Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in the Seaport Research Partners’ 12th Annual Summer Investor Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Seaport Research Partners’ 12th Annual Summer Investor Conference.



The conference will be held virtually August 22nd and 23rd and is hosted by Seaport Research Partners. It is expected to include over 300 institutional buy-side investors and feature one-on-one and small group meetings. Hawkins will participate on August 22nd.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact your Seaport representative or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 52 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.