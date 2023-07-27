Gordon Brothers Provides Allstar Marketing Group $6M Credit Facility for Refinancing & Working Capital

Boston, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has provided Allstar Marketing Group LLC a $6 million first-in, last-out loan that will be a part of a new $50 million credit facility.

The U.S.-based multichannel marketing services company will use the facility to refinance its current indebtedness and finance its ongoing working capital needs.

“Following Allstar Marketing Group's rapid top- and bottom-line growth, the company found itself in need of a flexible financing partner,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Senior Managing Director, Transaction Team & Head of North America Lending at Gordon Brothers. “We’re proud to support the marketing firm’s continued growth and secure its access to working capital.”

“Gordon Brothers was a supportive partner, and we are excited to be working with them,” said Scott Boilen, CEO of Allstar Marketing Group. “The team was fast, responsive, constructive and reasonable at every turn.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm’s tailor-made solutions provide clients additional capital alongside traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities and include credit and yield enhancements.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.