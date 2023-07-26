Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

Neenah, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

NEENAH, WI, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal third quarter ended July 1, 2023, and guidance for our fiscal fourth quarter ending September 30, 2023.

  • Reports fiscal third quarter 2023 revenue of $1.02 billion, GAAP operating margin of 2.8% and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.56, including $0.76 of restructuring and other charges and $0.14 of stock-based compensation expense
  • Reports fiscal third quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.32, including $0.14 of stock-based compensation expense
  • Initiates fiscal fourth quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.18 to $1.36, including $0.19 of stock-based compensation expense

 Three Months Ended
 Jul 1, 2023 Jul 1, 2023 Sep 30, 2023
 Q3F23 Results Q3F23 Guidance (1) Q4F23 Guidance
Summary GAAP Items     
Revenue (in billions)$1.02  $1.00 to $1.05 $1.00 to $1.04
Operating margin (2) 2.8% 2.3% to 2.8% 4.7% to 5.2%
Diluted EPS (3)$0.56  $0.28 to $0.46 $1.18 to $1.36
      
Summary Non-GAAP Items (4)     
Adjusted operating margin (5) 5.0% 4.5% to 5.0%  
Adjusted diluted EPS (6)$1.32  $1.05 to $1.23  
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 13.5%    
Economic return 4.5%    
      
(1On May 18, 2023, the Company announced updates to its fiscal third quarter 2023 GAAP guidance because of an additional one-time, non-recurring charge taken during the quarter related to an arbitration decision.
(2Q3F23 results and guidance include restructuring and other charges of 220 bps.
(3Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.14 for Q3F23 results, $0.19 for Q3F23 guidance and $0.19 for Q4F23 guidance.
Q3F23 results include $0.76 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net of tax.
Q3F23 guidance includes $0.77 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net of tax.
(4Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
(5Q3F23 results and guidance exclude restructuring and other charges of 220 bps in operating margin.
(6Q3F23 results exclude $0.76 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net of tax, but include stock-based compensation expense of $0.14.
Q3F23 guidance excludes $0.77 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net of tax, but includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.19.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Information

  • Won 30 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing a record $321 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Delivered trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $968 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Purchased $13.5 million of our shares at an average price of $90.49 per share under our current $50.0 million share repurchase authorization, leaving $9.1 million available

Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Plexus delivered a solid fiscal third quarter with revenue of $1.02 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.32. Our team’s continued ability to mitigate supply chain challenges, along with improvements in manufacturing efficiency and better than anticipated performance from our engineering team, contributed to non-GAAP operating margin meeting the high end of our guidance range and non-GAAP EPS exceeding our guidance range. The fiscal third quarter represented the fifth consecutive quarter with operating margin exceeding 5%.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “For the fiscal third quarter, we delivered return on invested capital of 13.5%, which was 450 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital. We drove this result and created substantial shareholder value through strong operating performance, prudent capital investments and a modest reduction in inventory compared to the prior quarter. As we continue these efforts, we are guiding improvement to our cash cycle for the fiscal fourth quarter and expect to generate positive free cash flow for the quarter and fiscal 2023.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “We are guiding fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.7% to 5.2% and GAAP EPS of $1.18 to $1.36. Increasingly robust commercial aerospace demand and continued new program ramps are being offset by incrementally weaker demand for semiconductor capital equipment, a modest softening in some industrial markets and continued supply chain challenges.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We remain confident in achieving our goal of $5 billion in revenue with 5.5% GAAP operating margin by our fiscal 2025. As fiscal 2024 progresses, we anticipate that revenue growth will accelerate once demand stabilizes in certain markets, new program ramp momentum increases and supply chain challenges lessen. Supporting our growth expectation is the knowledge that Plexus’ best in class capabilities and focus on operational excellence are resonating with customers as demonstrated by our fiscal third quarter wins performance. During the quarter, we won 30 new manufacturing programs worth a record $321 million, including several competitive share gains, while maintaining a robust funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities of $4 billion. Furthermore, new engineering program wins and the funnel of qualified engineering opportunities expanded versus the prior quarter, both positive leading indicators of future manufacturing wins. Over the long term, we believe our strong execution and accelerating program wins position Plexus to continue to deliver industry leading revenue growth and profitability.”

Quarterly ComparisonThree Months Ended
(in thousands, except EPS)Jul 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 2, 2022
Revenue$1,021,610  $1,070,823  $981,341 
Gross profit 93,646   102,993   93,618 
Operating income 28,204   56,942   49,561 
Net income 15,799   40,844   37,494 
Diluted EPS$0.56  $1.45  $1.33 
      
Gross margin 9.2%  9.6%  9.5%
Operating margin 2.8%  5.3%  5.1%
      
ROIC (1) 13.5%  13.8%  11.5%
Economic return (1) 4.5%  4.8%  2.2%
      
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 51% of revenue during both the second and third quarters of fiscal 2023, down five percentage points from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Business Segments ($ in millions)Three Months Ended
 Jul 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 2, 2022
Americas$371  $408  $343 
Asia-Pacific 572   587   586 
Europe, Middle East and Africa 105   102   84 
Elimination of inter-segment sales (26)  (26)  (32)
Total Revenue$1,022  $1,071  $981 


Market Sectors ($ in millions)Three Months Ended
 Jul 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 2, 2022
Industrial$42842% $43941% $45446%
Healthcare/Life Sciences 45144%  48846%  40141%
Aerospace/Defense 14314%  14413%  12613%
Total Revenue$1,022  $1,071  $981 


Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.5%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a four-quarter period for the third fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2023 is 9.0%. ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.5%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended July 1, 2023, cash flows provided by operations of $18.8 million, less capital expenditures of $30.3 million, resulted in negative free cash flow of $11.5 million. This result included $20.3 million of one-time, non-recurring charges paid during the fiscal third quarter.

Cash Cycle DaysThree Months Ended
 Jul 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 2, 2022
Days in Accounts Receivable63  56  57 
Days in Contract Assets12  11  12 
Days in Inventory161  156  160 
Days in Accounts Payable(68) (69) (87)
Days in Cash Deposits(57) (50) (40)
Annualized Cash Cycle *111  104  102 
* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.


About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in markets with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings, including the results of any challenges with regard to such outcomes; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Jul 1, Jul 2, Jul 1, Jul 2,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net sales$1,021,610  $981,341  $3,186,358  $2,687,520 
Cost of sales 927,964   887,723   2,888,520   2,447,396 
Gross profit 93,646   93,618   297,838   240,124 
Operating expenses:       
Selling and administrative expenses 42,348   44,057   132,257   122,232 
Restructuring and other charges 23,094      23,094   2,021 
Operating income 28,204   49,561   142,487   115,871 
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense (8,231)  (3,923)  (23,412)  (10,314)
Interest income 598   318   2,291   851 
Miscellaneous, net (3,194)  (2,678)  (6,750)  (5,047)
Income before income taxes 17,377   43,278   114,616   101,361 
Income tax expense 1,578   5,784   15,783   13,575 
Net income$15,799  $37,494  $98,833  $87,786 
Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.57  $1.35  $3.58  $3.14 
Diluted$0.56  $1.33  $3.51  $3.09 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 27,561   27,738   27,619   27,913 
Diluted 27,992   28,179   28,169   28,452 


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
    
 Jul 1, Oct 1,
  2023   2022 
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$252,965  $274,805 
Restricted cash 589   665 
Accounts receivable 706,898   737,696 
Contract assets 132,995   138,540 
Inventories 1,641,673   1,602,783 
Prepaid expenses and other 64,166   61,633 
Total current assets 2,799,286   2,816,122 
Property, plant and equipment, net 476,482   444,705 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,914   65,134 
Deferred income taxes 40,350   39,075 
Other assets 30,911   28,189 
Total non-current assets 619,657   577,103 
Total assets$3,418,943  $3,393,225 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations$304,781  $273,971 
Accounts payable 697,112   805,583 
Customer deposits 582,172   480,486 
Accrued salaries and wages 79,935   88,876 
Other accrued liabilities 276,977   357,273 
Total current liabilities 1,940,977   2,006,189 
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 187,468   187,776 
Accrued income taxes payable 31,382   42,019 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 40,515   33,628 
Deferred income taxes 4,444   6,327 
Other liabilities 29,795   21,555 
Total non-current liabilities 293,604   291,305 
Total liabilities 2,234,581   2,297,494 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,   
54,294 and 54,084 shares issued, respectively,   
and 27,498 and 27,679 shares outstanding, respectively 543   541 
Additional paid-in-capital 655,675   652,467 
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,796 and 26,405, respectively (1,130,914)  (1,093,483)
Retained earnings 1,671,067   1,572,234 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,009)  (36,028)
Total shareholders’ equity 1,184,362   1,095,731 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$3,418,943  $3,393,225 
    


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  Jul 1, Apr 1, Jul 2, Jul 1, Jul 2,
   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Operating income, as reported$28,204  $56,942  $49,561  $142,487  $115,871 
Operating margin, as reported 2.8%  5.3%  5.1%  4.5%  4.3%
           
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Restructuring costs (1) 8,865         8,865   2,021 
Other non-recurring charges (2) 14,229         14,229    
Adjusted operating income$51,298  $56,942  $49,561  $165,581  $117,892 
Adjusted operating margin 5.0%  5.3%  5.1%  5.2%  4.4%
           
Net income, as reported$15,799  $40,844  $37,494  $98,833  $87,786 
           
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) 7,920         7,920   1,809 
Other non-recurring charges, net of tax (2) 13,346         13,346    
Adjusted net income$37,065  $40,844  $37,494  $120,099  $89,595 
           
Diluted earnings per share, as reported$0.56  $1.45  $1.33  $3.51  $3.09 
           
Non-GAAP per share adjustments:         
Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) 0.28         0.28   0.06 
Other non-recurring charges, net of tax (2) 0.48         0.47    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$1.32  $1.45  $1.33  $4.26  $3.15 
           
(1During the three and nine months ended July 1, 2023, restructuring costs of $8.9 million, or $7.9 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce as well as a lease agreement termination.

During the nine months ended July 2, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in the Company's APAC region.

(2During the three and nine months ended July 1, 2023, a one-time, non-recurring charge of $14.2 million, or $13.3 million net of taxes, was incurred for an arbitration decision regarding a contractual matter in the Company's EMEA region.
 


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
      
ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Nine Months Ended Six Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Jul 1, Apr 1, Jul 2,
 2023
 2023
 2022
Operating income, as reported $142,487   $114,283   $115,871 
Restructuring and other charges+ 23,094  +   + 2,021 
Adjusted operating income $165,581   $114,283   $117,892 
 ÷ 3  x 2  ÷ 3 
  $55,194      $39,297 
 x 4     x 4 
Adjusted annualized operating income $220,776   $228,566   $157,188 
Adjusted effective tax ratex 13% x 15% x 14%
Tax impact  28,701    34,285    22,006 
Adjusted operating income (tax-effected) $192,075   $194,281   $135,182 
         
Average invested capital÷$1,423,003  ÷$1,406,359  ÷$1,178,134 
ROIC  13.5%   13.8%   11.5%
Weighted average cost of capital- 9.0% - 9.0% - 9.3%
Economic return  4.5%   4.8%   2.2%


        
Average Invested Capital CalculationsJul 1, Apr 1, Dec 31, Oct 1,
  2023   2023   2022   2022 
Equity$1,184,362  $1,182,382  $1,150,259  $1,095,731 
Plus:       
Debt and finance lease obligations - current 304,781   294,011   329,076   273,971 
Operating lease obligations - current (1) 8,772   8,358   8,878   7,948 
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 187,468   188,730   187,272   187,776 
Operating lease obligations - long-term 40,515   31,257   32,149   33,628 
Less:       
Cash and cash equivalents (252,965)  (269,664)  (247,880)  (274,805)
 $1,472,933  $1,435,074  $1,459,754  $1,324,249 


        
Average Invested Capital CalculationsJul 2, Apr 2, Jan 1, Oct 2,
  2022   2022   2022   2021 
Equity$1,058,190  $1,040,591  $1,044,095  $1,028,232 
Plus:       
Debt and finance lease obligations - current 250,012   222,393   151,417   66,313 
Operating lease obligations - current (1) 8,640   9,266   9,507   9,877 
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 184,707   186,069   187,075   187,033 
Operating lease obligations - long-term 32,270   34,347   36,343   37,970 
Less:       
Cash and cash equivalents (276,608)  (307,964)  (217,067)  (270,172)
 $1,257,211  $1,184,702  $1,211,370  $1,059,253 
(1Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. 

