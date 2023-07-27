Ashland to host live 2023 Innovation Day

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) will host a live Innovation Day on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET at the company’s corporate headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Interested participants must register for the event and have the option to attend via live webcast or in person. Early registration is encouraged because in person seating is limited. To register, participants should use the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=EBE1B154-2E95-4D17-A839-01D9068D8F5A

Utilizing a coordinated and market-based approach, Ashland is developing novel specialty ingredients and additives to create long-term value for its customers and expanding core and adjacent markets. This event will showcase how technology is a playing a critical role in Ashland’s long-term profitable growth strategy and highlight the company’s innovation playbook and portfolio of scalable technologies.

The event will include presentations, prepared remarks, and a moderated question-and-answer (Q&A) session with members of Ashland’s executive leadership team. The event will also include poster sessions and guided tours of Ashland’s research and development laboratories for in-person attendees.

Participants include:

Guillermo Novo, chair, and chief executive officer

Osama Musa, senior vice president and chief technology officer

Jim Minicucci, senior vice president, strategy, mergers and acquisitions and portfolio management

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer

Ashok Kalyana, senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences and Intermediates

Min Chong, senior vice president and general manager, Personal Care and Specialty Additives

Seth Mrozek, director investor relations

Registration information and further event details will be posted on Ashland’s investor website at http://investor.ashland.com

An audio webcast of the event will be available live and can be accessed, along with supporting materials, though the Ashland website. A replay will be available within 24 hours of the live event and will be archived, along with supporting materials, on Ashland’s website for 12 months. Copies of the presentation may also be requested by sending an email to investor_relations@ashland.com

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158 samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

