TAPCO Launches Extension to LegendViz Product Line

BROWN DEER, Wis., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations is excited to announce the launch of a LegendViz® line extension.



The new additions to the LegendViz® line are the 36-inch-by-36-inch Stop and 48-inch-by-48-inch Do Not Enter signs. The new sizes are MUTCD-compliant and suitable for use on multi-lane roads, expressways and in states where oversized sign applications are desired. LegendViz® technology can also be applied to private roadways.

Initially launched in 2021, the LegendViz® line was driven by customer feedback requesting traffic signs that motorists could see without headlights. Ever since, the innovative, LED-illuminated design has quickly become a popular addition to TAPCO’s range of traffic sign offerings. The latest extension is designed to address the growing need for larger-sized traffic signs that are highly visible regardless of factors such as speed or traffic volume.

"We are excited to expand our product line to align with state standards and regulations nationwide," said Amanda Schulz, TAPCO’s Director of Sales. "By providing larger signs that comply with Federal and State MUTCD standards, we are meeting the demands of our customers and continuing to increase safer roadways for all.”

The new 36-inch-by-36-inch Stop and 48-inch-by-48-inch Do Not Enter signs are now available to purchase. As with all LegendViz® signs, the new sizes are designed for simple, single-person installation and offer the flexibility of AC or solar power options.

