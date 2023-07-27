Neptunus cuts application structure discovery and documentation time in half with CAST Imaging software intelligence

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptunus, an international provider of industrial and commercial asset management and repair solutions for the marine, industrial, oil and gas, and defense sectors, has shaved application discovery and documentation time in half, cutting 15 weeks off the processes, thanks to CAST Imaging, a software intelligence product that helps development teams better understand and digitally transform applications.



Neptunus selected CAST following its acquisition of Impedance DataVIB SAS, a French noise and vibration consultancy, which included the firm’s diesel engine condition monitoring software written and constantly modified for a decade in C++ with constant changes made to it without quality assurance processes or documentation.

To gain control of the complex application, customize it, and ultimately deploy and make it bug free, the firm needed to fully analyze and understand all components, document them, debug the code base, and map out all dependencies to maintain and govern the application consisting of half a million lines of code.

“I was amazed at how intuitively CAST Imaging could map out complex applications,” said Neptunus Engineering Head Narendra Kuma. “CAST clearly had the right product to give us an image of the architecture that would make it easy for someone junior to document it—not just for a senior software architect or engineer.”

CAST Imaging automatically ‘understands’ how a complex application works, mapping all internal elements and their dependencies into a living knowledge base of its inner workings, helping architects and developers find the answers they need in minutes instead of days. It can understand any mix of 3GL, 4GL, mobile, web, middleware, framework, database, and mainframe technologies, and enables rapid changes to be made to software with full confidence.

Neptunus now has a single source of truth showing the software’s interactions and dependencies, creating the most accurate and detailed view possible, enabling the team to understand all components, document them, debug, map all dependencies, maintain, and govern the application consisting of more than half a million code lines.

They now plan to document all requirements for certification societies and any other potential product investors while leveraging CAST Imaging’s software intelligence insights to proactively identify bugs, ensure the software is following all C++ protocols, and automate testing, as applicable.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.