Great American Cookies Makes Philadelphia Debut

Original Cookie Cake Franchise Broadens East Coast Presence with New Locations

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, announces its first locations in Philadelphia. Both situated at the Franklin Mills Mall, the new stores represent the cookie chain’s commitment to domestic expansion on the East Coast.

“At Great American Cookies, every new store opening is an opportunity to bring joy to a local community,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies. “Making our debut in Philadelphia is a tremendous opportunity for Great American Cookies from a brand visibility standpoint and we look forward to treating locals to our sweet offerings that continue to stand the test of time since our founding over 45 years ago.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other crave-able menu items include Brownies and Double Doozies™, delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

The new Great American Cookies Philadelphia stores are located at Franklin Mills Mall, 1455 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19154, and are open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked Cookies in a variety of flavors, Brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, and Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509