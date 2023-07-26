Salsify Bolsters Board with Visionary Leader Jeff Barnett, Former CEO of Salesforce Commerce Cloud

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Barnett, former COO of Demandware and CEO of Salesforce Commerce Cloud (NYSE:CRM), to its Board of Directors . With over 30 years of experience in entrepreneurship and a proven track record in the tech industry, Barnett brings a wealth of expertise and strategic insights to help drive Salsify's continued growth and success.



“Similar to how Demandware created a new paradigm for e-commerce success, Salsify too, is empowering retailers and global brands to lead the way in the digital age,” said Jeff Barnett. “As a new member of the Salsify Board, I look forward to championing their digital shelf mission as a critical C-suite level concern. Retailers and brands need to quickly adapt their people and processes to meet customers where and how they want to shop and to provide digital experiences that efficiently drive omnichannel product discovery and sales. Salsify has proven themselves to be the leading technology partner to drive this digital shelf transformation.”

Jeff has worked in the software industry for more than three decades. Most recently, he was CEO of Salesforce Commerce Cloud upon the company’s acquisition of Demandware in 2016. As COO, Jeff led Sales and field operations from its pre-revenue phase in 2005, through an IPO on the NYSE in 2012 and ultimately the acquisition by Salesforce in 2016. Prior to this role he served in founding or leadership roles at a number of companies including Siebel Systems, edocs, Inc. (acquired by Siebel Systems) and Kenan Systems (acquired by Lucent Technologies).

Jeff has served on the board of directors for a number of companies, including Chairman of the Board for Signavio, a Business Process Transformation platform acquired by SAP in 2021, and Paydiant, a mobile payments platform acquired by PayPal in 2015. He is currently Board Member and Investor for several private companies and technology startups including Newstore (omnichannel retail platform), VueStorefront (frontend as a service for digital commerce), and Syrup (AI platform for optimizing retail supply chain), and Faculty.ai (AI platform for Decision Intelligence), and Remark (Expert network for eCommerce).

A seasoned executive, Jeff has a proven track record of building and scaling high-growth companies. His strategic vision and leadership acumen have consistently contributed to the success of the organizations he has been a part of. At Salsify, Jeff will play a pivotal role in helping the company seize new market opportunities, develop strategic partnerships, and accelerate its growth trajectory.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

