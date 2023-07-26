Harting Han® 1A Miniaturized Connector System Kits Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions is featuring the Harting Han® 1A miniaturized connector system. The Han® 1A Kit includes all the necessary components and installation instructions under a single part number.

Harting Han® 1A connectors offer a modular system of space saving power, signal, and data connectors, available in a choice of wire termination, IP rating, locking method, strain relief, and mounting. Han® 1A kits leverage snap-in technology to eliminate the need for screws to secure connectors, which saves time and effort during installation.

The Han® 1A connector system kit offers an affordable solution for industrial and manufacturing equipment such as controllers and control cabinets. Other industries and applications include non-automotive transportation, small drives, and rail transport.

View available Harting Han® 1A kits and learn more about the Han® connector system at Heilind.com

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About HARTING

The HARTING Technology Group is a global provider of industrial connection technology for the three lifelines of power, signal, and data. The company has 13 production locations as well as business units in 44 countries. In addition, HARTING produces checkout systems for the retail sector; electromechanical actuators for automotive and industrial series production; and hardware and software for customers and applications in the areas of automation technology, robotics, and transportation.

