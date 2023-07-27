Edf: Substantially higher EBITDA and stabilisation of net financial debt Gradual return to better nuclear fleet availability Good overall operational performance

English French

2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

Substantially higher EBITDA and stabilisation of net financial debt

Gradual return to better nuclear fleet availability

Good overall operational performance

Financial performance



Sales: €75.5 bn: organic increase of +14.4% vs. H1 2022

EBITDA: €16.1 bn: x6 organic increase vs. H1 2022

Net income - Group share: €5.8 bn

Net financial debt: €64.8 bn vs. €64.5 bn at end-2022



The strong growth in the Group's results is due to a good operational performance in a favourable price environment and after a year 2022 marked by an exceptional regulation with no equivalent in 2023.







Operational performance



Group’s Electricity production totalled 232.1TWh in H1 2023, including:



Nuclear output for 179.3TWh, of which:



158.1TWh in France, up by 4TWh from H1 2022. This increase is explained by better fleet availability and well-managed reactor outages thanks to highly dedicated teams, despite the effects of social movements. Of the 16 reactors most sensitive to stress corrosion, to date, 11 have been repaired, 2 are being repaired,

2 will be repaired by the end of 2023 and 1 during its next 10-year inspection.

The estimate of nuclear output in France is confirmed at 300-330TWh for 2023 and 315-345TWh for 2024. It is 335-365 for 2025 (1).



18.2TWh in the United Kingdom, down by 5TWh from H1 2022, due to the shutdown of Hinkley Point B in August 2022 (-3.7TWh) and a busier maintenance programme in 2023.



Renewable output for 34.8TWh, of which:



19.4 TWh of hydropower in Fran ce ( 2 ) , up by 0.5T Wh vs. H1 2022. Hydro generation is still low, mainly because of poor hydropower conditions. However, reservoir levels are above past averages. 15.4 TWh excluding hydropower in Fran ce , up by 0.8 TWh vs.H1 2022. At 30 June 2023, the Group had 13.5GW of net installed solar and wind power capacity, and 7.2GW of gross capacity under construction. The portfolio of wind and solar projects increased by 6GW gross vs. end-2022 to 91GW gross, including the gain of an offshore wind project in Ireland for 1.3GW in partnership.

vs. H1 2022. Hydro generation is still low, mainly because of poor hydropower conditions. However, reservoir levels are above past averages.



Connections of renewable energy facilities by Enedis were up by 125% vs.H1 2022. Volumes distributed totalled 169.1TWh, down by -9.3TWh vs. H1 2022, reflecting lower consumption.



The residential customer portfolio for electricity in G4 countries(3) stabilised during H1 2023. Market offers in France continued to progress, increasing by 17% since end-2022.







Carbon intensity for H1 2023 was 40gCO 2 /kWh. The 10gCO 2 /kWh decline vs. H1 2022 is mainly explained by the lower thermal output.



The 4 operational excellence projects are in application increasing productivity on operations and projects, industrialising digital, developing skills and adapting operational performance management systems.



At its meeting of 26 July 2023, chaired by Luc Rémont, EDF’s Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Luc Rémont, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, said: “The first half of 2023 marks the company’s return to a good operational performance in a favourable context of price, after a year 2022 impacted by industrial difficulties and unfavourable effects of an exceptional regulation. Our results reflect the heightened effort put in by EDF’s team. Competition is tough, but EDF’s business dynamic is founded on tailored offers and quality of service for our customers. The significant rise in results means that EDF is on track for its financial objectives. The whole Group is deeply engaged in improving efficiency and performance so we can continue to provide increasingly effective support for domestic and business customers in their energy transitions. Together with its industrial partners, the EDF Group is well on the way to meeting all its future challenges.”







Highlights



Nuclear



Requests have been filed for authorisation to build the first pair of EPR2 reactors at the Penly site

Bugey has been chosen as the site for 2 future EPR2 reactors, after Penly and Gravelines

Flamanville 3: objective of fuel loading maintained in Q1 2024, and vessel head replacement at the end of the 1 st operating cycle (H2 2025)

operating cycle (H2 2025) Hinkley Point C: completion of internal containment concrete for the unit 1 reactor building



Customers



French regulated tariffs to rise by 10% on 1 August 2023 as the tariff shield is phasing out: no significant impact in EBITDA as the tariff cap is funded by the CSPE mechanism



Finalisation of the simplified public tender offer



All the shares of EDF were acquired by the French State through the squeeze-out on 8 June 2023



Financing



Implementation of the 2023 financing programme: ~€6 bn of senior bond issues on various markets and a US$1.5 bn hybrid note issue during H1 2023

Conversion in equity of all the OCEANE bonds maturing in 2024, amounting to €2.4 bn

Confirmation of credit ratings with stable outlook by the three agencies S&P, Moody’s and Fitch (4)







2023 targets upgraded(5)



Net financial debt / EBITDA: ≤ 2.5x

Adjusted economic net debt / Adjusted EBITDA (6): ≤ 4x





Key financial results:

EBITDA





(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change France - Generation and supply -4,988 8,641 n.a. France - Regulated activities 3,171 1,176 -62.9% EDF Renewables 500 433 -14.6% Dalkia 185 220 20.0% Framatome 186 110 -44.1% United Kingdom 860 2,266 167.4% Italy 622 828 30.2% Other international 291 508 73.5% Other activities 1,845 1,924 6.7% Total Group 2,672 16,106 504.9%

In a context of recovery of nuclear generation in France, the significant €13.4 billion increase in EBITDA is essentially explained by the higher electricity sale prices of the first half of 2023. The impact of the exceptional regulatory measures introduced in France in 2022 to limit price rises for consumers had no equivalent in 2023. However, the cost of purchases to cover network losses was driven up significantly by high market prices. Operating expenses were also up due to the inflationary environment.

Net income





The financial result for the first half of 2023 is an expense of €1.5 billion, an improvement of €1.4 billion over the first half of 2022 explained by:

a clear €5 billion improvement in other financial income and expenses, mainly thanks to the good performance by the dedicated asset portfolio: its 5.5% return reflects trends on the financial markets in the first half of 2023 (vs -8.9% in H1 2022);

a €2.5 billion increase in the cost of unwinding the discount, principally owing to stability in the real discount rate applied for nuclear provisions in first-half 2023 after the positive impact of a 30bp rate increase in first-half 2022;

a €1.1 billion rise in the cost of gross financial indebtedness in a period of significant interest rate increases, and a volume effect related to financial debt, which is expected to stabilise in 2023.





The financial result excluding non-recurring items, particularly the change in fair value of the dedicated asset portfolio, was -€2.9 billion, a decrease of €3.5 billion.

The Group’s net income excluding non-recurring items stood at €6.3 billion. The €7.6 billion increase reflects the strong growth in EBITDA, mitigated by the lower financial result excluding non-recurring items, and income tax expense (an income tax credit was booked in the first half of 2023).

EDF net income totalled €5.8 billion, up by €11.1 billion year on year. In addition to the substantially higher net income excluding non-recurring items, this increase is explained by the following items after tax:

the change in the fair value of financial instruments: €3.5 billion;

an exceptional expense following the interim agreements between Engie and the Belgian government on the transfer of back-end cycle obligations: -€0.2 billion;

a provision for contingencies relating to the renegotiation of an amendment to the processing and recycling contract with Orano: -€0.8 billion.



Cash flow







Group cash flow for the first half of 2023 amounted to -€1.6 billion. The €2.4 billion improvement compared to the first half of 2022 was well below the €13.4 billion increase in EBITDA and the €18.8 billion increase in cash EBITDA, as a result of the deterioration in working capital:

During the first half of 2022, working capital improved by €6.8 billion thanks to reversals of high underlying positions in the trading activity following rising volatility in 2021, and surplus CSPE compensation in a high market price environment.

In the first half of 2023, in contrast, working capital deteriorated by €8 billion, including €4.3 billion attributable to the trading activity in a context of decreasing volatility, and €3.3 billion due to the CSPE compensation shortfall of the receivable generated by France’s tariff cap by less revenues from the purchase obligation in a context of lower prices.

Net investments in the first half of 2023 reached €9.1 billion, up slightly by €0.7 billion due notably to the HPC project, extensive maintenance work on the nuclear fleet, and growth in network activities.

Net financial debt





The Group’s net financial debt (1) totalled €64.8 billion at 30 June 2023, in line with the objective of stabilisation and showing a slight increase of €0.3 billion since the end of 2022(2). The negative cash flow was offset by the €2.4 billion conversion of OCEANE bonds that reinforced EDF’s equity.

Also, the bond issues of first-half 2023 and the lower level of short-term debt lengthened the maturity of the Group’s debt to 10.5 years at 30 June 2023 (vs. 9.4 years at 31 December 2022).



Financial results by segment:

Segment sales are presented before elimination of inter-segment operations.

France - Generation and supply





(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 23,762 34,622 45.7% EBITDA -4,988 8,641 n.a.

The significant increase in EBITDA is explained by the following factors:

It was boosted by a favourable price effect estimated at €10 billion, as France’s tariff cap for 2023 has no significant impact in EBITDA.

In 2022, exceptional regulatory measures introduced by the French government to limit rises in sales prices to consumers during the year had an adverse effect in EBITDA estimated at -€6.2 billion.

Operating expenses were up by €0.6 billion in a context of inflation in 2023.





France - Regulated activities (3)









(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 9,578 9,978 4.2% EBITDA 3,171 1,176 -62.9% Including Enedis 2,683 763 -71.6%

The decrease in EBITDA is principally explained by a negative price effect estimated at -€1.8 billion caused by purchases of network losses being made at very high market prices. However, changes in the TURPE network access tariff had a favourable effect estimated at €0.3 billion (4).

The 10.9TWh decline in volumes distributed (excluding the climate effect), comprising -5.1TWh in the business market and -5.8TWh in the residential market, had a negative impact in EBITDA estimated at €0.3 billion.

Enedis has become a “entreprise à mission” and added its raison d’être to its bylaws: “Acting for an innovative, effective, supportive public electricity distribution service. Connecting society to the collective challenge of building a sustainable world”.



EDF Renewables - Renewable Energies





Group renewables excluding hydropower in France

(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 1,796 1,705 -0.6% EBITDA 723 763 4.1% Net investments -1,483 -1,375 -7%

The rise in EBITDA is explained by higher output thanks to new capacities installed. However, wind conditions, which were favourable in Belgium but unfavourable in the United Kingdom and the United States, led to a downturn in the EBITDA.

Investments were down, particularly in the United States.

EDF Renewables

(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 1,051 985 1.9% EBITDA 500 433 -14.6% Including EBITDA for generation 653 593 -7.6%

The downturn in EBITDA for generation was caused by operating expenses in the first half of 2023 that had no equivalent in the first half of 2022. Output volumes nonetheless increased by 5.6% thanks to the commissioning of new plants in 2022.

Development expenses associated with growth in the project portfolio also increased in a context of inflation.

In France, the first floating platform for the Provence Grand Large wind turbines has been launched and the first offshore wind turbine at Fécamp has been installed.



Dalkia - Energy Services





Group Energy Services ( 5 )

(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 4,122 4,506 8.3% EBITDA 234 291 19.2% Net investments -148 -164 10.8%

All the service activities in France contributed to the increase in EBITDA.

The rise in investments mainly concerned Dalkia.

Dalkia

(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 3,211 3,411 5.0% EBITDA 185 220 20.0%

The rise in EBITDA is attributable to business activity in France and the operation of co-generation plants over the while of the first quarter in 2023 (in 2022 Dalkia was affected by an early shutdown of co-generation due to a shortened winter tariff period).

Inauguration of a low-carbon geothermal heat network in the Paris region powered 77% by renewable energies, avoiding 11,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Framatome





(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 1,977 1,959 -3.1% EBITDA 321 307 -6.2% Contribution to EDF group EBITDA 186 110 -44.1%

The lower contribution to EDF group EBITDA resulted from difficulties with an Instrumentation & Control contract in the United States, and a decline in fuel sales.

Order intake amounted to approximately €2.2 billion at 30 June 2023, a slight increase compared to 30 June 2022, notably attributable to the Installed Base business in North America.



United Kingdom





(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 6,904 12,140 79.8% EBITDA 860 2,266 167.4%

The rise in EBITDA is essentially explained by a recovery of margins in the supply business, driven mainly by allowances in the UK domestic default tariff cap allowing suppliers to recover costs incurred through the market turbulence of previous years.

Sales performance was sound, consolidating margins and market shares in the small and medium business segment, as well as in the Generation business where the higher realised nuclear prices were partially counterbalanced by lower power output following the shutdown of Hinkley Point B in August 2022, and a busier maintenance programme in the first half of 2023.

Italy





(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 13,017 9,543 -27.3% EBITDA 622 828 30.2%

The increase in EBITDA is primarily explained by the sales activity’s return to positive margins for residential electricity customers, after the losses of 2022.

In the electricity generation activities, the unfavourable price effect related to thermal plants, despite the positive contribution of the capacity market, was partly offset by the positive price effect related to renewable energies.

Finally, the gas business benefited from portfolio optimisation and more favourable prices.

Renewable capacities totalled 606MW net (6) at end-June 2023.

The Marghera Levante 780MW CCGT plant was inaugurated. This plant produces 30% less carbon emissions than the average for Italian thermal plants and has the technological ability to run on up to 50% hydrogen.

Other international





(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic change Sales 2,585 3,099 19.2% EBITDA 291 508 73.5% Including: - Belgium 179 408 127.4% - Brazil 114 107 -7.0%

The rise in EBITDA in Belgium (7) is due to increased output of wind power (+15.1%), hydropower (+17.4%) and nuclear power (+5.1%), and a favourable price effect.

Wind power capacities totalled 620MW net (8) at end-June 2023.

In Brazil, EBITDA was down slightly due to the downturn in system services.

Reservoir impoundment has begun at the Nachtigal dam in Cameroon (420MW) and EDF in consortium was selected to develop the Mphanda Nkuwa dam in Mozambique (1.5GW).

Other activities





(in millions of euros) H1 2022 H1 2023 Organic

change Sales 7,697 4,655 -37.6% EBITDA 1,845 1,924 6.7% Including: - gas activities 20 7 -65.0% - EDF Trading 1,749 1,866 9.5%

EBITDA for the gas activities decreased slightly. Volumes sold were down, due to the lower level of business at the Dunkirk terminal, after an exceptional year in 2022 with very high prices on the wholesale markets. The downturn was limited by purchases of LNG at lower prices in first-half 2023 than first-half 2022.

Despite the drop in prices and volatility on the wholesale markets compared to last year, EDF Trading’s EBITDA for the first-half 2023 is up vs. 2022. The performance of trading and optimisation activities remains strong, in a context of reduced market and counterparty risks.

Extract from the consolidated financial statements

Consolidated income statement

(in millions of euros) H1 2023 H1 2022 Sales 75,499 66,262 Fuel and energy purchases (48,899) (48,238) Other external purchases (1) (4,117) (3,919) Personnel expenses (8,201) (7,286) Taxes other than income taxes (2,714) (2,383) Other operating income and expenses 4,538 (1,764) Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 16,106 2,672 Net changes in fair value on energy and commodity derivatives, excluding trading activities (276) (993) Net depreciation and amortisation (5,472) (5,534) (Impairment)/reversals (48) (253) Other income and expenses (1,696) (388) Operating profit 8,614 (4,496) Cost of gross financial indebtedness (1,857) (728) Discount effect (1,977) 502 Other financial income and expenses 2,304 (2,721) Financial result (1,530) (2,947) Income before taxes of consolidated companies 7,084 (7,443) Income taxes (1,323) 1,840 Share in net income of associates and joint ventures 142 444 Net income of discontinued operations - 4 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 5,903 (5,155) EDF net income - Group share 5,808 (5,293) EDF net income - Group share continuing operations 5,808 (5,297) EDF net income - Group share discontinued operations - 4 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 95 138 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - continuing operations 95 138 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - discontinued operations - -

(1) Other external expenses are reported net of capitalised production.







Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

(in millions of euros) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 Goodwill 9,717 9,513 Other intangible assets 11,068 10,619 Property, plant and equipment used in generation and other tangible assets owned by the Group, including right-of-use assets 106,126 101,126 Property, plant and equipment operated under French public electricity distribution concessions 64,900 63,966 Property, plant and equipment operated under concessions other than French public electricity distribution concessions 6,769 6,816 Investments in associates and joint ventures 9,047 9,421 Non-current financial assets 44,878 48,512 Other non-current receivables 2,088 2,165 Deferred tax assets 8,742 8,696 Non-current assets 263,335 260,834 Inventories 17,621 17,661 Trade receivables 24,641 24,844 Current financial assets 46,954 58,033 Current tax assets 689 497 Other current receivables 8,328 15,165 Cash and cash equivalents 8,074 10,948 Current assets 106,307 127,148 Assets held for sale 138 150 TOTAL ASSETS 369,780 388,132



















EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(in millions of Euros) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 Capital 2,085 1,944 EDF net income and consolidated reserves 45,868 32,396 Equity (EDF share) 47,953 34,340 Equity (non-controlling interests) 13,712 12,272 Total equity 61,665 46,612 Provisions related to nuclear generation - back-end of the nuclear cycle, plant decommissioning and last cores 56,455 56,021 Provisions for employee benefits 15,507 16,231 Other provisions 5,077 4,671 Non-current provisions 77,039 76,923 Special French public electricity distribution concession liabilities 49,738 49,459 Non-current financial liabilities 75,504 71,058 Other non-current liabilities 5,492 4,968 Deferred tax liabilities 2,810 1,533 Non-current liabilities 210,583 203,941 Current provisions 10,033 7,943 Trade payables 15,901 23,284 Current financial liabilities 44,060 71,844 Current tax liabilities 1,662 967 Other current liabilities 25,841 33,504 Current liabilities 97,497 137,542 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 35 37 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 369,780 388,132



Consolidated cash flow statement

(in millions of euros) H1 2023 H1 2022 Operating activities: Consolidated net income 5,903 (5,155) Net income from discontinued operations - 4 Net income from continuing operations 5,903 (5,159) Impairment/(reversals) 45 253 Accumulated depreciation and amortisation, provisions and changes in fair value 9,389 5,713 Financial income and expenses 1,096 96 Dividends received from associates and joint ventures 384 98 Capital gains/losses 157 103 Income taxes 1,322 (1,841) Share in net income of associates and joint ventures (141) (444) Change in working capital (8,020) 6,804 Net cash flow from operations 10,135 5,623 Net financial expenses disbursed (1,083) (424) Income taxes paid (1,125) (202) Net cash flow from continuing operating activities 7,927 4,997 Net cash flow from operating activities relating to discontinued operations - - Net cash flow from operating activities 7,927 4,997 Investment subsidies: Acquisitions of equity investments, net of cash acquired 33 (70) Disposals of equity investments, net of cash transferred 62 122 Investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (10,052) (8,703) Net proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 79 26 Changes in financial assets (1,070) (11,553) Net cash flow from continuing investing activities (10,948) (20,178) Net cash flow from investing activities relating to discontinued operations - - Net cash flow from investing activities (10,948) (20,178) Financing activities: EDF capital increase - 3,148 Transactions with non-controlling interests (1) 862 581 Dividends paid by parent company - (72) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (190) (139) Purchases/sales of treasury shares - (2) Cash flow with shareholders 672 3,516 Issuance of borrowings 9,465 15,370 Repayments of borrowings (10,498) (5,983) Issuance of perpetual subordinated bonds 1,377 - Redemptions of perpetual subordinated bonds (820) - Payments to bearers of perpetual subordinated bonds (300) (332) Funding contributions received for assets operated under concessions and investment subsidies 101 169 Other cash flows from financing activities (675) 9,224 Net cash flows from continuing financing activities (3) 12,740 Net cash flow from financing activities relating to discontinued operations - - Net cash flow from financing activities (3) 12,740 Cash flows from continuing operations (3,024) (2,441) Cash flows from discontinued operations - - Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,024) (2,441) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – OPENING BALANCE 10,948 9,919 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,024) (2,441) Currency fluctuations 36 (99) Financial income on cash and cash equivalents 96 28 Other non-monetary changes 18 11 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – CLOSING BALANCE 8,074 7,418

(1) Includes in 2023, an amount of €776 million for the capital increases of CGN in NNB Holding (HPC) and HMG in NNB Holding (SZC) Ltd. Includes in 2022, an amount of €613 million relating to the share paid by CGN in respect of the capital increases of NNB Holding (HPC) and NNB Holding (SZC) Ltd.



The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, transmission, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group helps provide energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), 30.3 million of them in France (2). In 2022, its consolidated sales totalled €143.5 billion.

(1) Customers have been counted by delivery site. One customer may have two points of delivery, one for electricity and one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and the island activities.

