Data Storage Corporation Secures Sizable Subscription-Based Contract with One of the Largest Food Distributors in the United States

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and IT services, today announced it has secured a multi-year, subscription-based contract with one of the largest food distributors in the United States. The Company will provide managed disaster-recovery solutions for the client to reduce recovery time of critical data and allow them to resume normal business operations more quickly.



Hal Schwartz, President of CloudFirst, stated, “More and more companies are realizing the advantages of putting business continuity solutions in place that will allow IT operations to run seamlessly. We provide security and reliability with custom-built solutions to meet the needs of our clients regardless of the industry. With this recent contract with a large food distributor, we believe we are well-positioned to aggressively penetrate this industry and support similar clients.”

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We continue to secure high-margin, subscription-based contracts, which we believe validates our ability to provide these much-needed enterprise resources, services, and superior support to our clients. Specifically, with this contract, we have gained a large footprint in this vertical, enhancing our reach within the food industry, and providing new growth opportunities. We are proud to be supporting this premier client and look forward to exploring additional solutions for implementation in the future.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cyber security, cloud infrastructure, and voice & data companies, built around investments in proprietary IT solutions for a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter ( @DataStorageCorp ).

