy management, and street lighting/safety. I’m excited for the Alliance to return to Japan in October to support the region’s dynamic and accelerating LoRaWAN activity.”

Recent LoRaWAN projects and large-scale deployments announced in the APAC region include:

Tata Communications has scaled two significant deployments, the first enables a connected worker solution covering more than 250,000 end nodes to monitor health, safety and productivity across large manufacturing organizations in segments like metals and mining, oil and gas, automotive, pharma etc.; and the second harnesses LoRaWAN for smart lighting automation solutions for more than 300,000 end nodes across India and the Middle East to manage streetlight infrastructure across large geographies.

Packetworx and Actility are deploying a nationwide public LoRaWAN network in the Philippines with over 6,000 gateways.

Semtech is a partner in a large water metering deployment of 250,000 sensors in Korea. Leotek Co. Ltd. supplies advanced water metering infrastructure services to major local governments in Korea using SJI LoRaWAN modules.

Milesight has completed multiple deployment across China with approximately 50,000 LoRaWAN devices deployed. Projects included: lighting control system upgrade to improvement management efficiency of the site campus and reduce power consumption; digital transformation including lighting control, device control, energy and environment management, and space management, with the help of a smart building using LoRaWAN ® to enhance working efficiency and productivity; and sustainable and productive building management with LoRaWAN smart bin sensors and water leak detectors, improving operational efficiency, ensuring customer satisfaction, and integrating legacy systems.

to enhance working efficiency and productivity; and sustainable and productive building management with LoRaWAN smart bin sensors and water leak detectors, improving operational efficiency, ensuring customer satisfaction, and integrating legacy systems. In a LoRaWAN milestone for Singapore, iWOW Technology Ltd.’s installed network of over 400 TEKTELIC LoRaWAN gateways to service over 25,000 sensors for smart metering and emergency response services.

IoT Ventures is deploying more than 8,000 sensors to support its LoRaWAN end to end solutions including the Water2Milk Water Infrastructure and Pasture Growth irrigation solution, HorseSafe horse wellness solution and GrainSure silo monitoring solution.

Lacuna Space and IoT Ventures roll out a water monitoring system to track the availability of clean drinking water captured and stored in tanks within remote communities in the South Pacific. The early warning system avoids the need for infrastructure by messaging direct from sensor to satellite, allowing authorities to take action before the situation becomes critical.

One of the largest subway companies in Japan introduced Yokogawa Electric Corporation’s Sushi Sensors to monitor hundreds of ventilators and air conditioning equipment units located in its stations and tunnels. The company plans to install Sushi Sensor on all its subway lines’ ventilators and air conditioning equipment.

SenRa collaborated with a large Building Management System (BMS) company in India to optimize and expand its LoRaWAN deployment covering a 65-acre site and leveraging more than 250 sensors in the initial phases of the project to support water metering and management, leak detection and remote monitoring. Phases planned for later this year are slated to expand into street lighting, energy metering and parking solutions adding thousands of sensors.

Kiwi Technology has launched two significant IoT FOT deployments, the first supports LNG gas metering and leverages third party Network Control Unit that uses LoRaWAN with Class B to connect and monitor gas meters in real time and potentially reduce gas leaks. The current Taiwan LPG deployment follows a similar project in Japan that went online in late 2022 and the second harnesses LoRaWAN for smart temperature management solutions across food retail and cold chain, as well as medical logistics to manage food and pharma safety to meet HACCP/GMP regulations.

Semtech supported Aeon Delight in equipping 90 administrative facilities in Japan with solar panel driven LoRaWAN sensors commercialized by Ricoh to measure temperature, humidity, CO2 levels and light remotely, reducing both labor and running costs.



LoRaWAN Live! Tokyo will be taking place at the Hilton Tokyo Shinjuku on October 11-12, 2023. This two-day public event features groundbreaking keynotes, panel discussions, live demonstrations, a poster session and innovations marketplace. The event is the premier opportunity to discover the latest LoRaWAN developments, find solutions, learn about device certification, how to become a LoRaWAN Accredited Professional, and generate opportunities to grow your business. LoRaWAN Live offers attendees the opportunity to network with global IoT leaders, CTOs, CIOs, CEOs, heads of innovation and technologists, developers, system integrators, OEMs, end-users, enterprises and start-ups. The event offers the opportunity to learn how LoRaWAN is transforming the buildings, retail, cities, industry, manufacturing, agriculture, and utilities markets in Asia and across the globe.

