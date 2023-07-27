Change in the Audit Committee of AS Tallinna Vesi

According to the resolution adopted by the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi on 27/07/2023, Gerli Kivisoo, an independent member of the Council, has been elected as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.
Gerli Kivisoo's term as a member of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi started on 02/06/2023. Gerli Kivisoo has no shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi.
The Audit Committee of AS Tallinna Vesi is a body formed by the Supervisory Council to advise the Supervisory Council on issues related to the exercise of supervision. Members of the Committee are elected for 3 years and they are not remunerated.
