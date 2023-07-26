Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



“Horizon’s favorable second quarter earnings reflect the strength of our diversified business model across our retail, commercial and wealth platforms,” President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Prame said. “Our seasoned and granular deposit base performed well, maintaining a measured approach to funding costs while navigating a highly competitive market and shifting client demand to interest bearing products. These efforts paired well with our strategy of focusing loan production on higher yielding categories, resulting in improved yields and spread income. In the second quarter, we also posted strong non–interest income growth, with the active engagement of our clients in card spending and mortgage banking services. The positive results of our core revenue drivers were complimented by our consistent credit quality strength and our long standing expense management discipline.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Increased net income to $18.8 million or $0.43 per diluted share, from $18.2 million or $0.42 in the first quarter of 2023.



Net interest income of $46.2 million increased from $45.2 million in the linked quarter. Second quarter 2023 net interest income benefited from average total loan and earning asset growth over the linked quarter, as well as a swap termination fee of $1.5 million that contributed approximately $0.02 to diluted earnings per share.



Non–interest income expanded to $11.0 million from $9.6 million in the linked quarter.



Continued to manage non–interest expense as a percentage of average assets to less than 1.90% on an annualized basis, totaling $36.3 million, or 1.86%, compared to $34.5 million, or 1.79% in the linked quarter.



Deposits remained resilient during the quarter, totaling $5.71 billion at period end, compared to $5.70 billion on March 31, 2023.



Loans grew to $4.27 billion at period end, increasing by 2.2% annualized during the quarter and 5.3% annualized since December 31, 2022.



Maintained consistent and sound asset quality with 30 to 89 days delinquent loans representing 0.26% of total loans and non–performing loans representing 0.52% of total loans at period end, as well as net charge–offs representing 0.01% of average loans during the quarter.



Tangible common equity continued to improve to 6.91% of tangible assets on June 30, 2023, an improvement of 4 basis points during the quarter and 35 basis points since December 31, 2022.



The Bank’s capital position was strong with leverage and risk based capital ratios of 8.72% and 13.03%, respectively.



Horizon’s annualized dividend yield was robust at 6.15% as of June 30, 2023, with cash maintained at the holding company level representing approximately eight quarters of dividend payments and fixed costs.



Summary

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 2023 2023 2022 Net interest income $ 46,160 $ 45,237 $ 52,044 Net interest margin 2.69 % 2.67 % 3.13 % Adjusted net interest margin 2.57 % 2.65 % 3.06 %





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Asset Yields and Funding Costs 2023 2023 2022 Interest earning assets 4.39 % 4.17 % 3.39 % Interest bearing liabilities 2.10 % 1.85 % 0.34 %





For the Three Months Ended Non-interest Income and June 30, March 31, June 30, Mortgage Banking Income 2023 2023 2022 Total non–interest income $ 10,997 $ 9,620 $ 12,434 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,005 785 2,501 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 640 713 319





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Non-interest Expense 2023 2023 2022 Total non–interest expense $ 36,262 $ 34,524 $ 35,404 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.86 % 1.79 % 1.90 %





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Credit Quality 2023 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.32 % Non–performing loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.51 % Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 %





June 30, Net Reserve December 31, Allowance for Credit Losses 2023 2Q23 1Q23 2022 Commercial $ 30,354 $ (802 ) $ (1,289 ) $ 32,445 Retail Mortgage 3,648 (799 ) (1,130 ) 5,577 Warehouse 893 95 (222 ) 1,020 Consumer 15,081 1,956 1,703 11,422 Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) $ 49,976 $ 450 $ (938 ) $ 50,464 ACL / Total Loans 1.17 % 1.21 % Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”) $ 5,519 $ (639 ) $ (121 ) $ 6,279

“Horizon’s unwavering focus on lending to well qualified commercial and consumer borrowers in our dynamic local markets was reflected in our strong asset quality metrics,” Mr. Prame said. “Our consistent and conservative underwriting practices are expected to outperform relative to the industry, and we believe we are well positioned to navigate potential shifts in the economic outlook.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.8 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.2 million, or $0.42, for the linked quarter and $24.9 million, or $0.57, for the prior year period. The change in net income for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the linked quarter, reflects growth in non–interest income of $1.4 million, improved net interest income of $923,000 and lower income tax expense of $411,000, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $1.7 million and a modest increase in credit loss expense of $438,000.

Net interest income was $46.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $45.2 million in the linked quarter, benefiting from growth in average loans receivable and average interest earning assets, as well as a swap termination fee of $1.5 million.

Total non–interest income was $1.4 million higher in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $717,000 increase in interchange fees, a $520,000 increase in gain on sale of investment securities and a $220,000 increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, offset by a decrease of $73,000 in mortgage servicing income net of impairment and a decrease of $28,000 in fiduciary activities.

Total non–interest expense was $1.7 million higher in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from merit increases, commission expense and higher variable health care costs, a $300,000 increase in FDIC insurance expense and an increase in loan expenses, offset by a decrease in net occupancy expense and outside services expense from the linked quarter.

Horizon’s effective tax rate was 7.2% for the second quarter of 2023, with income tax expense of $1.5 million decreasing $411,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin

Horizon’s net interest margin was 2.69% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.67% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin reflects an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 22 basis points, offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 25 basis points.

Net interest margin, excluding the aforementioned swap termination fee and acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 2.57% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.65% for the linked quarter. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table below).

Lending Activity

Total loan balances and loans held for sale increased to $4.27 billion on June 30, 2023 compared to $4.25 billion on March 31, 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, mortgage warehouse loans increased $29.4 million, residential mortgage loans increased $12.3 million, loans held for sale increased $4.5 million and commercial loans increased $820,000, offset by measured payoffs and pay downs of lower yielding indirect auto loans that were the primary driver of a $23.2 million decrease in consumer loans.

The lending activities for the quarter were well balanced, with mortgage activities increasing with client demand and consumer lending displaying the strategic shift of the organization to focus on higher yielding assets. Commercial lending activity for the quarter was strong but impacted by accelerated large pay downs during the last week of the quarter.

Loan Growth by Type (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, QTD QTD Annualized 2023 2023 $ Change % Change % Change Commercial $ 2,506,279 $ 2,505,459 $ 820 0.0 % 0.1 % Residential mortgage 674,751 662,459 12,292 1.9 % 7.4 % Consumer 1,002,885 1,026,076 (23,191 ) (2.3 )% (9.1 )% Subtotal 4,183,915 4,193,994 (10,079 ) (0.2 )% (1.0 )% Loans held for sale 6,933 2,409 4,524 187.8 % 753.2 % Mortgage warehouse 82,345 52,957 29,388 55.5 % 222.6 % Total loans and loans held for sale $ 4,273,193 $ 4,249,360 $ 23,833 0.6 % 2.2 %

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances of $5.71 billion on June 30, 2023 increased 0.13% compared to $5.70 billion on March 31, 2023.

The deposit mix at the end of the second quarter of 2023 represented the demand for clients to earn more interest on their excess funds and consumers spending excess liquidity. Horizon successfully held deposits in the quarter while continuing to prudently manage funding costs as the Bank’s long–tenured and granular core deposit relationships remained with the Bank, reflecting the stability of the Bank’s in–market deposit portfolio.

Deposit Growth by Type (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, QTD QTD Annualized 2023 2023 $ Change % Change % Change Non–interest bearing $ 1,170,055 $ 1,231,845 $ (61,790 ) (5.0 )% (20.3 )% Interest bearing 3,289,474 3,402,525 (113,051 ) (3.3 )% (13.5 )% Time deposits 1,249,803 1,067,575 182,228 17.1 % 69.2 % Total deposits $ 5,709,332 $ 5,701,945 $ 7,387 0.1 % 0.5 %

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank continued to exceed regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at June 30, 2023. Stockholders’ equity totaled $709.2 million at June 30, 2023 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 8.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share (“TBVPS”) grew to $12.34, increasing $0.17 during the second quarter of 2023 and $0.75 during the first six months of the year.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of June 30, 2023.

Actual Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes with Capital Buffer Well Capitalized

Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions $ Ratio $ Ratio $ Ratio $ Ratio Total capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated $ 806,546 14.35 % $ 449,624

8.00 % $ 590,131

10.50 % N/A N/A Bank 732,236

13.03 % 449,727

8.00 % 590,267

10.50 % $ 562,159

10.00 % Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 755,581

13.44 % 337,218

6.00 % 477,725

8.50 % N/A N/A Bank 681,271

12.12 % 337,295

6.00 % 477,835

8.50 % 449,727

8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 635,090

11.30 % 252,913

4.50 % 393,421

7.00 % N/A N/A Bank 681,271 12.12 % 252,971

4.50 % 393,511

7.00 % 365,403

6.50 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) Consolidated 755,581

9.72 % 311,026 4.00 % 311,026 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 681,271 8.72 % 312,663 4.00 % 312,663 4.00 % 390,829

5.00 %

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing and new relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayments, investment security cash flows, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). On June 30, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $1.71 billion in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank. The Bank had approximately $650.7 million of unpledged investment securities on June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 7,963,353 $ 7,897,995 $ 7,872,518 $ 7,718,695 $ 7,640,936 Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold 119,637 30,221 12,233 7,302 5,646 Interest earning time deposits 2,452 3,098 2,812 2,814 3,799 Investment securities 2,889,309 2,958,978 3,020,306 3,017,191 3,093,792 Commercial loans 2,506,279 2,505,459 2,467,422 2,403,743 2,363,991 Mortgage warehouse loans 82,345 52,957 69,529 73,690 116,488 Residential mortgage loans 674,751 662,459 653,292 634,901 608,582 Consumer loans 1,002,885 1,026,076 967,755 919,198 866,819 Total loans 4,266,260 4,246,951 4,157,998 4,031,532 3,955,880 Earning assets 7,319,100 7,273,921 7,225,833 7,087,368 7,088,737 Non–interest bearing deposit accounts 1,170,055 1,231,845 1,277,768 1,315,155 1,328,213 Interest bearing transaction accounts 3,289,474 3,402,525 3,582,891 3,736,798 3,760,890 Time deposits 1,249,803 1,067,575 997,115 778,885 756,482 Total deposits 5,709,332 5,701,945 5,857,774 5,830,838 5,845,585 Borrowings 1,352,039 1,311,927 1,142,949 1,048,091 959,222 Subordinated notes 58,970 58,933 58,896 58,860 58,823 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,143 57,087 57,027 56,966 56,907 Total stockholders’ equity 709,243 702,559 677,375 644,993 657,865





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Income statement: Net interest income $ 46,160 $ 45,237 $ 48,782 $ 53,395 $ 53,008 Credit loss expense (recovery) 680 242 (69 ) (601 ) 240 Non–interest income 10,997 9,620 10,674 10,188 12,434 Non–interest expense 36,262 34,524 35,711 38,350 36,368 Income tax expense 1,452 1,863 2,649 2,013 3,975 Net income $ 18,763 $ 18,228 $ 21,165 $ 23,821 $ 24,859 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.49 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share 0.43 0.42 0.48 0.55 0.57 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share 16.25 16.11 15.55 14.80 15.10 Tangible book value per common share 12.34 12.17 11.59 10.82 11.11 Market value – high 11.10 16.32 20.00 20.59 19.21 Market value – low $ 7.75 $ 10.31 $ 14.51 $ 16.74 $ 16.72 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,639,987 43,583,554 43,574,151 43,573,370 43,572,796 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,742,588 43,744,721 43,667,953 43,703,793 43,684,691 Key ratios: Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.94 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.33 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 10.59 10.66 12.72 13.89 14.72 Net interest margin 2.69 2.67 2.85 3.04 3.13 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.17 1.17 1.21 1.27 1.32 Average equity to average assets 9.07 8.86 8.55 8.91 9.06 Efficiency ratio 63.44 62.93 60.06 59.33 54.91 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.86 1.79 1.84 1.91 1.90 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.72 8.86 8.89 8.84 8.85 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.12 12.65 12.72 12.74 12.87 Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.03 13.56 13.59 13.65 13.83





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Income statement: Net interest income $ 91,397 $ 98,875 Credit loss expense (recovery) 922 (1,146 ) Non–interest income 20,617 26,589 Non–interest expense 70,786 70,674 Income tax expense 3,315 7,514 Net income $ 36,991 $ 48,422 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per share 0.85 1.11 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.32 0.31 Book value per common share 16.25 15.10 Tangible book value per common share 12.34 11.11 Market value – high 16.32 23.45 Market value – low $ 7.75 $ 16.72 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,611,926 43,563,804 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,757,321 43,711,822 Key ratios: Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.32 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 10.62 14.01 Net interest margin 2.68 3.02 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.17 1.32 Average equity to average assets 8.97 9.43 Efficiency ratio 63.19 56.33 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.82 1.93 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.72 8.85 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.12 12.87 Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.03 13.83





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 41,484 $ 49,804 $ 56,194 $ 57,932 $ 59,377 30 to 89 days delinquent 10,913 13,971 10,709 6,970 6,739 Non–performing loans: 90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest 1,313 137 92 193 210 Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest — — 2,570 2,529 2,535 Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual — — 1,548 1,665 1,345 Non–accrual loans 20,796 19,660 17,630 14,771 16,116 Total non–performing loans $ 22,109 $ 19,797 $ 21,840 $ 19,158 $ 20,206 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.51 %





Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial $ 30,354 $ 31,156 $ 32,445 $ 33,806 $ 34,802 Residential mortgage 3,648 4,447 5,577 5,137 4,422 Mortgage warehouse 893 798 1,020 1,024 1,067 Consumer 15,081 13,125 11,422 11,402 12,059 Total $ 49,976 $ 49,526 $ 50,464 $ 51,369 $ 52,350





Net Charge–offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial $ 101 $ 104 $ (94 ) $ 51 $ (75 ) Residential mortgage (10 ) (6 ) (8 ) (75 ) 40 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 183 281 387 162 319 Total $ 274 $ 379 $ 285 $ 138 $ 284 Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 %





Total Non–performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial $ 8,275 $ 8,523 $ 9,330 $ 7,199 $ 8,008 Residential mortgage 8,168 6,926 8,123 8,047 8,469 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 5,666 4,348 4,387 3,912 3,729 Total $ 22,109 $ 19,797 $ 21,840 $ 19,158 $ 20,206 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.51 %





Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial $ 1,567 $ 1,567 $ 1,881 $ 3,206 $ 1,414 Residential mortgage 107 203 107 22 — Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 7 78 152 14 58 Total $ 1,681 $ 1,848 $ 2,140 $ 3,242 $ 1,472





Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 30,926 $ 376 4.88 % $ 7,083 $ 17 0.96 % Interest earning deposits 9,002 99 4.41 % 15,661 26 0.67 % Investment securities – taxable 1,706,761 8,740 2.05 % 1,770,816 8,673 1.96 % Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 1,240,931 7,059 2.89 % 1,374,032 7,307 2.70 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,225,020 60,594 5.78 % 3,776,041 40,585 4.33 % Total interest earning assets 7,212,640 76,868 4.39 % 6,943,633 56,608 3.39 % Non–interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 102,935 98,040 Allowance for credit losses (49,481 ) (52,525 ) Other assets 573,932 487,090 Total average assets $ 7,840,026 $ 7,476,238 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 4,445,074 $ 18,958 1.71 % $ 4,540,959 $ 1,677 0.15 % Borrowings 1,176,702 9,035 3.08 % 613,282 1,409 0.92 % Repurchase agreements 140,606 683 1.95 % 141,470 41 0.12 % Subordinated notes 58,946 881 5.99 % 58,800 881 6.01 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,110 1,151 8.08 % 56,870 556 3.92 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,878,438 30,708 2.10 % 5,411,381 4,564 0.34 % Non–interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,186,520 1,335,779 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 64,115 51,779 Stockholders’ equity 710,953 677,299 Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,840,026 $ 7,476,238 Net interest income / spread $ 46,160 2.29 % $ 52,044 3.05 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1) 2.69 % 3.13 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 19,411 $ 459 4.77 % $ 121,707 $ 108 0.18 % Interest earning deposits 8,891 169 3.83 % 18,154 50 0.56 % Investment securities – taxable 1,717,008 17,465 2.05 % 1,709,014 16,064 1.90 % Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 1,277,328 14,615 2.92 % 1,326,819 14,004 2.69 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,184,347 115,958 5.61 % 3,703,857 77,124 4.22 % Total interest earning assets 7,206,985 148,666 4.28 % 6,879,551 107,350 3.27 % Non–interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 103,247 101,340 Allowance for credit losses (49,907 ) (53,411 ) Other assets 574,707 463,868 Total average assets $ 7,835,032 $ 7,391,348 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 4,472,519 $ 33,777 1.52 % $ 4,509,962 $ 3,173 0.14 % Borrowings 1,115,350 18,303 3.31 % 558,867 2,453 0.89 % Repurchase agreements 139,683 1,186 1.71 % 140,610 77 0.11 % Subordinated notes 58,928 1,761 6.03 % 58,782 1,761 6.04 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,079 2,242 7.92 % 56,839 1,011 3.59 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,843,559 57,269 1.98 % 5,325,060 8,475 0.32 % Non–interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,220,917 1,329,316 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 67,893 39,968 Stockholders’ equity 702,663 697,004 Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,835,032 $ 7,391,348 Net interest income / spread $ 91,397 2.30 % $ 98,875 2.95 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1) 2.68 % 3.02 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 228,986 $ 123,505 Interest earning time deposits 2,452 2,812 Investment securities, available for sale 905,813 997,558 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,668,229 and $1,681,309) 1,983,496 2,022,748 Loans held for sale 6,933 5,807 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $49,976 and $50,464 4,216,284 4,107,534 Premises and equipment, net 95,053 92,677 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 34,509 26,677 Goodwill 155,211 155,211 Other intangible assets 15,433 17,239 Interest receivable 37,536 35,294 Cash value of life insurance 148,171 146,175 Other assets 133,476 139,281 Total assets $ 7,963,353 $ 7,872,518 Liabilities Deposits Non–interest bearing $ 1,170,055 $ 1,277,768 Interest bearing 4,539,277 4,580,006 Total deposits 5,709,332 5,857,774 Borrowings 1,352,039 1,142,949 Subordinated notes 58,970 58,896 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,143 57,027 Interest payable 12,739 5,380 Other liabilities 63,887 73,117 Total liabilities 7,254,110 7,195,143 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares — — Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares

Issued and outstanding 44,112,816 and 43,937,889 shares — — Additional paid–in capital 354,953 354,188 Retained earnings 452,209 429,385 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (97,919 ) (106,198 ) Total stockholders’ equity 709,243 677,375 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,963,353 $ 7,872,518





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Loans receivable $ 60,594 $ 55,364 $ 50,859 $ 45,517 $ 40,585 Investment securities – taxable 8,740 8,725 8,702 8,436 8,673 Investment securities – non–taxable 7,059 7,556 7,543 7,478 7,307 Other 475 153 83 65 43 Total interest income 76,868 71,798 67,187 61,496 56,608 Interest expense Deposits 18,958 14,819 10,520 4,116 1,677 Borrowed funds 9,718 9,771 6,040 3,895 1,450 Subordinated notes 881 880 881 880 881 Junior subordinated debentures issued capital trusts 1,151 1,091 964 744 556 Total interest expense 30,708 26,561 18,405 9,635 4,564 Net interest income 46,160 45,237 48,782 51,861 52,044 Credit loss expense (recovery) 680 242 (69 ) (601 ) 240 Net interest income after credit loss expense 45,480 44,995 48,851 52,462 51,804 Non–interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,021 3,028 2,947 3,023 2,833 Wire transfer fees 116 109 118 148 170 Interchange fees 3,584 2,867 2,951 3,089 3,582 Fiduciary activities 1,247 1,275 1,270 1,203 1,405 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 20 (500 ) — — — Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,005 785 1,196 1,441 2,501 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 640 713 637 355 319 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 1,015 981 751 814 519 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance — — — — 644 Other income 349 362 804 115 461 Total non–interest income 10,997 9,620 10,674 10,188 12,434 Non–interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,162 18,712 19,978 20,613 19,957 Net occupancy expenses 3,249 3,563 3,279 3,293 3,190 Data processing 3,016 2,669 2,884 2,539 2,607 Professional fees 633 533 694 552 283 Outside services and consultants 2,515 2,717 2,985 2,855 2,485 Loan expense 1,397 1,118 1,281 1,392 1,533 FDIC insurance expense 840 540 388 670 775 Core deposit intangible amortization 903 903 925 926 925 Other losses 134 221 118 398 362 Other expenses 3,413 3,548 3,179 3,578 3,287 Total non–interest expense 36,262 34,524 35,711 36,816 35,404 Income before income taxes 20,215 20,091 23,814 25,834 28,834 Income tax expense 1,452 1,863 2,649 2,013 3,975 Net income $ 18,763 $ 18,228 $ 21,165 $ 23,821 $ 24,859 Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.49 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share 0.43 0.42 0.48 0.55 0.57





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Interest income Loans receivable $ 115,958 $ 77,124 Investment securities – taxable 17,465 16,064 Investment securities – non–taxable 14,615 14,004 Other 628 158 Total interest income 148,666 107,350 Interest expense Deposits 33,777 3,173 Borrowed funds 19,489 2,530 Subordinated notes 1,761 1,761 Junior subordinated debentures issued capital trusts 2,242 1,011 Total interest expense 57,269 8,475 Net interest income 91,397 98,875 Credit loss expense (recovery) 922 (1,146 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense 90,475 100,021 Non–interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,049 5,628 Wire transfer fees 225 329 Interchange fees 6,451 6,362 Fiduciary activities 2,522 2,908 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (480 ) — Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,790 4,528 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 1,353 3,808 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 1,996 1,029 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance — 644 Other income 711 1,353 Total non–interest income 20,617 26,589 Non–interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 38,874 39,692 Net occupancy expenses 6,812 6,751 Data processing 5,685 5,144 Professional fees 1,166 597 Outside services and consultants 5,232 5,010 Loan expense 2,515 2,738 FDIC insurance expense 1,380 1,500 Core deposit intangible amortization 1,806 1,851 Other losses 355 530 Other expenses 6,961 6,861 Total non–interest expense 70,786 70,674 Income before income taxes 40,306 55,936 Income tax expense 3,315 7,514 Net income $ 36,991 $ 48,422 Basic earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per share 0.85 1.11

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre–tax, pre–provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net income as reported $ 18,763 $ 18,228 $ 21,165 $ 23,821 $ 24,859 $ 36,991 $ 48,422 Swap termination fee (1,453 ) — — — — (1,453 ) — Tax effect 305 — — — — 305 — Net income excluding swap termination fee 17,615 18,228 21,165 23,821 24,859 35,843 48,422 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (20 ) 500 — — — 480 — Tax effect 4 (105 ) — — — (101 ) — Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 17,599 18,623 21,165 23,821 24,859 36,222 48,422 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) — — — — (644 ) — (644 ) Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 17,599 18,623 21,165 23,821 24,215 36,222 47,778 Adjusted net income $ 17,599 $ 18,623 $ 21,165 $ 23,821 $ 24,215 $ 36,222 $ 47,778





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.85 $ 1.11 Swap termination fee (0.03 ) — — — — (0.03 ) — Tax effect 0.01 — — — — 0.01 — Diluted EPS excluding swap termination fee 0.41 0.42 0.48 0.55 0.57 0.83 1.11 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 0.01 — — — 0.01 — Tax effect — — — — — — — Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 0.41 0.43 0.48 0.55 0.57 0.84 1.11 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) — — — — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.41 0.43 0.48 0.55 0.56 0.84 1.10 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.84 $ 1.10





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Pre–tax income $ 20,215 $ 20,091 $ 23,814 $ 25,834 $ 28,834 $ 40,306 $ 55,936 Credit loss expense (recovery) 680 242 (69 ) (601 ) 240 922 (1,146 ) Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 20,895 $ 20,333 $ 23,745 $ 25,233 $ 29,074 $ 41,228 $ 54,790 Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 20,895 $ 20,333 $ 23,745 $ 25,233 $ 29,074 $ 41,228 $ 54,790 Swap termination fee (1,453 ) — — — — (1,453 ) — (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (20 ) 500 — — — 480 — Death benefit on BOLI — — — — (644 ) — (644 ) Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 19,422 $ 20,833 $ 23,745 $ 25,233 $ 28,430 $ 40,255 $ 54,146





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income as reported $ 46,160 $ 45,237 $ 48,782 $ 51,861 $ 52,044 $ 91,397 $ 98,875 Average interest earning assets 7,212,640 7,201,266 7,091,980 7,056,208 6,943,633 7,206,985 6,879,551 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”) 2.69 % 2.67 % 2.85 % 3.04 % 3.13 % 2.68 % 3.02 % Net interest income as reported $ 46,160 $ 45,237 $ 48,782 $ 51,861 $ 52,044 $ 91,397 $ 98,875 Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”) (651 ) (367 ) (431 ) (906 ) (1,223 ) (1,018 ) (2,139 ) Swap termination fee (1,453 ) — — — — (1,453 ) — Adjusted net interest income $ 44,056 $ 44,870 $ 48,351 $ 50,955 $ 50,821 $ 88,926 $ 96,736 Adjusted net interest margin 2.57 % 2.65 % 2.83 % 2.99 % 3.06 % 2.61 % 2.96 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Total stockholders’ equity $ 709,243 $ 702,559 $ 677,375 $ 644,993 $ 657,865 Less: Intangible assets 170,644 171,547 172,450 173,375 173,662 Total tangible stockholders’ equity $ 538,599 $ 531,012 $ 504,925 $ 471,618 $ 484,203 Common shares outstanding 43,645,216 43,621,422 43,574,151 43,574,151 43,572,796 Book value per common share $ 16.25 $ 16.11 $ 15.55 $ 14.80 $ 15.10 Tangible book value per common share $ 12.34 $ 12.17 $ 11.59 $ 10.82 $ 11.11





Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Non–interest expense as reported $ 36,262 $ 34,524 $ 35,711 $ 36,816 $ 35,404 $ 70,786 $ 70,674 Net interest income as reported 46,160 45,237 48,782 51,861 52,044 91,397 98,875 Non–interest income as reported $ 10,997 $ 9,620 $ 10,674 $ 10,188 $ 12,434 $ 20,617 $ 26,589 Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)

(“Efficiency Ratio”) 63.44 % 62.93 % 60.06 % 59.33 % 54.91 % 63.19 % 56.33 % Non–interest expense as reported $ 36,262 $ 34,524 $ 35,711 $ 36,816 $ 35,404 $ 70,786 $ 70,674 Net interest income as reported 46,160 45,237 48,782 51,861 52,044 91,397 98,875 Swap termination fee (1,453 ) — — — — (1,453 ) — Net interest income excluding swap termination fee 44,707 45,237 48,782 51,861 52,044 89,944 98,875 Non–interest income as reported 10,997 9,620 10,674 10,188 12,434 20,617 26,589 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (20 ) 500 — — — 480 — Death benefit on BOLI — — — — (644 ) — (644 ) Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 10,977 $ 10,120 $ 10,674 $ 10,188 $ 11,790 $ 21,097 $ 25,945 Adjusted efficiency ratio 65.12 % 62.37 % 60.06 % 59.33 % 55.46 % 63.75 % 56.62 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Average assets $ 7,840,026 $ 7,831,106 $ 7,718,366 $ 7,635,102 $ 7,476,238 $ 7,835,032 $ 7,391,348 Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported 0.96 % 0.94 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.33 % 0.95 % 1.32 % Swap termination fee (0.07 ) — — — — (0.04 ) — Tax effect 0.02 — — — — 0.01 — ROAA excluding swap termination fee 0.91 0.94 1.09 1.24 1.33 0.92 1.32 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 0.03 — — — 0.01 — Tax effect — (0.01 ) — — — — — ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 0.91 0.96 1.09 1.24 1.33 0.93 1.32 Death benefit on BOLI — — — — (0.03 ) — (0.02 ) ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.91 0.96 1.09 1.24 1.30 0.93 1.30 Adjusted ROAA 0.91 % 0.96 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.30 % 0.93 % 1.30 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Average common equity $ 710,953 $ 693,472 $ 660,188 $ 680,376 $ 677,299 $ 702,663 $ 697,004 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported 10.59 % 10.66 % 12.72 % 13.89 % 14.72 % 10.62 % 14.01 % Swap termination fee (0.82 ) — — — — (0.41 ) — Tax effect 0.17 — — — — 0.09 — ROACE excluding swap termination fee 9.94 10.66 12.72 13.89 14.72 10.30 14.01 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (0.01 ) 0.29 — — — 0.14 — Tax effect — (0.06 ) — — — (0.03 ) — ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 9.93 10.89 12.72 13.89 14.72 10.41 14.01 Death benefit on BOLI — — — — (0.38 ) — (0.19 ) ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI 9.93 10.89 12.72 13.89 14.34 10.41 13.82 Adjusted ROACE 9.93 % 10.89 % 12.72 % 13.89 % 14.34 % 10.41 % 13.82 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Average common equity $ 710,953 $ 693,472 $ 660,188 $ 680,376 $ 677,299 $ 702,663 $ 697,004 Less: Average intangible assets 171,177 172,139 173,050 173,546 175,321 171,655 175,836 Average tangible equity $ 539,776 $ 521,333 $ 487,138 $ 506,830 $ 501,978 $ 531,008 $ 521,168 Return on average tangible equity (“ROATE”) as reported 13.94 % 14.18 % 17.24 % 18.65 % 19.86 % 14.05 % 18.74 % Swap termination fee (1.08 ) — — — — (0.55 ) — Tax effect 0.23 — — — — 0.12 — ROATE excluding swap termination fee 13.09 14.18 17.24 18.65 19.86 13.62 18.74 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (0.01 ) 0.39 — — — 0.18 — Tax effect — (0.08 ) — — — (0.04 ) — ROATE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 13.08 14.49 17.24 18.65 19.86 13.76 18.74 Death benefit on BOLI — — — — (0.51 ) — (0.25 ) ROATE excluding death benefit on BOLI 13.08 14.49 17.24 18.65 19.35 13.76 18.49 Adjusted ROATE 13.08 % 14.49 % 17.24 % 18.65 % 19.35 % 13.76 % 18.49 %

