Reborn Coffee Launches Pet Focused Initiative with Events and Retail Location to Appeal to Growing Demographic

New Series of Engaging Events at Reborn Retail Locations in Partnership with Pet Rescue and Adoption Organizations



Upcoming Launch of the Flagship Pet-Friendly “Reborn Cafe N Pet Social”

BREA, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced a unique initiative to appeal to pet owners including a series of pet-focused events at selected Reborn locations and the launch of a flagship “Reborn Cafe N Pet Social” at the soon to be expanded Pasadena Playhouse location in the dog-friendly city of Pasadena, California.

Pet ownership has increased over 78% since the pandemic according to Forbes Advisor, with approximately 76.8 million dogs now living in households the United States. With many owners considering their pets as part of the family, the pet industry is now a $76.8 billion market in the U.S.

Reborn is joining forces with various respected pet organizations, including pet rescue and adoption groups such as the Pasadena Humane Organization, to create a series of events at selected Reborn Coffee locations. The lineup of events will provide unique opportunities for pet owners to connect, socialize, and participate in memorable activities with their companions. The events will foster a sense of community among pet owners and serve as a channel for promoting responsible pet ownership and adoption in Reborn's local communities.

In addition, Reborn plans to launch a specialty "Reborn Cafe N Pet Social” in pet-friendly Pasadena, California. Pasadena has a high percentage of dog ownership and many restaurants and businesses that allow dogs. Anticipated to open in late 2023, the Pasadena location will feature an:

Indoor seating for both pet owners and their furry friends, providing a cozy and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.

A curated special pet supplies section, catering to the needs of your beloved pets and ensuring a delightful shopping experience.

Various pet-related events add a touch of fun and excitement to your visits at our Pet Cafe.

An outdoor patio, where you and your pets can bask in the beautiful weather while savoring our offerings.

Snacks and water bowls are provided for pets and their owners to relax and socialize, making sure everyone feels at home

Additionally, we are excited to announce that all Reborn locations will now allow pets in outdoor and patio spaces, making your coffee outings more enjoyable and inclusive.

“With many of our customers looking to enjoy our retail locations with their dogs, we recognized the growing need for dog-friendly venues where coffee enthusiasts and dog owners can come together,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn. “To reinforce our appreciation of our dog-loving community, we are excited to sponsor a series of events that will endorse responsible dog ownership, highlight rescue groups and adoption, and support our communities. With our commitment to creating innovative, inclusive, and vibrant cafe spaces, we are also looking forward to the opening of our first dog-dedicated Reborn Cafe N Pet Social to meet the increasing demand of dog owners seeking welcoming venues. We believe a focus on dog owners and coffee enthusiasts will drive positive revenue, further elevating our position as a pioneering and customer-centric coffee brand.”

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

