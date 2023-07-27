FORVIA H1 RESULTS

French English

H1 2023 RESULTS ON TRACK WITH PRIORITIES & POWER25 PLAN

·SUSTAINABLE PROFITABLE GROWTH AND SOLID CASH GENERATION

o Robust organic growth of all Business Groups; outperformance of +740bps

o Operating margin up 150bps year-on-year, at 5.0% of sales and EBITDA margin up 50bps, at 11.8% of sales

o Solid net cash-flow of €172m

o Strong order intake of €15bn, with average profitability above POWER25 objectives

·COMBINATION WITH HELLA GAINING MOMENTUM

o Synergies at year-end expected to exceed initial target of €120m (40% of €300m)

·DELEVERAGING ON TRACK

o Net debt/Adj. EBITDA reduced to 2.4x(1) at June 30, 2023 vs. 3.1x at June 30, 2022

o Expected completion of the disposal program will accelerate deleveraging in H2, with Net debt/Adj. EBITDA between 2.0x and 2.2x at December 31, 2023

·FY 2023 GUIDANCE ADJUSTED UPWARD ON HIGHER ANNUAL PRODUCTION ASSUMPTION

ratio calculated before IFRS 5 impact and fully comparable to 3.1x at June 30, 2022; see details in page 15

In €m H1 2022* H1 2023 YoY change Worldwide automotive production** (in m units) 38,933 43,300 +11.2% Sales 11,233 13,621 +21.3% of which: Organic growth (at constant scope & currencies)

HELLA scope effect (1 month)



2,093

617 +18.6%

+5.5% Adj. EBITDA

As % of sales 1,266

11.3% 1,607

11.8% +26.9%

+50bps Operating income 398 675 +69.6% As % of sales 3.5% 5.0% +150bps Net cash flow

As % of sales 155

1.4% 172

1.3% +11.0%

-10bps

* Restated for SAS (part of the “Interiors” Business Group), presented as Discontinued operations as from January 1, 2022

** Source: S&P Global Mobility (ex-IHS Markit) dated July 2023

FY 2023 NEW GUIDANCE

Based on actual worldwide automotive production growth in the first half and expected evolution in the second half, FORVIA is revising upward its worldwide automotive production assumption in 2023 to around 86 million LVs, from 82 million estimated in February.

As a consequence, the Group is adjusting upward its 2023 guidance as follows:

Sales between €26.5 billion and €27.5 billion (vs. between €25.2bn and 26.2bn)

(vs. between €25.2bn and 26.2bn) Operating margin between 5.2% and 6.2% of sales (vs. between 5.0% and 6.0%) , confirming sequential improvement in H2 over H1

(vs. between 5.0% and 6.0%) Net cash flow > 1.5% of sales (unchanged)

(unchanged) Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio between 2.0x and 2.2x at December 31, 2023

(vs. between 2.0x and 2.4x)

The first-half 2023 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 26, under the chairmanship of Michel de ROSEN.

These financial statements have been subject to a limited review and the external auditors have issued their report.

All financial terms used in this press release are explained at the end of this document, under the section “Definitions of terms used in this document”.

IFRS 5 – Discontinued operations

Faurecia’s SAS Cockpit Modules division (assembly and logistics services), that was part of the “Interiors” Business Group and whose contemplated disposal was announced on February 19, 2023, is now presented as Discontinued operations. Impacts on the Group’s 2022 consolidated figures are presented in Appendix, at the end of this document.

All figures related to worldwide or regional automotive production refer to the S&P Global Mobility forecast dated July 2023.

H1 2023 KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

Robust order intake > €15 billion in H1 2023 with high average profitability, reinforcing Group exposure to fast-growing segments

In H1, FORVIA recorded order intake above €15 billion, a high level reflecting strong momentum of both Faurecia and HELLA.

Received awards reinforce the Group’s development on its key activities and geographies:

€3.8bn in China, representing 25% of the Group’s total order intake, reflect the strengthening of the partnership with BYD, and healthy prospects with other Chinese OEMs and international OEMs,

representing 25% of the Group’s total order intake, reflect the strengthening of the partnership with BYD, and healthy prospects with other Chinese OEMs and international OEMs, €3.2bn in Electronics, representing 21% of the Group’s total order intake, highlight the strength of HELLA’s portfolio of technologies,

representing 21% of the Group’s total order intake, highlight the strength of HELLA’s portfolio of technologies, €7.5bn in Electric Vehicles (Evs + FCEVs), representing 50% of the Group’s total order intake, benefit from a key commercial success with a major US EV car maker and a promising award with a Tier-1 OEM in hydrogen storage system,

representing 50% of the Group’s total order intake, benefit from a key commercial success with a major US EV car maker and a promising award with a Tier-1 OEM in hydrogen storage system, €8bn in Premium & SUVs, representing more than 54 % of the Group’s total order intake, included major conquests across the regions.

It is worth mentioning:

A major Lighting award with a large US EV OEM (SOP: Q4 2024),

A new award for luxury complete seats for BYD in China (SOP: Q4 2024),

A major Seating award with a German OEM in Europe (SOP: Q2 2026),

And a key Electronics award for Clarion Cockpit Electronics with a Japanese OEM (SOP: Q2 2027).

The order intake recorded in H1 2023 has an average operating margin above the Group’s Power25 objectives.

Combination with HELLA gaining momentum and delivering accelerated synergies

The pace of the combination with HELLA accelerated in H1, allowing FORVIA to make further progress on revenue and cost synergies

On revenue synergies, Faurecia and HELLA made joint presentation for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and at the Shanghai Auto Show. They will also will jointly showcase their technology offerings at the next IAA Mobility 2023 fair in Munich. At June 30, 2023, cumulated joint order intake amounted to €1.9 billion.

Leveraging on numerous projects in key areas, including procurements, freight and SG&A, Faurecia and HELLA delivered accelerated cost synergies in H1. Total cost synergies rose to €64 million at the end of H1 2023 (vs. €11 million at the end of H1 2022) and expected total synergies at year-end 2023 should exceed the initial target of €120 million (40% of the total €300 million cost synergies to be generated by 2025).

Early July was created FH Services S.A.S., a joint venture co-owned and co-managed by HELLA and Faurecia and designed to leverage the combined strengths of a shared organization, that will serve as the global provider of leading IT and Indirect Purchasing solutions to FORVIA’s collective 150,000 internal business users worldwide.

Amicable resolution of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Seating program in Michigan confirming the end of loss-making JIT operations by the end of Q3

In H1, FORVIA and Stellantis amicably resolved claims between the parties allowing FORVIA to exit from the Just-in-time part of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer seating program in Michigan. The following actions will allow the program to break even by the end of Q3 2023:

Termination of the Just-in-time business as from September 30, 2023,

Continuation of the Seat Frame activity, relocated in Monterrey (Mexico).

Ongoing negotiations with customers to enhance inflation pass-through in H2

In H1, operating margin continued to be impacted by cost inflation. Compared to 2022, when cost increases were predominantly caused by raw material prices, inflation in 2023 is mainly related to energy, labor and, to a lesser extent, raw material prices.

In H1, FORVIA has decided not to accept insufficient compensation offered by some OEMs for around €30 million and will continue negotiations, in order to reach more acceptable agreements in H2.

At the end of 2022, the cumulated inflation pass-through represented 87% of total gross inflation. Based on the carry-over effect of past agreements and expected positive impacts of ongoing negotiations, the Group expects to recover a higher percentage of inflation in H2 and reach at year-end at least the same level of 87% as reached at the end of 2022.

All three transactions finalizing the €1 billion asset disposal have received clearance: two of them closing shortly and the third one expected to close by the end of Q3

In H1, FORVIA signed three agreements finalizing its €1 billion asset disposal program that started in 2022:

The sale of a 16.66% stake in Symbio to Stellantis for a total consideration of €150 million. All regulatory approvals required have now been obtained and parties are expecting to close this transaction shortly. Upon of this transaction, FORVIA, Michelin and Stellantis will be equal partners in Symbio at 33 1/3% each,

The sale of SAS Cockpit Modules division (assembly and logistics services) to the Motherson Group, for an enterprise value of €540 million. The transaction has now been cleared by merger control authorities in all relevant jurisdictions and parties are expecting to close the transaction within the coming days,

The sale of part of commercial vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment business in Europe and in the United-States to Cummins for an enterprise value of €142 million. The transaction has been cleared by merger control authorities and parties are expecting to close the transaction by the end of Q3.

The related cash proceeds will contribute to the accelerated deleveraging of the Group, with an objective to reduce Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio to between 2.0x and 2.2x by year-end.

New ESG achievements with MSCI rating upgraded to ‘A’ from ‘BBB’ and new step forward on decarbonization

MSCI leading ESG rating agency upgraded FORVIA’s rating from ‘BBB’ to ‘A’. The agency welcomes positive evolution in the governance, specifically the alignment of the Board structure with investor’s interests. MSCI also highlights the entry in the Lighting business which has intrinsically lower exposure to product liability risks than other products in the auto supplier sector. After the previous upgrade from ‘BB’ to ‘BBB’ obtained in July 2022, this new step underlines the Group’s constant progress on ESG topics and now ranks FORVIA within the first quartile of the MSCI 32 auto components manufacturers universe.

Building on its 2045 SBTi-validated Net zero carbon emissions roadmap, FORVIA made a new step forward in decarbonization by signing a ten-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Renewable Capital. This deal is securing almost all the output from the 417 GWh, 24 wind turbines, Klevberget onshore farm in Sweden and will generate the equivalent of more than 40% of all FORVIA’s European yearly electric consumption, taking its renewable energy capacity to up to 70% across Europe.





H1 2023 KEY FIGURES

The automotive market grew by 11.2% in H1, driven by a sharp rebound in Europe

The worldwide automotive production showed strong dynamics in H1 with a global production of 43.3 million light vehicles, corresponding to an 11.2% growth year on year. The market was supported by a very robust global demand and the progressive normalization of semi-conductor’s supply.

In our main regions, trends were as follows:

Europ e (47% of Group sales): production was up 16.1% at 9.2 million LVs, on a low base of H1 2022 impacted by the start of the war in Ukraine,

(47% of Group sales): on a low base of H1 2022 impacted by the start of the war in Ukraine, North America (24% of Group sales): production was up 12.2% at 8 million LVs, the highest first semester level since 2019,

(24% of Group sales): the highest first semester level since 2019, China (20% of Group sales): production was up 7.1% at 12.6 million LVs, representing close to 30% of worldwide production.

H1 2023 Group consolidated sales and operating income

H1 2022 consolidated sales of €13,621 million: +21.3% on a reported basis and +18.6% on an organic basis, representing an outperformance of +740bps

Organic growth of €2,092 million or +18.6% of last year’s sales, representing a strong outperformance of +740bps compared to worldwide automotive production that was up 11.2% during the period. Out of the 740bps, +430bps came from volumes, +110bps from inflation pass-through and +200bps from a favorable regional mix.

Positive scope effect of €617 million or + 5.5% of last year’s sales, corresponding to the consolidation of one additional month of HELLA (consolidation started on February 1, 2022).

Negative currency effect of €322 million or 2.9% of last year’s sales, mainly due to the depreciation of the Chinese yuan, Argentinian peso and Turkish lira vs. the euro, mitigated by the appreciation of the US dollar vs. the euro.

All Business Groups recorded a strong organic outperformance.

H1 2023 consolidated operating income of €675 million, up 150bps at 5.0% of sales

The €277 million year-on-year increase reflected:

Volume/mix effect for an estimated positive impact of €260 million, A negative currency impact of €45 million, Net inflation cost for an estimated year-on-year negative impact of €50 million, Acceleration in cost synergies related to the integration of HELLA for a year-on-year positive impact of €53 million (€64 million in H1 2023 vs. €11 million in H1 2022), Sequential year-on-year reduction of extra-costs from the Seating program in Michigan, leading to a net positive impact of €20 million (€25 million extra-costs in H1 2023 vs. €45 million in H1 2022), And the accretive contribution of one additional month of consolidation of HELLA for €38 million.



It is worth reminding that commercial actions to mitigate inflation have a dilutive impact on operating margin, as they are at zero margin.

H1 2023 SALES AND PROFITABILITY BY BUSINESS GROUP

SEATING (31% of Group consolidated sales in the period)

Sales

Strong organic sales outperformance of 1,200bps driven by: Strong organic sales growth of +43% in China, driven by buoyant activity with BYD, and a major US EV car maker, Outperformance in Europe, with an organic growth of +19%, mainly related to German OEMs.



Operating income

Operating margin of 3.3%, up 150bps vs. H1 2022: This improvement included the positive year-on-year impact from the reduction by €20 million of the extra-costs related to the Michigan program (€25 million extra-costs in H1 2023 vs. €45 million in H1 2022). As already indicated on page 4, the agreement signed with the OEM allows FORVIA to exit by the end of Q3 from the JIT part of this program, that was loss-making, It also included a positive regional mix impact, as activity in China grew strongly and is accretive to operating margin, Conversely, operating margin was impacted by the dilutive effect of inflation pass-through.



On July 20, FORVIA and BYD announced that will reinforce their partnership with the construction of new seat assembly plant in Thailand.

FORVIA and BYD will launch the construction of a new state-of-the-art seat-assembly plant in the Rayong province of Thailand. This new facility will produce complete seat sets under Shenzhen Faurecia Automotive Parts Co., Ltd, a joint venture created by BYD and Faurecia in 2017, majority owned by FORVIA.

This strengthens the partnership developed with BYD, already active through seven cutting-edge factories established in China, including four within the past 18 months.

FORVIA’s entry into Thailand’s market for its Seating activities marks a powerful milestone, complementing the Group’s existing industrial presence in the country across its Interior, Electronics, and Clean Mobility businesses.

INTERIORS (18% of Group consolidated sales in the period)

Sales

Solid organic sales outperformance of 440bps, driven by double digit sales growth in all major regions, notably: Europe at +22%, driven by Ford, JLR and BMW, China at +24% supported by a sharp acceleration with a major US EV maker, Volvo and new entrants.

notably:

Operating income

Operating margin of 3.8%, up 90bps vs. H1 2022. This improvement is the net result of: Positive contribution from volume/mix evolution, Negative contribution from the investment in Materi’Act, the newly created division for sustainable materials, the dilutive impact of inflation pass-through and costs generated by a high number of simultaneous starts of production.



CLEAN MOBILITY (18% of Group consolidated sales in the period)

Sales

Organic sales outperformance of 50bps, driven by: Robust dynamics in Asia (+20%), supported by high level of activity with Volkswagen in China and major sales improvement with HKMC in the rest of Asia, Strong organic sales growth of +14% in Europe, mainly driven by Stellantis and Ford, And strong double-digit organic growth of +30% in South America, reflecting strong activity with Ford and Toyota.



Operating income

Operating margin of 7.7%, up 110bps vs. H1 2022. This improvement is the net result of: Positive contribution from volume/mix evolution and gradual resolution of some operational extra-costs that impacted profitability in 2022, Negative contribution from the development of zero-emission sales, which are not profitable yet, and the dilutive impact of inflation pass-through.

ELECTRONICS (15% of Group consolidated sales in the period)

Sales

Strong organic sales outperformance of 750bps Double-digit organic growth across the Group’s Electronics activities, HELLA Electronics (c. three quarters of total FORVIA’s Electronics activities) was driven high demand for automated driving and energy management products, such as radar sensors and high-voltage battery management systems.



Operating income

Operating margin of +4.3%, up 20bps vs. H1 2022, was the net effect of: An improved operating margin for HELLA Electronics reflecting the net effect of improved operational performance and recovery from previous year’s difficulties in China, on one side, and increase in R&D expenses to develop order book and prepare for ongoing projects, on the other side, An operating loss for Clarion Electronics, mainly reflecting high increase in freight costs to maintain supply of semiconductors, unfavorable geographic mix and delay in inflation compensation with two Japanese OEMs.

LIGHTING (14% of Group consolidated sales in the period)

Sales

Strong organic sales outperformance of 1,370bps Organic sales growth of c. 25% reflected market leadership position and favorable regional mix with strong demand from premium OEMs for sophisticated lighting solutions.



Operating income

Strong improvement in operating margin to +4.9%, up 410bps vs. H1 2022, confirmed turnaround underway and reflected: Positive operating leverage with improved business development, Improved performance in China that was impacted in H1 2022 by Covid-19 lockdown.



LIFECYCLE SOLUTIONS (4% of Group consolidated sales in the period)

Sales

Strong organic sales outperformance of 290bps, driven by: Successful spare parts business with high growth notably in Mexico, Poland and Brazil, Strong activity with commercial vehicles.



Operating income

Operating margin of +13.2%, up 230bps year-on-year, reflected: Higher business volumes and SG&A savings, Strong inflation pass-through.







H1 2023 SALES AND PROFITABILITY BY REGION

Sales

Strong sales momentum in Europe (47% of Group sales) and China (20% of Group sales), with outperformance of 270bps and 2,210bps respectively: Europe (within EMEA) recorded organic growth of +19%, driven by strong performance in Seating, Electronics and Lighting, China (within Asia) recorded organic growth of +29%, sustained by Seating, Lighting, and Interiors.

(47% of Group sales) (20% of Group sales), Organic sales growth of +10.3% in Americas was driven by South America that grew in strong double-digits while North America grew in high-single digits.

Operating income

Operating margin improved in all regions: Operating margin in EMEA started to recover, from 2.0% in H1 2022 to 2.6% in H1 2023, despite inflation, Operating margin in Americas also improved from 1.3% in H1 2022 to 4.0% in H1 2023, mainly driven by improved profitability of North American operations, Operating margin in Asia improved from 9.0% in H1 2022 to 10.4% in H1 2023, demonstrating robustness of double-digit operating margin in China.







H1 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

As detailed above by Business Groups and regions, operating income (before amortization of acquired intangible assets) rose by 69.6% from €398 million in H1 2022 to €675 million in H1 2023, an improvement of 150bps as a percentage of sales, from 3.5% in H1 2022 to 5.0% in H1 2023.

Amortization of intangibles assets acquired in business combinations: net charge of €98 million vs. a net charge of €81 million in H1 2022, mostly reflecting the additional month of consolidation of HELLA, that started as from February 2022.

net charge of €98 million vs. a net charge of €81 million in H1 2022, mostly reflecting the additional month of consolidation of HELLA, that started as from February 2022. Restructuring expenses: net charge of €72 million vs. a net charge of €154 million in H1 2022, that included a net charge of €45 million for restructuring actions in Russia.

net charge of €72 million vs. a net charge of €154 million in H1 2022, that included a net charge of €45 million for restructuring actions in Russia. Other non-recurring operating income and expense: net income of €1 million vs. a net charge of €74 million in H1 2022, that included costs related to the acquisition of HELLA for €41 million and other costs related to operations in Russia for €29 million.

net income of €1 million vs. a net charge of €74 million in H1 2022, that included costs related to the acquisition of HELLA for €41 million and other costs related to operations in Russia for €29 million. Net financial result: net charge of €306 million vs. a net charge of €271 million in H1 2022 mainly reflected higher interest rates and higher average net debt over the period.



Income before tax of fully consolidated companies was a profit of €200 million vs. a loss of €182 million in H1 2022.

After a net charge of €116 million from income tax vs. a net charge of €44 million in H1 2022, net income from fully consolidated companies was a profit of €85 million vs. a loss of 227 million in H1 2022.

After deduction of the share of net income of associates (only €0.1 million in H1 2023 vs. €12 million in H1 2022), the impact of discontinued operations (a profit of €18 million in H1 2023 vs. a loss of €6 million in H1 2022) and deduction of minority interest (€74 million in H1 2023 vs. €52 million in H1 2022), the consolidated net income Group share was back to profit at €28 million in H1 2023 vs. a loss of €296 million in H1 2022.

H1 2023 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 26.9% to €1,607 million representing 11.8% of sales (vs. €1,266 million and 11.3% of sales in H1 2022).

Capex amounted to €454 million or 3.3% of sales (vs. €508 million in H1 2022 or 4.5% of sales).

(vs. €508 million in H1 2022 or 4.5% of sales). Capitalized R&D amounted to €500 million or 3.7% of sales (vs. €465 million in H1 2022 or 4.1% of sales).

(vs. €465 million in H1 2022 or 4.1% of sales). Change in working capital was an inflow of €16 million (vs. an inflow of €90 million in H1 2022): strict WCR control, mostly through inventories, despite strong increase in sales.

(vs. an inflow of €90 million in H1 2022): strict WCR control, mostly through inventories, despite strong increase in sales. Change in factoring was an inflow of €149 million (vs. an inflow of €234 million in H1 2022 that reflected the extension of factoring program to HELLA): this inflow mostly reflected the redistribution of SAS outstanding factoring to the rest of the Group and included a €35 million temporary impact at the end of the semester as a consequence of a new payment system implemented by a customer (with no impact on net cash flow); at June 30, 2023 total factoring amounted to €1,339 million, and should decrease to around €1.3 billion at year-end.

(vs. an inflow of €234 million in H1 2022 that reflected the extension of factoring program to HELLA): this inflow mostly reflected the redistribution of SAS outstanding factoring to the rest of the Group and included a €35 million temporary impact at the end of the semester as a consequence of a new payment system implemented by a customer (with no impact on net cash flow); at June 30, 2023 total factoring amounted to €1,339 million, and should decrease to around €1.3 billion at year-end. Restructuring cash-out amounted to €91 million (vs. €88 million in H1 2022), financial expenses cash-out amounted to €234 million (vs. €170 million in H1 2022), mainly reflecting the increase in net debt related to the acquisition of HELLA. Cash-out from taxes amounted to €306 million (vs. €218 million in H1 2022) that included a withholding tax of €69 million related to the extraordinary dividend received from HELLA with respect to the sale of its stake in HBPO.

Net cash flow increased by 11.0% to €172 million (vs. €155 million in H1 2022).

Dividends paid to minorities amounted to €75 million (vs. €4 million in H1 2022) and included the extraordinary dividend paid to HELLA’s minority shareholders.

Net financial investment and other amounted to €89 million (vs. €4.9 billion in H1 2022 that reflected the cash payment of the acquisition of a majority stake in HELLA).

Discontinued operations amounted to €57 million (vs. €53 million in H1 2022),

IFRS16 impact amounted to €76 million (vs. €162 million in H1 2022).

As a result, net financial debt at June 30, 2023 stood at €8.1 billion (including an IFRS 16 impact of €76 million), representing a Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio of 2.4x (before IFRS 5 impact) and 2.5x (after IFRS 5 impact), significantly reduced vs. 3.1x one year ago.

At June 30, 2023 due to IFRS 5 implementation, Adj. EBITDA excludes the contribution from SAS considered as “Discontinued operations”, while debt is not yet reduced from proceeds to be received from the disposal. To better reflect performance, net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio before IFRS 5 impact stood at 2.4x at June 30, 2023, fully comparable to 3.1x one year ago.

Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio will significantly decrease at December 31, 2023 to between 2.0x and 2.2x, thanks to (i) the collection, by the end of Q3, of all proceeds related to the finalization of the disposal program launched in 2022 and (ii) the net cash flow generated in H2.

At December 31, 2023, FORVIA will already be more than half-way of its trajectory to reduce its Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio from 3.1x at June 30, 2022 (first semi-annual ratio after the payment of the majority stake in HELLA) to below 1.5x at December 31, 2025, its objective included in the POWER25 plan presented in November 2022.





AVAILABLE CASH OF €3.5 BILLION AT JUNE 30, 2023

As of June 30, 2023, Group liquidity amounted to €5.5 billion, of which €3.5 billion of available cash, €1.5 billion from the fully undrawn FORVIA Senior Credit Facility and €500 million from the fully undrawn HELLA Senior Credit Facility.

As part of its ongoing proactive debt management policy, FORVIA has recently extended the maturity of almost all of its €1.5 billion Senior Credit Facility by one year to May 2027 (with options up to 2028), has successfully refinanced its €500 million line now maturing June 2026 (with two possible extensions by one year each) and has extended a term loan of €200 million by two years until June 2025.

FULL-YEAR 2023 NEW GUIDANCE

Based on actual worldwide automotive production growth in the first half and expected evolution in the second half, FORVIA is revising upward its worldwide automotive production assumption in 2023 to around 86 million LVs (vs. 82 million estimated in February and S&P Global Mobility’s latest forecast dated July 2023 of 86.7 million LVs).

As a consequence, the Group is adjusting upward its 2023 guidance as follows:

Sales between €26.5 billion and €27.5 billion (vs. between €25.2 billion and 26.2 billion),

(vs. between €25.2 billion and 26.2 billion), Operating margin between 5.2% and 6.2% of sales (vs. between 5.0% and 6.0%) , confirming sequential improvement in H2 over H1,

(vs. between 5.0% and 6.0%) Net cash flow > 1.5% of sales (unchanged),

(unchanged), Net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio between 2.0x and 2.2x at December 31, 2023

(vs. between 2.0x and 2.4x).

This guidance reflects the expected sequential improvement of operating margin in H2 vs. H1, led by:

Acceleration in synergies, with the full impact of synergies implemented in the first half and the ramp-up of new projects identified,

Enhanced compensation for cost inflation through continued negotiations,

Sequential reduction in operating losses from the Seating program in Michigan (JIT loss-making operations to terminate at the end of Q3).

This guidance is based on full-year average currency rates of 1.08 for €/USD and of 7.54 for €/CNY and assumes no major lockdown impacting production or retail sales in any automotive region in H2 and takes into account the Group’s latest update of net impact from cost inflation.





ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE POWER25 OBJECTIVES

The Group also confirms its FY 2025 objectives, as presented at the Capital Markets Day held on November 3, 2022:

Sales of c. €30bn

Operating margin > 7% of sales

Net cash flow > 4% of sales

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio < 1.5x at December 31, 2025

These financial objectives are based on the following main assumptions:

Worldwide automotive production of 88 million vehicles in 2025, more conservative than S&P’s latest forecast of 90 million

2025 currency rates of USD/€ @ 1.05 and CNY/€ @ 7.00

They assume no major lockdown impacting production or retail sales in any major automotive region over the period.

DEFINITIONS OF TERMS USED IN THIS DOCUMENT

Sales growth

Faurecia’s year-on-year sales evolution is made of three components:

A “Currency effect”, calculated by applying average currency rates for the period to the sales of the prior year, A “Scope effect” (acquisition/divestment), And “Growth at constant currencies”.



As “Scope effect”, Faurecia presents all acquisitions/divestments, whose sales on an annual basis amount to more than €250 million.

Other acquisitions below this threshold are considered as “bolt-on acquisitions” and are included in “Growth at constant currencies”.

In 2021, there was no effect from “bolt-on acquisitions”; as a result, “Growth at constant currencies” is equivalent to sales growth at constant scope and currencies also presented as organic growth.

Operating income

Operating income is the Faurecia group’s principal performance indicator. It corresponds to net income of fully consolidated companies before:

Amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations; Other non-recurring operating income and expense, corresponding to material, unusual and non-recurring items including reorganization expenses and early retirement costs, the impact of exceptional events such as the discontinuation of a business, the closure or sale of an industrial site, disposals of non-operating buildings, impairment losses recorded for property, plant and equipment or intangible assets, as well as other material and unusual losses; Income on loans, cash investments and marketable securities; Finance costs; Other financial income and expense, which include the impact of discounting the pension benefit obligation and the return on related plan assets, the ineffective portion of interest rate and currency hedges, changes in value of interest rate and currency instruments for which the hedging relationship does not satisfy the criteria set forth in relationship cannot be demonstrated under IFRS 9, and gains and losses on sales of shares in subsidiaries; Taxes.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is Operating income as defined above + depreciation and amortization of assets; to be fully compliant with the ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) regulation, this term of “Adjusted EBITDA” will be used by the Group as of January 1, 2022 instead of the term “EBITDA” that was previously used (this means that “EBITDA” aggregates until 2021 are comparable with ‘Adjusted EBITDA” aggregates as from 2022).

Net cash-flow

Net cash-flow is defined as follow: Net cash from (used in) operating and investing activities less (acquisitions)/disposal of equity interests and businesses (net of cash and cash equivalents), other changes and proceeds from disposal of financial assets. Repayment of IFRS 16 debt is not included.

Net financial debt

Net financial debt is defined as follow: Gross financial debt less cash and cash equivalents and derivatives classified under non-current and current assets. It includes the lease liabilities (IFRS 16 debt).

APPENDIX

IFRS 5 RESTATEMENT ON 2022 SALES & OPERATING INCOME BY SEMESTER







Faurecia’s SAS Cockpit Modules division (assembly and logistics services), that was part of the “Interiors” Business Group and whose contemplated disposal was announced on February 19, 2023, has been presented as “Discontinued operations” since the start of 2023 and impacts on the Group’s 2022 consolidated figures are presented in the following table. GROUP (in €m) H1 2022 H2 2022 FY 2022 as released restated as released restated as released restated in July 2022 for IFRS 5 in Feb. 2023 for IFRS 5 in Feb. 2023 for IFRS 5 Sales 11,623 11,233 13,835 13,341 25,458 24,574 Operating income 426 398 689 663 1,115 1,061 % of sales 3.7% 3.5% 5.0% 5.0% 4.4% 4.3%

Attachment